Rolling Stone named Fifth Harmony's performance as the best moment of the 2017 VMAs
+ Fifth harmony went home with the award of "Best pop video" for "Down" featuring Gucci Mane
"There was a lot to take in during Fifth Harmony's performance of "Angel" and "Down:" Tightly coordinated movements from the group, a slew of silver-suited dancers, Normani Kordei wowing the crowd by dropping into a split onstage, a brassy, EDM-inspired breakdown and a cool-as-ice Gucci Mane ambling onstage to deliver a laid-back verse"
Fifth Harmony were the most tweeted artists last night
okay now we need the audience to buy & stream the album!
source 1 2 3 4 5
Their album is #9 on iTunes.
only pure sales: #1
pure sales + streaming: #4
Overall, linear ratings for the VMAs were down 16% in MTV’s target 18-34 demo, with a 4.46 — down from a 5.33 rating last season. The VMAs have seen steady linear ratings declines in recent years as the network has shifted its strategy around the show to emphasize social media. The show averaged just over 6 million total linear viewers, down from 6.5 million last year.
