New trailer for God's Own Country
aka Brokeback but with a happy ending set in Yorkshire
Johnny (Josh O’Connor), the gay twentysomething son of an ailing sheep farmer (Ian Hart), doesn’t expect much from his life in rural Yorkshire beyond several pints and anonymous hookups. But his perfunctory existence is turned upside-down when Romanian farmhand Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu) arrives for lambing season.
sources 1 2 3 4 5
ONTD, would you raise sheep on a desolate farm with your hot Romanian boyfriend?
Incredible new art work for God's Own Country by @iamsamashby w/ photos by @_agatha_a In UK cinemas on 1st September https://t.co/FnkT6X1U17 pic.twitter.com/oHaKe9EFvn— God's Own Country (@gocfilm) August 26, 2017
but I know he's so 👀
hello
i want movies that are not like molasses
There was a Q&A afterwards with the director and both actors and all were so lovely, I really hope this does well
I'm a sucker for anything that's set where I live too