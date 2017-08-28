all mine

Cardi B shows solidarity to Colin Kaepernick at the VMAs




Cardi B of Love and Hip Hop: New York fame seemed to go off script during a segment and gave a shoutout to Kaepernick on the broadcast:

“Colin Kaepernick, as long as you kneel with us, we gonna be standing for you, baby. That’s right, I said it.”

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker also almost spilled out of her dress but got her point across showing mad love and respect for Colin Kaepernick.

source= https://twitter.com/billboard/status/901993267084095488

