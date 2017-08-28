Ed Skrein Exits 'Hellboy' Reboot After Whitewashing Outcry
28 août 2017
Ed Skrein is leaving the Hellboy reboot after an outcry over his casting.
He was to play rugged military member Major Ben Daimio, who in the comic books is Asian.
“Ed came to us and felt very strongly about this. We fully support his unselfish decision,” Lionsgate said in a statement. “It was not our intent to be insensitive to issues of authenticity and ethnicity, and we will look to recast the part with an actor more consistent with the character in the source material.”
At this stage, his exit won't cost the studio money, so they should release him np. If it was further along, fuck no. Then the actor has to sue to get out of the contract. They will lose--it fall under "moral issues,' not legit reasons to break a contract--and end up owing money and being blacklisted.
I loved the look of his Hellboy world and I thought the cast was perfect. I bet they will CGI the shit out of the titular character in the new one.
All kidding aside, I respect that.