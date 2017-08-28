senait

Insecure's Yvonne Orji is a 33 y/o virgin (and also has a Master's degree)




· says she won't hide her virginity just because she's in the spotlight & that's she confident with who she is
· her clothing line, Rock Your Stance, sells t-shirts that say "Keeping it locked til I get that rock"
· she has a Master's degree in public health and worked in Liberia to avoid telling her parents she wanted to become an actress. She told her family that since it would take 8 yrs to become a doctor, she should be given 8 years to make it as an actress; it took her 7 years
· says she's here to make God proud

source
