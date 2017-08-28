PoA - trio backs

Get ready for the Long Night: Game of Thrones season 8 may not finish filming until next August




Production for season 8 is set to begin in October, and given the episode lengths+production value+locations+CGI, filming may not finish until AUGUST 2018, sources tell THR.

And so, as the head of HBO Casey Bloys said, the final season (six episodes, all rumored to be around 90-minutes minimum each), may not be back until early 2019 (this is not news, but just as a fun reminder).

HBO would neither confirm nor deny the 16-month gap between the final two seasons, but it's safe to say there's some truth to it.

Source: https://twitter.com/AaronCouch/status/902202548131569664
