Rolling Stone named Fifth Harmony's performance as the best moment of the 2017 VMAs

+ Fifth harmony went home with the award of "Best pop video" for "Down" featuring Gucci Mane


"There was a lot to take in during Fifth Harmony's performance of "Angel" and "Down:" Tightly coordinated movements from the group, a slew of silver-suited dancers, Normani Kordei wowing the crowd by dropping into a split onstage, a brassy, EDM-inspired breakdown and a cool-as-ice Gucci Mane ambling onstage to deliver a laid-back verse"


Fifth Harmony were the most tweeted artists last night










okay now we need the audience to buy & stream the album!


