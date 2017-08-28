Get ready for the Long Night: Game of Thrones season 8 may not finish filming until next August

It is 100% not coming out till spring/summer of 2019 Reply

ia. Wouldn't be surprised it it aired around the same time it used to premiere in March 2020.



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:08 pm (UTC)

The finale was satisfying enough that I'm ok with the long wait tbh. There's nothing I'm dying to know right now. Reply

this was honestly my favorite scene from the finale Reply

i loved alfie in that scene. he really made it work. had a strange smile at the end Reply

i mean i 100% thought he was going to die until he pulled a peggy hill Reply

alfie is one of the best actors on the show Reply

Lmao yeah you could see the old, arrogant asshole Theon coming through. Reply

I loved that moment solely because I feared for a moment they were gonna have Theon lose the fight. But as soon as that happened, I was like YESSS they're giving him a chance. Reply

It took my stupid ass so long to get the joke of how he won. I was lying in bed about to sleep when it suddenly hit me LMAO. Reply

His little smirk was so good. Reply

I guess I'll hold off on starting my catch up marathon even though I already spoiled myself Reply

early 2019 would just be cruel tbh



just put us out of our misery as soon as possible Reply

make an icon of his butt Reply

i was about to tbh Reply

I should really try and start the show sometime, but I don't do well with shows that have long boring bits and it sounds like this show does (that's why I had to quit the walking dead) Reply

i feel like you could power through bb Reply

i only marathoned it this past week. worth it even with some of the fucked up parts Reply

It's a staple of GOT. 2-3 intriguing episodes in the beginning of the season, boring exposition for 4-5 episodes and then 2 cliffhanger episodes at the season finale that generates rabid SM buzz



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:20 pm (UTC)

i started the show a few years ago and i tried again a few weeks ago. I'm going to try to power through the second season. Reply

there better be some leaks if that is the case Reply

the scripts for the first 4 episodes of season 8 have already been leaked Reply

idt that they are true & didn't someone already admit to faking them? Reply

I thought 4chan admitted to making it up? Reply

Sucks, but I get it. And we get more Westworld next year, right? Reply

I forgot Westworld was next year. That should make the delay easier. Reply

:((((((((( i want to break free. mp3





i need the hq pics of the sex scene Reply

LOL



Needs more white (fat?) for Dany's hair Reply

omg so true though. never have i seen a more unappealing sex scene Reply

I'm hungry now lol Reply

it was so awkward and unsexy, and i was so relieved and thankful by that lmao Reply

Sex doesn't look good in real life either. I mean, it feels good but let's not pretend we actually look our best doing it ok Reply

they are all over tumblr Reply

Edited at 2017-08-28 06:14 pm (UTC) :)

Well they are essentially shooting 6 movies if rumors are to be believed, so taking over a year filming makes sense.





I hope they don't immediately kill off Sansa. I'm kind of hoping when all is said and done, she will be warden of the North with either Jon or Dany sitting on the Iron Throne. One of them will die so the other may take that throne. Reply

it is unlikely that sansa will die. Reply

Idk, it seems unlikely that all the Starks are gonna make it out alive. Reply

lol how so??? sansa is one of the weakest people around. she wont live past half the next season Reply

yeah, they are pretty much filming six movies with tons of CGI, so it taking nearly a year to shoot should surprise no one



i honestly see sansa as one of the final survivors when all is said and done Reply

Sansa has the most self-preservation instincts out of all the Starks but I see GRRM/D&D pulling a painful situation where one Stark dies for another Reply

nah Im thinking Sansa lives and stays as wardeness of the North, Danny dies heroically and Jon ends as King but his first act is ending the monarchy and installing some kind of ~democracy because he's noble and boring Reply

Ugh. But I'm excited the episodes will be so long! Reply

can everyone stop dragging dinklage now? he killed that scene. shaky accent aside, massive comeback season for him even though they keep dumbing down tyrion.



lena is queen as always



and my jaime broke free. hallelujah. nik was also good this ep



it really reminded me that what keeps me coming back to this shit show is not kit-emilia fucking or boring winterfell scenes but lannister drama. the show is best as a soap. we almost got glimpses of the magnificent season 3 and 4 scenes with all of the bickering lannisters. looks like dnd also do better when they handle their scenes unlike sansa-arya stuff



alfie allen fucking killed it. kit was embarrassing in front of such a great actor. a good moment for theon. ilh but i hated how he had to suck up to jon Reply

IA with this comment 100000% the lannisters are honestly the most interesting aspect of the show at this point. I could care fucking less about the two barbie dolls Jon and Dany getting forced together and all the boring bad "romantic" dialogue and scenes we have to suffer through during episodes involving them 🙄



Jamie/Cersei/Tyrion forever!!! 🙌 The scenes were Cersei threatens the both of them were sooo good Reply

Oh god, I nearly gasped at the intensity of Tyrion-Cersei scene. Tyrion-Cersei is an underrated combination. There's so much hurt, anger and resentment there that Jaime can never feel. And it all brimmed over in that scene. Dinklage killed it. You could hear the emotion in his voice.



The J-C and J-T scenes were also excellent. Both brothers managed to not get killed by Ser Robert Strong by staring C down. Some good acting by Nik too.



Nothing else in the ep matched these. Except maybe Theon's fight and Alfie's little smile when he found he could win Reply

Lol @ hating that he had to suck up to Jon. Jon should've killed Theon on sight. Reply

true.. I'm rooting Cersei to keep the iron throne because she's so sassy



Her scene with Tyrion was amazing, you gotta admit is really good when Peter Dinklage has to act dramatic Reply

I thought Peter was good too.



Him and Lena are a delight to watch together. Reply

lol someone pointed out the downgrade of going from lena/peter to kit/emilia and it's really true Reply

IA the Lannisters are the most interesting house. I mean I love the Stark and Tyrell women but the Lannisters bring the best drama Reply

also i feel like if he (peter) is going against lena he actually has to put out effort? i mean going against emilia...you just have to emote even the slightest, but lena is a fucking boss...you gotta work to keep up with her!



also i still can't get over just how good lily allen's brother is at acting. i mean...circles around kitkat (although i'm 100% available to worship jon's bum) Reply

I thought the episode overall was solid but the Lannister drama was clearly the best stuff and it wasn't even close. The scene between Cersei and Tyrion was one of the best scenes of the season, let alone just the episode. And the Jaime and Cersei scene... I legit thought for a second we were getting a surprise Jaime death. She gave the nod and I don't think I breathed until I knew he was out safe. As much as I love so much other stuff from the show, the Lannister drama really is just the most interesting stuff overall and I feel like Lena is on of the best actresses on the show (if not the best) so its always a treat when you get to watch her slay Cersei. Reply

ita they've finally started writing tyrion with depth again and i'm reminded of why i actually like his character! his scene with cersei was amazing. love how the ghost of tywin and measuring themselves by his standards still infiltrates how they see everything. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] wont fight over who's the rightful heir because their incest baby will rule? So Jon and Dany Reply

Jon will never want the throne, which is GRRM's way of making him 'the one true king' like Aragorn lmfao. I can see him ceding it to Dany pretty early on, and not just because he never really wanted to rule, but because of the huge identity crisis it will give him Reply

I mean if they marry, it doesn't really matter, they'll both rule. And their child will be heir either way.



Jon would never want the throne, though. Reply

i can't even see jon fighting over this at all. the last thing he wants is to rule over the entire damn kingdom, but people are gonna push him to it since he's the rightful heir Reply

Love it! Reply

lmaoooooooo Reply

omg this needs to be an icon lol Reply

I bet their incest baby is actually what the prophecy was talking about and not Jon or Dany. Reply

I can see him saying some shit about how he's a Stark, raised a Stark, blah blah blah and Dany has always been a Targ so she should get the throne Reply

OH COME ON! we gotta wait for westworld and also wait for GoT :(



although i do get it, each episode for s8 is supposed to be a mini movie. Reply

i love Bronn & Jaimie's cockversation :) Reply

