Kesha Roundup: Natalie Maines covers Kesha + Kesha appears @ the VMAs + Kesha Reacts™ to Woman
Natalie Maines covers Kesha
Natalie Maines (of the Dixie Chicks) took the time to post not one, but two short Kesha covers on her instagram! She sings both Bastards & Praying, and praised the album in the caption. She also posted a short video of her dog, set to Hymn.
My first try at a Kesha cover;)
I love her new album Rainbow!!!!
#bastards
Ok, today's selection is another Kesha song. I'm obsessed with her new album!
#praying
#rainbow
I’m honored to have this strong motherfuvkin woman choose to sing a song that’s so special to me. Slightly dying with happiness❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sOxrRCGZB2— kesha (@KeshaRose) August 28, 2017
Kesha At the VMAS
Kesha Appeared at the VMAs, looking flawless with that #1 album glow! She introduced Logic's performance with some heartfelt words. Check out the introduction, as well as some footage of her acting cute on the read carpet.
A small clip of Kesha's reaction to her song Woman being played at the VMAs during a break has made it's way online, and it's SUPER cute.
kesha getting excited when she hears her song playing in the background is the cutest thing ever 💓 #VMAs pic.twitter.com/diTHeCB9FZ— austin (@imaustinbye) August 28, 2017
I hope she performs at the Grammys
I want nothing more than for her to have the best life, with only minor inconviences after her case against dr Luke ends.