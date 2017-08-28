nty Reply

Didn't this come out two years ago? I remember the Hot Topic looking poster with the three main characters on it. Reply

They sot the pilot a while ago but the series hasn't premiered yet. Reply

That was for the musical. The musical's merch was actually a Hot Topic exclusive. I bought two of the shirts - one of me and one for my sister. Reply

Couldn't even come on a real network. Poor dat. Reply

*sigh*



It's like they actively TRY to make these remakes cringeworthy. Reply

I'll probably give it a chance.

Who's playing J.D.? Reply

Paramount Network.



what even is that Reply

Spike will be "rebranded" as Paramount Network in 2018.[2] Reply

Nah. It just looks ~millennial~ Reply

Paramount is what Spike is turning in to...can you say fuck on Spike? Reply

You can actually say anything you want after 10pm I believe but most non-premium channels don't adhere to that. Reply

Keep it.



Also, what the hell is Paramount Network?



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:17 pm (UTC)

Spike will be "rebranded" as Paramount Network in 2018. Reply

Ah, thank you! Reply

Sounds like an automatic improvement tbh. I can already hear the greasy calls of MISANDRY now. Reply

The Heathers look weighed down by all that cheap-looking bad fashion, lol. Reply

Lettuce pray they leave out the school shooting scene. Reply

didn't the actress actually end up dying from a tumor/cancer Reply

HOLY SHIT D-: I just looked her up and she was only 32 when she died. Reply

The year before, Jeremy Applegate, who played Peter Dawson, killed himself. In the movie, his character declares that he will never kill himself.



http://www.neatorama.com/2009/04/07/mov ie-trivia-heathers-whats-your-damage/ Also another ~odd~ death.The year before, Jeremy Applegate, who played Peter Dawson, killed himself. In the movie, his character declares that he will never kill himself. Reply

What is that styling, youths? 😬 Reply

As if Heather Chandler would drag herself down with a dozen trends of the day. How gauche. Reply

