New trailer for God's Own Country

aka Brokeback but with a happy ending set in Yorkshire

Johnny (Josh O’Connor), the gay twentysomething son of an ailing sheep farmer (Ian Hart), doesn’t expect much from his life in rural Yorkshire beyond several pints and anonymous hookups. But his perfunctory existence is turned upside-down when Romanian farmhand Gheorghe (Alec Secareanu) arrives for lambing season.



ONTD, would you raise sheep on a desolate farm with your hot Romanian boyfriend?
