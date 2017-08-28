Ah blerg, I just submitted this. Well, good news, I guess??? This reboot is still unnecessary af, but I don't think I've seen an actor actually do this before and maybe it'll set a precedent, idk. Reply

Yeah, that's probably the first time I've seen this. Also, how was he not aware? All it takes is the tiniest bit of research, and it's not like the source material was plenty available....

you'd be surprised how out of touch some ppl are even for the roles they're auditioning for

I can believe he has zero idea what Hellboy even is, and didn't bother to Google since the movie is barely in pre-production afaik. Daimio is also not a very common Japanese last name (I'm actually not sure if it's one at all), so I get why that didn't jump off the page to him as obvious.

i wouldn't say "tiny" tbh. i skimmed the guys' wikipedia pages and neither of them explicitly say his ethnicity. plus, a lot of the time, he's drawn in a more ambiguous way. the images where he's drawn w distinct asian features only became popular after this whole thing popped off

probably hurting for work

place your bets now on if they replace him with another white guy

It'd be a bigger hassle now so maybe they'll turn it down?

I don't think so, they'll get SO much more flack if they do...

"Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision," Lionsgate said in a statement. "It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material."



http://variety.com/2017/film/news/ed-sk rein-exits-hellboy-whitewashing-12025406 77/ I looked it up and this is what the studio said:"Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision," Lionsgate said in a statement. "It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material."

Well damn! Here's hoping they follow through and, as other users have said, set a precedent for future films.

i'm displeased with their use of "unselfish". it's almost like there already is an antonym for "selfish".

good guy ed!

I love this white dude tbh.

Love the userpic :D

I would've stayed. No way am I letting social justice warriors fuck with my coins! 🖕🏽

worked out so well for scarlett johanssen right

troll

IA. Holla for a dolla!

Ok Emma

that's decent of him

Well, that's good

Hopefully this starts a trend.

I don't understand. An appropriate action as a response? Not doubling down? wow.

Well shit, a white actor putting his money where his mouth is and giving something up to make things right? It's good that he has set an example - if a nobody actor like him had the guts to pull out of a project after waking up to the inappropriateness of it all, the Emma Stones of Hollywood have even less ground to stand on.

This is exactly what I was thinking. I've never heard of this guy. If he's able to walk away from a project and lose money/opportunity, why can't others, who have so much less to gain from walking away, do this?

It depends on the studio and how far along things are when you find out who you are playing tbh.



At this stage, his exit won't cost the studio money, so they should release him np. If it was further along, fuck no. Then the actor has to sue to get out of the contract. They will lose--it fall under "moral issues,' not legit reasons to break a contract--and end up owing money and being blacklisted.

I have never seen him in anything but Deadpool. I am really shocked he did this. It could actually hurt his career to walk out on a role like this. And to then make it public why. It embarrassed the studio.

seriously I am really impressed. Good on him

mte. this could have greatly helped his career and he had the integrity to walk away. your turn, nat wolff & emma stone.

To be fair, Emma's character in Aloha was written as an Asian person who looks white. And the writing is of course a huge part of the problem, but Crowe based the character off someone he knew IRL.

I know him from a shitty action film I saw on an airplane once and found him cute since. Thank you for doing the right thing, Ed.

tbh

Exactly. There's no excuse for actors taking on white washing roles now.

And at potential personal cost to himself. But he took the action he could to make a difference, regardless.

I'm still so butthurt there won't be a third one from our favorite Polanski supporter Guillermo.



I loved the look of his Hellboy world and I thought the cast was perfect. I bet they will CGI the shit out of the titular character in the new one.



what i didn't know he was a Polanski supporter :(

I'm surprised tbh. Good for him.

This is a great response and action, good on him.

The Yearly Good Deed From White MenⓇ has been fulfilled.



All kidding aside, I respect that. Reply

Wow, good for him.

What's this...some actual integrity...whaaaa???

wow i'm surprised. good for you lesser daario

I had no idea he was Daario lol. He's so much better looking irl, he looked like a foot when he was Daario.

lmao the wig and the (lack of) eyebrows did him zero favors

