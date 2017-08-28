Get ready for the Long Night: Game of Thrones season 8 may not finish filming until next August
Production on next season of #GameofThrones may not even be completed until August 2018 https://t.co/rX4F1k83NZ— Aaron Couch (@AaronCouch) August 28, 2017
Production for season 8 is set to begin in October, and given the episode lengths+production value+locations+CGI, filming may not finish until AUGUST 2018, sources tell THR.
And so, as the head of HBO Casey Bloys said, the final season (six episodes, all rumored to be around 90-minutes minimum each), may not be back until early 2019 (this is not news, but just as a fun reminder).
HBO would neither confirm nor deny the 16-month gap between the final two seasons, but it's safe to say there's some truth to it.
Source: https://twitter.com/AaronCouch/status/9
Edited at 2017-08-28 05:08 pm (UTC)
even though I already spoiled myself
just put us out of our misery as soon as possible
Edited at 2017-08-28 05:20 pm (UTC)
i need the hq pics of the sex scene
Needs more white (fat?) for Dany's hair
Edited at 2017-08-28 06:14 pm (UTC)
I hope they don't immediately kill off Sansa. I'm kind of hoping when all is said and done, she will be warden of the North with either Jon or Dany sitting on the Iron Throne. One of them will die so the other may take that throne.
i honestly see sansa as one of the final survivors when all is said and done
lena is queen as always
and my jaime broke free. hallelujah. nik was also good this ep
it really reminded me that what keeps me coming back to this shit show is not kit-emilia fucking or boring winterfell scenes but lannister drama. the show is best as a soap. we almost got glimpses of the magnificent season 3 and 4 scenes with all of the bickering lannisters. looks like dnd also do better when they handle their scenes unlike sansa-arya stuff
alfie allen fucking killed it. kit was embarrassing in front of such a great actor. a good moment for theon. ilh but i hated how he had to suck up to jon
Jamie/Cersei/Tyrion forever!!! 🙌 The scenes were Cersei threatens the both of them were sooo good
The J-C and J-T scenes were also excellent. Both brothers managed to not get killed by Ser Robert Strong by staring C down. Some good acting by Nik too.
Nothing else in the ep matched these. Except maybe Theon's fight and Alfie's little smile when he found he could win
Her scene with Tyrion was amazing, you gotta admit is really good when Peter Dinklage has to act dramatic
Him and Lena are a delight to watch together.
also i still can't get over just how good lily allen's brother is at acting. i mean...circles around kitkat (although i'm 100% available to worship jon's bum)
Jon would never want the throne, though.
although i do get it, each episode for s8 is supposed to be a mini movie.