August 28th, 2017, 07:21 pm avingnon Demi Lovato Slays a Bit During Her VMA Performance of Sorry Not Sorry Serving vocals your fave can only dream of on that Pepsi stage tbh!SOURCE
she's def the disney kid w the best voice. lol @ the outfit tho
Is it just me or does MTV consistently have some of the absolute worst audio?
its so upsetting yeah she's annoying but she shits on all the current pop girls vocally by a mile aside from like ariana and das it
like the rest of the world has
My fave's vocals inspire her t b h!
But for real, she looked and sounded great.
Those assless chaps on top of a swimsuit tho...
And her vocals are on point as always.
