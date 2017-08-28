Kit Harington and Liv Tyler to star in three-part BBC drama 'Gunpowder'

apparently kit is related to his character. fun fact! Reply

Thread

Link

i thought he was related to the guy who invented the toilett Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he can be related to multiple people Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They're both shit actors so, good luck Reply

Thread

Link

LMFAOOOOOOO nnnnn, Liv Tyler is so pretty but ITA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is SO pretty which is shocking bc I think her dad is really unattractive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's weird because he's done a lot of theater work, and you don't keep getting cast for the stage if you can't act. But he just doesn't bring it on TV or in films. He's better on TV than he is in movies, tho. His film work has really sucked. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol why is this bland mf always so stressed looking? is he alright? Reply

Thread

Link

Right? It's annoying. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ikr? like, u got money and a good ass, what are u so worried about? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao. For real. His ass is amazing, but he's kinda ugly and like 5'4" Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Really? This guy? Reply

Thread

Link

Can't wait! Historical period drama is my jam! Love Kit in everything but hope he does more comedy roles as 7 days in hell becomes better every time I watch it-he has great comic timing! Reply

Thread

Link

Right up my street. It'll come out before next series of Thrones. Reply

Thread

Link

I'll watch it. Reply

Thread

Link

Autumn is coming. Really, BBC? lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'll watch. Maybe we'll get an ass shot because why not Reply

Thread

Link

wait that's Tom Cullen in the beginning? I thought it was Richard Armitage. Reply

Thread

Link

Ok can I use this post to ask about the finale? Because I'm not sure if White Viseryon is supposed to breathe ice or if he's some kind of Azula and it's blue fire? Reply

Thread

Link

I wondered that, too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was ice or like just power, nothing looked melted just blasted to bits Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I called it crystal fire? haha. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

frostfire is what i'm calling it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Eh, I'll stick with the Robert Carlyle/Richard Coyle (and, yes, Fassy) Gunpowder, Treason, and Plot. Reply

Thread

Link

The BBC already made the only version of the story anyone needs...



Reply

Thread

Link

Huh, his voice is different than I imagined it. Looking forward to this! Reply

Thread

Link

ew mark gatiss Reply

Thread

Link

Mte I dislike that guy greatly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link