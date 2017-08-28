'Despacito' ties record for longest-running US #1

This is homophobia. Reply

Ugh. Shitty songs keep charting these days huh.



Like Tay thanks for saving Mariah's record, but you're actually a week late and your new song is shit.



Edited at 2017-08-28 09:38 pm (UTC)

i hate everything on this list except bodak yellow. Reply

ik i'm SHOOK. she raps like she is reading but ok! Reply

If Taylor takes the #1 spot I wouldn't be that mad because this is the Bieber version and eww and because all involved are POS. Reply

ugh Mariah's feat is truly remarkable - during an era of sales and radio play to actually achieve that for 16 weeks. Reply

She and Boyz II Men achieved it during an era of actual competition too. They will always have the superior and remembered song whereas I guarantee that nobody will remember or care about despacito next year just like nobody cares about closer anymore Reply

This Reply

Tbh I've literally never heard this Mariah/Boys 2 Men song. I was surprised it was apparently a big hit because no one around me seems to remember this song but we remember most of her other hits. Could be an age thing but idk why I know her even older songs & not this one. Reply

NOBODY under the age of 30 remembers One Sweet Day Reply

Meh, people do remember huge Latin successes. Look at the extremely overplayed Danza Kuduro or the now-iconic Gasolina. Justin Bieber sucks but Despacito itself is a better song than 70% of the trash playing in US radio, so. Reply

A hate crime. Reply

what if despacito takes #1 again after taylor's week Reply

Then they'll still break Mariah's record. And I'm pretty sure Despacito will replace Taylor for a week before she continues run. Reply

Was mariah's 16 consecutive weeks or broken up? Reply

Doubt it. Despacito is hemorrhaging in sales and airplay right now. Reply

That would be fucking great. Reply

I real,y don't see that happening, tho. Airplay is dropping for it fast, and so are the sales. Reply

Cardi B's chance to snatch #1 ! Despacito is falling. Reply

I am unreasonably upset about this Reply

Hope Taylor debuts at 100 so she can close the "biggest jump" record out. Reply

that's already happened. Reply

Taylor will probably debut well above Nobody's ever gone from #100 to #1 in one week. The record is still held by Kelly Clarkson's My Life Would Suck Without You (97-1).Taylor will probably debut well above #90 though because her airplay has been massive. Reply

Nah, the record is 97-1 by Kelly Clarkson Reply

i cant believe charlie puth and shawn mendes arent the same person Reply

They're a cute bro couple. Reply

i love this song



fuck y'all Reply

me too! you're not alone, sis. Reply

Lol mte, but the one with only Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. Reply

The Bieber version tho?? Reply

His voice sounds more pleasant on the chorus than Luis Fonsi's Reply

la me mejor version es la que no tiene ese chavito



y eso que ni me gusta mucho luis fonsi



pero anything for daddy yankee thats my man Reply

I really like it too!



It does make me sad that Mariah's record is now tied though! Reply

That icon and this song choice?

Bad taste all around. Reply

same, but this is a matter of principle! Reply

I love it too Reply

me too (but without bieber) Reply

Bierberless version still knocks.



Hate on this Spanish speaking hit all you want ONTD. Reply

Same, but I want it to go down. Reply

i was initially indifferent about it but hearing it at the club made me change my mind lol Reply

Parent

Esta canción pedazo de mierda basura Reply

I hate this song but I hope it remains number one just to spite both T-Snake and Mariah. Reply

Why don't you love yourself, bb? Reply

