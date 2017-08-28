Camila Cabello Becomes 18th Most-Listened-To Artist on Spotify

How do they measure, it says monthly so is she the 18th most listened in Aug? I can't believe it's of all time lol Reply

Guess her flight off that stage was worth it Reply

Her new Skechers© sneakers picked her up from the backstage floor and flew her to new, boppin' heights! Reply

Lmao Reply

You forgot this, OP



Oh my. Shade.You forgot this, OP Reply

ban this gif!!!!!!!! Reply

You can't ban her rhythm!! It surrounds us, and binds us. Luminous beings are we, not this crude matter! Reply

Is she wearing rubber kitchen gloves with the hands cut off?



Trendsetter. Reply

This has alternative facts written all over it. Reply

The fact that they can't even synchronize the removal of those hoods tho. Reply

Hew is the one on the right with the inexcusable delay? Reply

Dino Dolezal Reply

It's been bugging me. It was perfectly timed except for one.



Edited at 2017-08-28 06:07 pm (UTC) Reply

Dinah fucked up sigh, this was still quite funny though Reply

She is so late lmao Reply

I think she could have had a good solo career. But she's always a mess on the red carpet, and her performances are cringing Reply

her singles are nice, can't even lie Reply

How though? Reply

Why did this need a post? smh Reply

Mte. We need another Taylor Swift post!! Reply

Wow ontd has 26,326,829 members already!! Reply

It's almost like drama and being messy gets you attention and streams. Wonder where she learnt that Reply

Dear lord! Reply

Behind a cut, PLEASE sis! Reply

lollll Reply

Her helmet hair looks so weird here. Reply

lol, those fucking bangs... Reply

Coconut head's sister looks so beautiful! Reply

rme Reply

QQ Reply

what? how? afaik she only has one semi-hit and it was that song with water gun kelly Reply

Coming for Daddy Yankee's crown as the most listened artist now! Bow at the Latino power. Reply

She has a lot of features with bigger artists and she's on a fuck ton of Spotify playlists like 2Paynez Reply

Other than Crying in the Club, the songs with the big numbers are collabs so...I feel like this isn't a realistic view of her as an artist.



And look at Fifth Harmony's numbers. So, is this ranking based just on the last month or something???







Edited at 2017-08-28 05:50 pm (UTC) Other than Crying in the Club, the songs with the big numbers are collabs so...I feel like this isn't a realistic view of her as an artist.And look at Fifth Harmony's numbers. So, is this ranking based just on the last month or something??? Reply

its most streamed right now, yes



but considering Camila has only a single and a few B-sides while FH just released a full album... its very yikes Reply

To be fair, 5H is barely trying this era. Down isn't as huge as WFH was and I feel like I don't even see them promoting as hard as they did when 7/27 was happening. Reply

Havana literally reminds me soooo much of Same Old Love by Selena Gomez lol Reply

THIS WAS ME AS SOON AS I HEARD IT it's such a blatant attempt. Of all people to copy Selena Gomez? lol She's painfully unoriginal like Bad Things sampled Fastball's Out of my Head, the Sia/Christina Aguilera inspired first single Crying in the Club which sampled Genie in the Bottle, and now this? It's tragic Reply

I hate that I love "OMG" so much. It's been on repeat. Reply

This is literally only bc her management paid to have her two new singles put at the top of the most listened to and subscribed to playlists. Reply

I don't get the appeal of this child. She looks and acts like your best friend's messy little sister Reply

I don't know shit about her other than she's la diabla's friend but I'm in Spain rn and yesterday some Tumblr looking teens saw her in a fashion billboard and literally started screaming in the middle of the street all "omg guys it's Camila!!!111" and started taking pictures so IDK maybe the youths like her O.o Reply

