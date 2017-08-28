Every shady moment of Taylor Swift's new video EXPLAINED

Mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

-Taylor in the hottub with jewelry is a reference to Kim Kardashian's house robbery



SAVAGE Reply

Thread

Link

and likely false Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

But not, lbr. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the car crash was about the red album not getting a grammy... she sings about a maserati in one of the red songs.. and the car that crash is a maserati.



Edit: *Loving him is like driving a new Maserati down a dead-end street* is the lyrics.



Edited at 2017-08-28 08:42 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

It's a Bugatti Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OH LOL then i'm sorry.. read it on youtube... i aint no car specialist :') Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I still don't understand how the car and Katy are related



And idk if the bathtub scene being about Kim is reaching, but it's trashy af if it's true Reply

Thread

Link

the grammy because katy doesn't have one and her haircut? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't get the hair because this was filmed in January and Katy only cut it this summer. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

the grammy is about katy because she doesn't have any. idk if the car crash is a reference to her career crashing and burning rn, but who knows. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it's not: the car crash was about the red album not getting a grammy... she sings about a maserati in "Red".. and the car that crash is a maserati.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there's a cat in the passenger seat, katycat, idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't understand why people think it's a reach. There are a lot of huge reaches people have been making like with her album font or saying the car accident was a reference to Kanye's famous car accident, but this is a song and video where she's clearly taking shots at Katy and Kimye by referencing different things and Kim's robbery was easily the biggest Kimye news since the snapchat story. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

at first i thought maybe the car crash was about her calling the paps all the time + maybe also a reference to the fact calvin got in some car accident when they broke up?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

People are reaching.



Legit the entire video is references about her REPUTATION (hence why the fucking album is called Reputation) and everything people have said about her ect. It literally has nothing to do with Kimye or Katy. She's not throwing shade at anyone other than the things people have said ABOUT her. The only shade thrown at Kimye is the whole snake thing but, again that's because it's her ~reputation, people refer to her as a snake because of them. People are acting like rich people bathing in a tub of jewels is some new thing that has never happened in the music industry and that it could only be referring to Kim getting robbed. No, she's made the statement in the past that people thought she bathed in jewels and how she's money hungry ect. That was the point of that scene. Plenty of people don't have a Grammy, it's not about Katy and really doesn't even look like Katy. Katy's head is shaved, Taylor had hair. Pretty poor mockery of Katy if that's what it was supposed to be. But I mean people will always hate Taylor for doing exactly what every other artist does so. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

it looks like the car crash from katy's unconditionally video Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love how unless she flatout says it people will keep speculating and will never know for sure whether it's a reach or just masterful shade.



Say what you will about Taylor Ssssswift, but she outdid herself this time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Taylor Swift being everywhere is driving me crazy. Reply

Thread

Link

same, i think it's time for me to give up the internet for a few months Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same and it's just begun 🙄 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao me. Let me enjoy her music in peace (ik u didn't imply this part, lol, dw) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too. I wish she would go back into her cave or wherever it is that snakes live. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't mind Taylor at all but I agree.



It's only the lead single and video and it's only going to keep coming. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao ikr we were just chillin. I mean, like.... lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah the posts about her were entertaining at first but now its just whatever... Im bored Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO I just mentioned this RIP



I'm trying to move across the damn country, stop shilling your mediocre album pls Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yesh, the posts here are definitely overkill Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was trying to get a damn shipping quote for some boxes because I'm moving across the country and the UPS store had a giant photo of her face plastered on the background and I was SO MAD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was such a wonderful hiatus... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I already miss her not being a thing. Like I'm already ready for this era to be done so she can take a 2 year break. Reply

Thread

Link

I should have appreciated her absence more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA that she's definitely coming in too strong. The GP's gonna burn out in two months tops, and that's when the album comes out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think that's why she's not doing the pap walks and any interviews for the single ATM. this album comes out in novemeber lmao we still got 2 whole months :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how is she coming in too strong? she just released a single and a music video for it. literally what every artist does.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

a break from what? slow news and younger "next on..."s?



fuck you guys im havin a seat with my popcorn son. i even uploaded an icon and i odnt like this bastard



Edited at 2017-08-28 09:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I don't like the song or the video but the ending was pretty funny. Reply

Thread

Link

whats the airplane tho? Reply

Thread

Link

2 of taylor's stans on tumblr somehow found out how to track her private jet so they can see where she is at all times which is obviously invasive as fuck so she was shading that Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what the fuck



all of that time and energy that could be used to do good in the world w/ weird hacking skills and you decide to use it to track some white girl's fucking private jet? BITCH Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmao and then she liked posts on tumblr calling them out



they still stan her tho. i would be so embarrassed Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

whaaaat, yo, that's creepy and scary. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how does that happen and why do they want to know where she is all times? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that is both scary and impressive Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Because Kahn has always wanted to be as good as Wayne Isham who did backstreet boys video" i want it that way", they had a cool ass plane. It was Khan's way of saying I'mmmmmmmmmmreaching!!!!!blahh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really don't think she's stupid enough to make fun of Kim's robbery.



This song still isn't good, even after hearing it like every 5 seconds on the radio. Reply

Thread

Link

if the robbery thing is true, that is massively below the belt and i hope she gets a lot of backlash for it Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like depicting Katy Perry in a car crash is overly harsh... Taylor always seems to kick Katy when she's already down. It's not a fight between equals and we haven't seen Katy doing anything to justify the vitriol of Bad Blood and now this.



I'm not sure the bathtub is a reference to Kim's robbery though. Like, that seems way too low. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

and this katy thing is all over a few dancers, right? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lbr the only reason Katy doesn't retaliate as viciously is because she's a puppet who can't bring herself to come up with anything smart, proven by her worst era yet which happens to be the one she had full control over. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is vile enough to make fun of a crime scene no surprise at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's definitely a reference to Kim K, especially when she put the diamonds over her mouth like she was being gagged, mocking her.







Reply

Thread

Link

yup, it's gross Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Exactly. Disgusting. Even if it isn't 100% about Kim's robbery(which I'm positive it is), she should've known people would've suspected this would cross everyone's minds. It's not that far of a reach, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









Edited at 2017-08-29 12:14 am (UTC) this is the first thing i thought of, i wrote in another post but it was hidden/buried way down in the thread Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i feel like she purposely makes things confusing so people can speculate like "omg did she or didn't she!" Reply

Thread

Link

You gotta get those views! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can you explain what you mean buy self awareness Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Self awareness = having a good understanding of your own flaws and insecurities, and being "aware" of how you come across to other people. Like if people consistently find you annoying af but you don't understand why, it's probably because you lack self awareness of something you're doing or saying and how it's negatively perceived. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That feminist one... yeah blaming misogyny for all the critiques , even the rightful ones it's so much self-awareness, it's not like people always say that's one of the most white feminist things ever.



She tried. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The thick one...even if it's not Taylor herself and intern or something..she must be a white girl. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the one about the dog being shook. that dog looks annoyed af. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What an idiot Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol of course she's still liking nice things about herself, she hasn't changed at all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





she likes the worst gifs of herself she likes the worst gifs of herself Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao at her liking that ~thicc one...taylor, sis. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uh oh. Swifties are going to be pissed about the kim tub theory being accepted by the public.

your queen ain't that innocent Reply

Thread

Link

i read that the bathtub scene was actually about how a critic said that she could console herself in a bathtub of diamonds or something? something to that effect???





i think she's as mediocre and trash as possible, but I'd like to think she wouldn't joke about a woman being held hostage thinking she was going to die.... but if this is true, then she's worse than i even imagined Reply

Thread

Link

“Every single article had these descriptions of my personality that were very different from my actual personality. My first reaction was ‘man that’s a bummer, this isn’t fun for me’. But my second reaction ended up being ‘hey, that’s actually an interesting character they’re writing about… like she jets sets around the world, collecting men and she can get any of them but she’s so clingy that they leave and then she cries in her marble bathtub surrounded by pearls’”. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That could definitely be true.

But she's praised for paying attention to detail. So I feel like she should've at least known or someone on her team could've hinted that this could be misconstrued?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I seriously doubt anyone thought people would make that far of a reach as it's something that has been done in the music industry multiple times and the fact literally everything in the video, including the name of the album being Reputation, is about her reputation and how people view her. It literally makes no sense for it to be about Kim's robbery lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link