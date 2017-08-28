She's always on the radio, but does she actually have a fanbase??? Is she an industry plant Reply

Big time industry plant. Def jam no longer has Rihanna, so she's the pop star they are investing in now.

this is a dumb question but what is an "industry plant"?

They're a label puppet usually created in a boardroom in an attempt to try and create the next big superstar. They get crazy money thrown their way and bought awards even though they don't really seem to have a huge fanbase?



"In general, "industry plant" is a pithy derogative that we (haters) wield to imply that a rapper or singer is an upstart fraud, a record label puppet, a focus group-tested vessel of creativity so-called. Any musician with a hazy or straight-up fabricated origin story"



Halsey is a great example of this



Edited at 2017-08-28 07:35 pm (UTC)

I think Drake has something to do with her career

yes her fans attacked me last night after I said she needs to stop wearing sweatpants everywhere.

for real. i think a lot of these nobodies on the radio are.

this song/title bothers me so much. it doesn't make sense.



i also love when she had her lipstick wiped off like it was a big statement, she still had a face full of makeup seauxx 🤔

i pretty much know nothing about her other than i hate her based on that "im a huge asshole at parties" song

this song always plays on the radio at work and it bugs the hell outta me /unrelated

I hate this song and idk why "scars to your beautiful" makes me think of "sucks to your assmar" from lord of the flies

omg yes, I think that every time I hear it.

lmao omg

Fuck, I still hate this song. The title, the triteness, the 'deep' message at the end, her acting like it's this amazing anthem

I feel mean disliking her because she's young and talented, but I wish she would go away.



(I thought the same thing about Bieber once, too.)

she's so lame

Alessia girl I like the song but you need a new single. This shit has been going on for far too long.

It was nominated for VOTY hence she performed it.

seriously good god

No lie, I thought that was Kelly from The Office in the beginning

She's so talented but I hate pretty much everything she's ever released. All of her songs sound really similar to me, I think it's how she sings them rather than the arrangement.

I listened to her album one day at work because I was bored and it did not cure my boredom. Her music is so generic and her voice isn't that good either.

Edited at 2017-08-28 07:20 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-08-28 07:20 pm (UTC) Reply

she's a part of some of those ~pop girls who aren't your typical pop girl~

I want to like her but I just...don't.

2 top 10 hits this year and featured on a song that's #2 on iTunes right now. I was so sure she'd be a one hit wonder lol.

