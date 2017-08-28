emma

'Despacito' ties record for longest-running US #1



- Ed Sheeran also breaks the record for the most weeks spent in the Hot 100's top ten with Shape of You (33 weeks and counting).
- Justin Bieber and BloodPop debut at #20 with "Friends"

1. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee feat. Justin Bieber - Despacito
2. DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller - Wild Thoughts
3. Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)
4. Imagine Dragons - Believer
5. Charlie Puth - Attention
6. French Montana feat. Swae Lee - Unforgettable
7. Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back
8. Bruno Mars - That's What I Like
9. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You
10. Yo Gotti feat. Nicki Minaj - Rake It Up

Taylor Swift most likely debuted very low on the Hot 100 this week due to airplay (not mentioned in the article if she did or not), but she is expected to hit #1 next week.

