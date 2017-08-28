Camila Cabello Becomes 18th Most-Listened-To Artist on Spotify
With 26,326,829 monthly listeners Camila is now the ‘18th most listened to artist in the world’ on Spotify!— Camila Daily UK (@CamilaDailyUK) August 28, 2017
*New Peak* pic.twitter.com/XOzN4vLFfv
With just four solo songs, Cabello's position advances two spots (20 to 18) following last night's VMAs. Her former group Fifth Harmony sits at 59th on the list, with three full albums available on the streaming service - including their newest release.
Other than Crying in the Club, the songs with the big numbers are collabs so...I feel like this isn't a realistic view of her as an artist.
And look at Fifth Harmony's numbers. So, is this ranking based just on the last month or something???
but considering Camila has only a single and a few B-sides while FH just released a full album... its very yikes
