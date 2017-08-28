'Despacito' ties record for longest-running US #1
Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber's #Despacito ties for longest run at No. 1 in #Hot100's history https://t.co/7v3fkHv6tx pic.twitter.com/uXE75s8enu— billboard (@billboard) August 28, 2017
- Ed Sheeran also breaks the record for the most weeks spent in the Hot 100's top ten with Shape of You (33 weeks and counting).
- Justin Bieber and BloodPop debut at #20 with "Friends"
1. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito
2. DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
3. Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
4. Imagine Dragons - Believer
5. Charlie Puth - Attention
6. French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
7. Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
8. Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
9. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
10. Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj - Rake It Up
Taylor Swift most likely debuted very low on the Hot 100 this week due to airplay (not mentioned in the article if she did or not), but she is expected to hit #1 next week.
Like Tay thanks for saving Mariah's record, but you're actually a week late and your new song is shit.
A hate crime.
Taylor will probably debut well above #90 though because her airplay has been massive.
fuck y'all
y eso que ni me gusta mucho luis fonsi
pero anything for daddy yankee thats my man
It does make me sad that Mariah's record is now tied though!
Bad taste all around.
Hate on this Spanish speaking hit all you want ONTD.