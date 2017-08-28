Kit Harington and Liv Tyler to star in three-part BBC drama 'Gunpowder'
Not content with portraying fictional Games of Thrones, this Autumn Kit Harington will portray Robert Catesby in new BBC three-part drama 'Gunpowder'.
Although not as iconic as co-conspirator Guy Fawkes, Catesby was the ringleader of the gang who attempted to assassinate King James in what became known as the Gunpowder Plot.
Liv Tyler and Mark Gatiss also star, as Catesby's cousin Anne Vaux and Spymaster Robert Cecil, respectively.
Eh, I'll stick with the Robert Carlyle/Richard Coyle (and, yes, Fassy) Gunpowder, Treason, and Plot.