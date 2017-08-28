deadpool

Every shady moment of Taylor Swift's new video EXPLAINED



-Taylor in the hottub with jewelry is a reference to Kim Kardashian's house robbery (this is most likely false: “Every single article had these descriptions of my personality that were very different from my actual personality. My first reaction was ‘man that’s a bummer, this isn’t fun for me’. But my second reaction ended up being ‘hey, that’s actually an interesting character they’re writing about… like she jets sets around the world, collecting men and she can get any of them but she’s so clingy that they leave and then she cries in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls’”.)

-The 1$ bill in that scene was about her lawsuit
-Taylor in the car is a reference to Katy Perry, and she's holding a Grammy that Katy does not have (also it might be a reference to Red not getting a Grammy)
-The scene with robots was about her squad of models
-I love TS shirt are about Tom Hiddleston
-When Taylor cries while holding a guitar, it's a reference to her single "Teardrops On My Guitar"
-One of the Taylors makes a reference to “getting receipts” on her phone, adding she’s “gonna edit this later.” It is speculated that it's about Kim K and her edited video of Kanye talking to Taylor

Did you catch more clues?

