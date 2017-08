This show is so overwhelmingly white and male. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm going to watch for Sid. Like I'll give it two eps at least. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm looking forward to more of Oswald and Ivy's friendship and Ed being melted but not much else. I don't really care about Jim or Bruce. Reply

Thread

Link

Baby Bruce.... noooooo. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm excited for bb Catwoman and my queen Barbara. No more Jim/Lee pleaseeeee Reply

Thread

Link

needs more zsasz Reply

Thread

Link