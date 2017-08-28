Taylor Breaks Vevo 24 Hour Record in 16 Hours

she's up to 28 million now Reply

She's gonna break the yt record (38m), calling it now! Reply

Lettuce pray. Reply

It's happening. The video gains over 2 million views each hour. Reply

she's at almost 29 now! Reply

I thought you meant white record and was about to go 'it says in the post she's already past Adele' lol Reply

31 million now! WTF Reply

it's a better video than hello so that's cool Reply

i hate all of you Reply

i encourage drama and thats all this stupid vid is so grats ts Reply

dying at your elizabeth / will icon a+ Reply

WE GOTTA TAKE OUT DESPACITO FT BEIBER BY ANY MEANS NECESSARY!!



Taylors video actually looked like they had a budget and spared no expense. Reply

The mv doesn't feature Bieber though. Reply

I keep wondering why people on here seem to hate Despacito that much. Is there something wrong with the lyrics (I took German classes, I don't understand Spanish) or the singer? Reply

lol that's all i got out of this Reply

This is her Fame Monster era. Reply

I need an icon babe! Reply

Link







plus two threads here

http://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/10 7440630.html?thread=18464557046#t1846455 7046

im just makin em as i go for the posts lol plus two threads hereim just makin em as i go for the posts lol Reply

i havent watched the MV because i dont want to give her views. but WOW she looks beautiful in your icon. she looks better with weight on her face Reply

stunning icon! Reply

She looks so good in your icon Reply

I thought the EXACT same thing. This video is her Bad Romance. Reply

fame monster sweetie i'm so sorry...



btw was the outfit in your icon a blatant homage to gaga or something else? Reply

What a mighty god I serve. Reply

lmao Reply

I worship at ha alter wearing a cat mask tbh. Reply

It probably wouldn't translate well but she should have used this look (with the biker stuff tones down because LoL @ Motorcylce Gang!Swifty) for her album cover. Reply

the hell is this Reply

(in case you're serious)

it's from the last minute of the video Reply

those chompers Reply

she's so unattractive Reply

Raticate looking ass broad. Reply

ew



She needs volume in her hair that look is tragic Reply

lol cringe Reply

I see Taylor heard the Cursed Child is coming to Broadway and wants to be cast as Voldemort and Bellatrix's daughter. Get your EGOT, Taylor! Reply

so self aware!!!1 Reply

The only part of the video I'd watch again is the ending with the iterations of herself in different costumes over time. I thought that was amusing and clever. Reply

Beyonce did it for her pepsi superbowl commercial just saying. Reply

Oop. Guess I never saw that commercial Reply

i never saw that: do you by chance have a link? tyia :D Reply

madonna also did it too... just saying. Reply

Parent

so many people have done that whole~ here are my past eras in one room!! Didn't miley just have a video like that last month?

Unoriginal. Reply

it's a pretty ... common thing to play with as a popstar. Reply

Parent

Taylor is obviously taking notes from the ones with actual talent! (lol not to dogpile, I just take any opportunity I can to stan)



Reply

Parent

Taylor rn: Reply

she looks so good here Reply

I loved this sweater. looking forward to getting me a knock-off Reply

Parent

same lol Reply

same and i'll wear it to the tour! i have no shame! Reply

aliexpress *wink* Reply

lol me too Reply

She looked really good in that video. Reply

Ugh this awful song has been stuck in my head all morning and I want a fucking lobotomy. Reply

Still can't get over how this song sounds a little bit like Laughing and Not Being Normal before launching into the most watered down version of Venus Fly tbh



I kinda predicted she was going to rip off art Angels bc that's an album about reputation + she was seen at grimes set but like I'm just not enthused for ppl to act like Taylor is deconstructing music when she's just using her wide base to give mainstream ideas thatve been already done so much better before Reply

Wow, yes you nailed it with the Venus flytrap comparison - was trying to figure out which song it was reminding me of Reply

i .. do not see the comparison to art angels at all Reply

i think it's in the chorus/breakdown part, it just gets dark and really aggressive with all of the beats while it's kinda chanty/spoken word while the verses are more singsongy (although Venus Fly doesn't rly have verses i guess). i think a lot of the progressions/sounds the beats make are v similar, and i think jack antoff or w/e is p good friends w grimes.



i've only listened to taylor's song like 3-4 times tho but i also think there's some kind of eerie, almost out of tune strings in there as well? but yea anyways i think the songs are going to go in that direction Reply

I love, love the shot of her standing over her old iterations in front of a neon T. It's so brilliantly disturbing. Reply

that's the best part of the song and it seems like they know it. that aesthetic is everything Reply

is it a t or a cross? I saw it as a cross lol Reply

def a T! Reply

Parent

i think the point was to evoke both Reply

Parent

I loved her makeup in that scene. It was perfect. Reply

That was the best part. I wish the video had an actual storyline leading up to that, like Taylor sending her squad after the old Taylors so she could destroy them or something like that. Reply

Parent

Agreed, chills - it did creep me out Reply

Parent

THAT was the best part Reply

Parent

It reminds me of this Skins promo







Reply

Y'know she's happy about one-upping Adele Reply

she's happy about one-upping anyone, sis. funny thing is you know adele don't give a fuck Reply

True Reply

Yep exactly Reply

Adele will remain unbothered Reply

And will probably snatch the record back effortlessly with her next album. Reply

She can have all the YouTube records she wants, Adele still got her Oscar. Reply

i love your icon! Reply

Let's see her up her on her first sales week! 4M debut? 😂 Reply

Coming for Despacito's crown as the most viwed video ever! (lol not really, she wishes... I actually don't see if she'll ever have a huge hit like that). Still impressive though. Reply

It's hard to fuck with Latin American youtube views tbh. They don't play! Reply

I'm glad gringos know that, don't mess with us tbh. Reply

Where's the lie? I also think Taylor is too "American" to have that wide-spread appeal that stuff like Bailando, Chantaje or Despacito have in the long run. Literally half of the most viewed videos in the last 24 hours are by Latin Americans and in Spanish. Reply

Parent

omg right? someone showed me latin american youtube the other day (lol) and i was fucking shook by how many plays even lesser known acts get wtf Reply

"I object your honye" 😭 Reply

lmaooo Reply

so watermelon Reply

