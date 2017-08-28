Cardi B shows solidarity to Colin Kaepernick at the VMAs

good for her. i loved her look



and lmao what is she reacting to in that gif Reply

Thread

Link

Ed Sheehan singing Lil Uzi Verts song "XO Tour Life" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Crying lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was my exact reaction Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

idg all the hype over bodak yellow, its such a bad song lol Reply

Thread

Link

I don't like her rapping voice at all.. her flow is laughable. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, her flow is so awkward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's terrible af like.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the song isn't great i think it would be a lot better if someone else was rapping tbh its like she puts on some kinda weird forced rap voice in the song



its distracting tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its a bop. it goes off. lyrics are tacky fun. its the perfect combo for a party song. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Yea I was excited to listen to it but it's nothing I haven't heard before. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's fun Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It's fun... Red Barz is better. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did I almost just see a nipple and MTV cut out so quick! Reply

Thread

Link

loool i love all the ladies' reactions in that gif



tag urself im the confused asian girl with genuine concern Reply

Thread

Link

Olivia Munn in the back not paying attention. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It amuses me when lesser known LHH stars get more acclaim than the industry known ones Reply

Thread

Link

who are the industry known ones? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Right, Click, Save @ that iconic GIF. Reply

Thread

Link

mtv fucked up not letting her perform on the main stage! Reply

Thread

Link

what i don't get is why did they fucking show a taped demi performance when she was at the awards show. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Demi has a lifetime ban from performing on the VMA stage but they wanted to include her anyway. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She really did blow up. Good for her. Not a lot of stars on the LHH franchise do well. Reply

Thread

Link

i am nearly positive i saw him on the street in brooklyn. outside of the subway stop, a guy and girl were stopped outside in front of a random juicing mural and i thought it was odd that a couple was taking a picture in front of it. then i saw him shake her hand. i stopped, looked a little harder, and was almost sure it was him. he was in NYC for the solidarity protest with NYPD. Reply

Thread

Link

I'm pretty sure he's living in New York rn too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The whole Colin Kaepernick backlash is so stupid, not that he's all that great but there are DEFINITELY teams that should be trying to sign him rn Reply

Thread

Link

It's insane that Jay Cutler was dragged out of retirement and Kaep still doesn't have a job. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

is he on backup with the packers? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm pissed Baltimore didn't pick him up but his gf tweeted out something comparing the owner to a slave owner and Ray Lewis as a house slave so...she killed that train for him tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The NFL ain't shit and has proven exactly that, basically since its inception, and people still act surprised when shit like this happens. LOL Not directed towards you, but still. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If I have to hear one more yt person talk about what a selfish jackass~ kap is...."he let his team down" bitch how Reply

Thread

Link

That's cool. I just found out that this chick is only like 23. I would've guessed at least 30 tbh Reply

Thread

Link

Same, she looks 30-34, Wouldn't have guessed early twenties and I am good at guessing ages. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Damn 27/30 at least is what I thought Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

between the concussions, the trump support, the racism, and the coddling of rapists/abusers the nfl is thoroughly a trash league and idk how anyone with a conscious can support it at this point Reply

Thread

Link

ita, though look at all the garbage people lining up to cheer for mayweather when boxing has an even worse rep than football Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, I stopped watching Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mfte. I was so annoyed with my husband for getting so involved with this fantasy draft shit. Like, even on THAT level, how can any smart individual support anything that has to do with the NFL? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte. my bf is white but pretty woke and is obsessed with fantasy football. I just...UGH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this about any major sport tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colin Kaepernick is a homophobic trash.

Hope he still jobless... Reply

Thread

Link