Martha Broq

Kesha Roundup: Natalie Maines covers Kesha + Kesha appears @ the VMAs + Kesha Reacts™ to Woman



Natalie Maines covers Kesha

Natalie Maines (of the Dixie Chicks) took the time to post not one, but two short Kesha covers on her instagram! She sings both Bastards & Praying, and praised the album in the caption. She also posted a short video of her dog, set to Hymn.


My first try at a Kesha cover;)
I love her new album Rainbow!!!!
#bastards



Ok, today's selection is another Kesha song. I'm obsessed with her new album!
#praying
#rainbow







Kesha At the VMAS

Kesha Appeared at the VMAs, looking flawless with that #1 album glow! She introduced Logic's performance with some heartfelt words. Check out the introduction, as well as some footage of her acting cute on the read carpet.




A small clip of Kesha's reaction to her song Woman being played at the VMAs during a break has made it's way online, and it's SUPER cute.





Source 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7

ONTD, Has your fave ever covered your fave? Has your fave ever looked flawless on a red carpet?
Tagged: , , ,