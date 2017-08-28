August 28th, 2017, 09:49 pm babarsuhail First promo for "Heathers" TV series reboot Coming in 2018 to the Paramount Network (currently know as Spike).source Tagged: television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 7070 comments Add comment
It's like they actively TRY to make these remakes cringeworthy.
Who's playing J.D.?
what even is that
Also, what the hell is Paramount Network?
Edited at 2017-08-28 05:17 pm (UTC)
The year before, Jeremy Applegate, who played Peter Dawson, killed himself. In the movie, his character declares that he will never kill himself.
