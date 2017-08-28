Taylor Breaks Vevo 24 Hour Record in 16 Hours
Taylor Swift has officially broke the 24 Hour VEVO record in less than 18 hours with her #LWYMMDvideo surpassing Adele's "Hello". pic.twitter.com/LselPtdP9l— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) August 28, 2017
-Previously record was held by Adele's "Hello" with 27.7 million
-Still has 6 more hours to set the new record
-Also broke the record for the fastest video to reach 1 million likes in just 8 hours
Source 1 2
look what we made her do...
Taylors video actually looked like they had a budget and spared no expense.
I keep wondering why people on here seem to hate Despacito that much. Is there something wrong with the lyrics (I took German classes, I don't understand Spanish) or the singer?
She needs volume in her hair that look is tragic
Unoriginal.
it's a pretty ... common thing to play with as a popstar.
she looks so good here
I kinda predicted she was going to rip off art Angels bc that's an album about reputation + she was seen at grimes set but like I'm just not enthused for ppl to act like Taylor is deconstructing music when she's just using her wide base to give mainstream ideas thatve been already done so much better before
i've only listened to taylor's song like 3-4 times tho but i also think there's some kind of eerie, almost out of tune strings in there as well? but yea anyways i think the songs are going to go in that direction
"I object your honye" 😭