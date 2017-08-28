damn she's looking good!!

she's def the disney kid w the best voice. lol @ the outfit tho

She looks really good from the waist up!

I don't get why they had her do another pre-recorded performance outside, they did her dirty

She still can't book stage A....and also do we really want to put her around pools again?

Why does she always have to perform outside? I'm not a fan at all but even I'll admit she deserves the main stage.

idgi either, i'm not a fan either (though i do stan cfts) and she's miles better than some of the other performers they usually have performing inside

ikr?! It makes 0 sense

Bc she was still in Vegas from performing the national anthem at the Mayweather/Mcgregor fight.

Iirc 1iota were giving these tickets out for a Thursday performance? So it might've been prerecorded

mte and she actually has shit to promote like the title track from her upcoming album she recently released as well as this semi successful bop smh

i wonder if it's bc pepsi sponsors this stage and they picked her, which might mean a bigger paycheck. she's also wearing the pepsi blue color.

i feel like she's just always stuck at a 75-85 and can never quite get her shit right to be at 100. like who thought those chaps were flattering? she should fight them.

I love this stupid song. I do not love what she's wearing, but if we ignore that she's looking good.





Is it just me or does MTV consistently have some of the absolute worst audio?

Love the song, did not love the outfit or this performance. Sorry, Demi.

her voice is insane

tea



its so upsetting yeah she's annoying but she shits on all the current pop girls vocally by a mile aside from like ariana and das it Reply

Don't forget about Tori Kelly!



like the rest of the world has Reply

she's really working hard this era

Serving vocals your fave can only dream of on that Pepsi stage tbh!



My fave's vocals inspire her t b h!



But for real, she looked and sounded great. Reply

Those assless chaps on top of a swimsuit tho...

Her voice sounds great.Those assless chaps on top of a swimsuit tho...

Giving me spice girls inspo that her team coukdnonly wish for

I thought the dancers would tear off the pants at some point, they ruined her outfit.

I love this song tbh. And I can't be bothered to hate Demi. I know she's extra, messy and OTT but I find it kind of refreshing compared to all of the super calculated pop singers out there

yes. queen actually takes it to capitol hill, ur faves like taylor would never

Yes and she actually uses her voice for Something That Fucking Matters™

taylor gave kesha money at least

Same. She's pretty entertaining honestly.

Didn't Demi just hire Lax as her stylist (Zendaya and Celine's stylist)? I think they're still trying to figure out what looks best on her.

And her vocals are on point as always.



And her vocals are on point as always. Reply

Keep trying

I actually really liked her whole look for that performance. I kind of wish she'd performed in LA because the show had time dedicated to issues with self-acceptance and depression which she's obviously spoken up about in the past at Capitol Hill . But not everything had to be about that during the show and her performance was a good time in the midst of it all.

Also, could it be she didn't book the main stage bc she wouldn't have time to rehearse since she was in Las Vegas?

The VMAs were in Vegas

lol no they weren't they were here in la

wut. they always in la boo

