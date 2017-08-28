Cardi B shows solidarity to Colin Kaepernick at the VMAs
Cardi B shouts out Colin Kaepernick at the #VMAs https://t.co/AofBHjC2RM pic.twitter.com/hafApEUTEA— billboard (@billboard) August 28, 2017
Cardi B of Love and Hip Hop: New York fame seemed to go off script during a segment and gave a shoutout to Kaepernick on the broadcast:
“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we gonna be standing for you, baby. That’s right, I said it.”
The Bodak Yellow hitmaker also almost spilled out of her dress but got her point across showing mad love and respect for Colin Kaepernick.
and lmao what is she reacting to in that gif
its distracting tbh
tag urself im the confused asian girl with genuine concern
Hope he still jobless...