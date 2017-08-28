Every shady moment of Taylor Swift's new video EXPLAINED
-Taylor in the hottub with jewelry is a reference to Kim Kardashian's house robbery (this is most likely false: “Every single article had these descriptions of my personality that were very different from my actual personality. My first reaction was ‘man that’s a bummer, this isn’t fun for me’. But my second reaction ended up being ‘hey, that’s actually an interesting character they’re writing about… like she jets sets around the world, collecting men and she can get any of them but she’s so clingy that they leave and then she cries in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls’”.)
-The 1$ bill in that scene was about her lawsuit
-Taylor in the car is a reference to Katy Perry, and she's holding a Grammy that Katy does not have (also it might be a reference to Red not getting a Grammy)
-The scene with robots was about her squad of models
-I love TS shirt are about Tom Hiddleston
-When Taylor cries while holding a guitar, it's a reference to her single "Teardrops On My Guitar"
-One of the Taylors makes a reference to “getting receipts” on her phone, adding she’s “gonna edit this later.” It is speculated that it's about Kim K and her edited video of Kanye talking to Taylor
Did you catch more clues?
SAVAGE
Edit: *Loving him is like driving a new Maserati down a dead-end street* is the lyrics.
And idk if the bathtub scene being about Kim is reaching, but it's trashy af if it's true
Legit the entire video is references about her REPUTATION (hence why the fucking album is called Reputation) and everything people have said about her ect. It literally has nothing to do with Kimye or Katy. She's not throwing shade at anyone other than the things people have said ABOUT her. The only shade thrown at Kimye is the whole snake thing but, again that's because it's her ~reputation, people refer to her as a snake because of them. People are acting like rich people bathing in a tub of jewels is some new thing that has never happened in the music industry and that it could only be referring to Kim getting robbed. No, she's made the statement in the past that people thought she bathed in jewels and how she's money hungry ect. That was the point of that scene. Plenty of people don't have a Grammy, it's not about Katy and really doesn't even look like Katy. Katy's head is shaved, Taylor had hair. Pretty poor mockery of Katy if that's what it was supposed to be. But I mean people will always hate Taylor for doing exactly what every other artist does so.
Say what you will about Taylor Ssssswift, but she outdid herself this time.
It's only the lead single and video and it's only going to keep coming.
THIS RIGHT HERE WAS ENOUGH
Re: THIS RIGHT HERE WAS ENOUGH
I'm trying to move across the damn country, stop shilling your mediocre album pls
fuck you guys im havin a seat with my popcorn son. i even uploaded an icon and i odnt like this bastard
2 of taylor's stans on tumblr somehow found out how to track her private jet so they can see where she is at all times which is obviously invasive as fuck so she was shading that
all of that time and energy that could be used to do good in the world w/ weird hacking skills and you decide to use it to track some white girl's fucking private jet? BITCH
they still stan her tho. i would be so embarrassed
This song still isn't good, even after hearing it like every 5 seconds on the radio.
I'm not sure the bathtub is a reference to Kim's robbery though. Like, that seems way too low.
zero self awareness
She tried.
she likes the worst gifs of herself
your queen ain't that innocent
i think she's as mediocre and trash as possible, but I'd like to think she wouldn't joke about a woman being held hostage thinking she was going to die.... but if this is true, then she's worse than i even imagined
“Every single article had these descriptions of my personality that were very different from my actual personality. My first reaction was ‘man that’s a bummer, this isn’t fun for me’. But my second reaction ended up being ‘hey, that’s actually an interesting character they’re writing about… like she jets sets around the world, collecting men and she can get any of them but she’s so clingy that they leave and then she cries in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls’”.
But she's praised for paying attention to detail. So I feel like she should've at least known or someone on her team could've hinted that this could be misconstrued??