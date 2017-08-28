Rolling Stone named Fifth Harmony's performance as the best moment of the 2017 VMAs

the vocals were weak



normani looked good



the beginning was stupid imo Reply

Thread

Link

I wish yall would educate yourself on 5H history before churning out yall wrong ass opinions. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao deal Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ha voice is weak lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

their album is going to chart so poorly ;( good for them for having such a great night last night though Reply

Thread

Link

If it was pure sales alone, 5H would be #1 but they are no match for strong streaming artists like Uzi. Anything hip-hop is going to sell. The only reason why FH isn't glorious compared to 7/27 is because they don't have a hit. WFH is what carried that album and got them those sales. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Tightly coordinated movements from the group"



not if dinah has something to say about that lmao



but yeah i really liked the remix of down, and gucci with his fiancee was cute Reply

Thread

Link

lmao the remix of down sounded like it sampled the "end of round" sound effect from the weakest link Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which explains why i enjoyed it so much T B Q H Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg! this accuracy! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I gotta say was that Gucci was looking sharp af Reply

Thread

Link

I'm living for the aesthetic. Something about Normani's vibe reminded me of Aaliyah. Reply

Thread

Link

Their vocals were weak and the mic seemed really low too? But it was still cute. I'm still cackling about Fakemila falling though, and all the shit they stirred with her stans Reply

Thread

Link

Normani alone was the enough to make it the best part of the night. Reply

Thread

Link

Werk!



I'm obsessed with Deliver. I think it's my fave. Reply

Thread

Link

flawless taste :) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fifth Harmony were the most tweeted artists last night



Their album is







Edited at 2017-08-28 08:30 pm (UTC) Their album is #9 on iTunes. Reply

Thread

Link

omg who is Wendy talking about here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





only pure sales:

pure sales + streaming: actually, if only the album sales counted, 5H would be number 1. the album sales are not too bad compared to their competition. it's when it come to streaming that there is a lackingonly pure sales: #1 pure sales + streaming: #4 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Who wasn't talking about Lorde's dance routine? Whew? Reply

Thread

Link

The beginning moment would have been much better if they had pushed her off stage. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao ia



and if Dinah didn't fuck up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol, mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link









which is true. bitch left on her own



Edited at 2017-08-28 08:58 pm (UTC) lauren liked this comment on instagramwhich is true. bitch left on her own Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh that was a jump? i thought she slipped and fell lmao Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

watching ally struggle with the choreo was so sad lol Reply

Thread

Link

its the best part ! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her body just ain't meant for dancin' Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Ally did fine. We just have admit the she and Lauren are the Michelles of the group. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao how many times can they repurpose those dancing boxes at an awards show? I wouldn't call it the best of the night, I would call it the culmination of all bad VMA trends/expectations that the current generation are desperate to achieve, without talent or star power to back it up..... Reply

Thread

Link

they have talent Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

well they should re-purpose it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol to the surprise of no one it was a ratings flop:



Overall, linear ratings for the VMAs were down 16% in MTV’s target 18-34 demo, with a 4.46 — down from a 5.33 rating last season. The VMAs have seen steady linear ratings declines in recent years as the network has shifted its strategy around the show to emphasize social media. The show averaged just over 6 million total linear viewers, down from 6.5 million last year.



only people who watched were teens with no taste Reply

Thread

Link

I overheard a grown man ask his friend if she had MTV to watch the VMAs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Which is a mess considering it simulcast on BET and VH1 at the same time. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The ratings just get worse and worse good lord Reply

Parent

Thread



Link