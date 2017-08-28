Insecure's Yvonne Orji is a 33 y/o virgin (and also has a Master's degree)

do you booboo but:



her clothing line, Rock Your Stance, sells t-shirts that say "Keeping it locked til I get that rock"





is corny af lmaoooooooo Reply

Thread

Link

Wait but it gets better, I checked out their site and their mens shirt says "Don't cha wish your boyfriend rep'd christ like me?" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nooooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

u did more research into this than I did, and I made the post lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao how is this real and not a storyline on insecure omg Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ew lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Checked out the moment I saw "I sat myself down with god" tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm just imagining her getting coffee with God to hash things out lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Good for her....? Reply

Thread

Link

omg lol. Reply

Thread

Link

Wasn't there a post about this/her before?



I watched her TedTalk a couple of months ago. She's not pushing it on anyone so keep on keepin on Reply

Thread

Link





imo this is why everyone hates these types of people (not yvonne), the first thing she says is implying that ppl who have sex before marriage don't value themselves like ok sis i watched her host this roundtable and the lady to speak after yvonne was like "i'm a virgin because i value myself and a lot of people do not do that"imo this is why everyone hates these types of people (not yvonne), the first thing she says is implying that ppl who have sex before marriage don't value themselves like ok sis Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ah damn, that's really shitty for her to say. Nvm then Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

every other article written about her is about this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

k Reply

Thread

Link

good for her

im tired of slut shaming and virgin shaming, fuck y'all people can have sex when they want Reply

Thread

Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that i'm fine with, but this god bullshit is another story Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Keeping it locked til I get that rock"







i mean that's y'all's prerogative, but it's a little pushy of the Christian hetero-normative agenda with all your rights and abilities to be mediocre and money hungry i mean that's y'all's prerogative, but it's a little pushy of the Christian hetero-normative agenda with all your rights and abilities to be mediocre and money hungry Reply

Thread

Link

mmhmm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

but does she use her Master's degree tho? Reply

Thread

Link

She did relief work in Liberia Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

do your thing boo Reply

Thread

Link

virginity is overrated. Reply

Thread

Link

overrated: have a higher opinion of (someone or something) than is deserved.



Eh don't think so the general public tends to think of older virgins as pathetic/weird.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think the person just meant losing your virginity is such a non-event when it actually happens. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And women the world over are shamed and punished for losing it. It's an overrated concept. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I hope in the next 100 years we can abolish the entire concept Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Shit like this is so sad to me. Religion is so twisted. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah sex is so nonreligious to me... I don't understand how the two got so wound up. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

super religious people are nuts



every now and then I lurk this chick Shannon from cycle 1 of top model and every singe one of her posts on instagram turn into "through the lord I find strength" "jesus hates sin people forget he loves the sinner BUT HE HATES SIN" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Is that Jon Snow's butt? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Aww my sweet Shannon. I like that she didn't change tho but even on antm she was kind of wishy washy with what kind of pics she can and can't do Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Extremely twisted. My brother and his wife are raising their kids to be so hateful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i mean do you sis but deciding to stay a virgin for the sake of religion always rubbed me the wrong way. the word in general makes me feel so weird with how virginity = purity in the Christian dictionary.



Edited at 2017-08-28 10:00 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

right. Virginity and morals should be completely unrelated to each other, but I suppose it's a useful tool to keep women in line... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte like from a morality perspective what is different about diddling by yourself or getting stimulated by a consenting adult partner idgi! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lots of religions prohibit masturbation. Some have rules against ~impure thoughts~ 😱 poor them!! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That sex scene with Dro tho Reply

Thread

Link

Right? Dayum Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

k



i love molly on insecure tho Reply

Thread

Link

It's so weird to think about her filming all these sex scenes and she's never had sex. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link