Insecure's Yvonne Orji is a 33 y/o virgin (and also has a Master's degree)
· says she won't hide her virginity just because she's in the spotlight & that's she confident with who she is
· her clothing line, Rock Your Stance, sells t-shirts that say "Keeping it locked til I get that rock"
· she has a Master's degree in public health and worked in Liberia to avoid telling her parents she wanted to become an actress. She told her family that since it would take 8 yrs to become a doctor, she should be given 8 years to make it as an actress; it took her 7 years
· says she's here to make God proud
is corny af lmaoooooooo
I watched her TedTalk a couple of months ago. She's not pushing it on anyone so keep on keepin on
imo this is why everyone hates these types of people (not yvonne), the first thing she says is implying that ppl who have sex before marriage don't value themselves like ok sis
im tired of slut shaming and virgin shaming, fuck y'all people can have sex when they want
i mean that's y'all's prerogative, but it's a little pushy of the Christian hetero-normative agenda with all your rights and abilities to be mediocre and money hungry
Eh don't think so the general public tends to think of older virgins as pathetic/weird.
every now and then I lurk this chick Shannon from cycle 1 of top model and every singe one of her posts on instagram turn into "through the lord I find strength" "jesus hates sin people forget he loves the sinner BUT HE HATES SIN"
