August 28th, 2017, 11:49 pm babarsuhail Alessia Cara performs "Scars to Your Beautiful" at the VMAs
"In general, "industry plant" is a pithy derogative that we (haters) wield to imply that a rapper or singer is an upstart fraud, a record label puppet, a focus group-tested vessel of creativity so-called. Any musician with a hazy or straight-up fabricated origin story"
Halsey is a great example of this
Edited at 2017-08-28 07:35 pm (UTC)
i also love when she had her lipstick wiped off like it was a big statement, she still had a face full of makeup seauxx 🤔
(I thought the same thing about Bieber once, too.)
Edited at 2017-08-28 07:20 pm (UTC)
2 top 10 hits this year and featured on a song that's #2 on iTunes right now. I was so sure she'd be a one hit wonder lol.
That's all I can think of when I hear this song