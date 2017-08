Love ha. She looks good. Slay, mama. Reply

Not that I've heard any of the alleged leaks (illegal) but if I had I'd probably say that Atlantic are fucking fools for sitting on this stuff for TWO YEARS with no release date in sight Reply

Hi OP, could you tell me who's the man in your icon? I was watching an episode of Poirot and I he's the same guy in it. Reply

not OP but it's Alexander Siddig



he's still hot tbh Reply

Thanks so much bb. Just Googled him and yes that was him in Poirot. Reply

pop B A B E Reply

Can't wait to see her in November OMG!!! prob won't stick around for Ashley Reply

her label needs to respect and love her more. they do her so dirty. she looks beautiful! Reply

she looks great! i also like the wording on the cover (calling her a woman vs the boys) like it plays on the usual men vs calling grown women girls thing. Reply

i kinda want that jacket Reply

Messy pop goddess we deserve. Reply

#justice4charli All her leaks are pop perfection. I'm patiently waiting for No Angel to leak. Reply

EYEBROws on fleek and so lit! Reply

babe!!! and the leaks are giving me allllll the life



Reply

her eyebrows are glorious Reply

i want my arches to be that thick tf Reply

alright so i need a charli xcx icon now i guess Reply

