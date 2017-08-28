ONTD Roundup

I leave for France on Friday!!!! I'm so excited. It seems that the more I think about all of the good food I am going to eat, the less afraid of the airplane ride I am?? Reply

!!! for vacation or to live!? have SO much fun. i <3 france. i get to move back to dublin on saturday (well my plane leaves on saturday night) and im' vvvvvvvvvvvv excited myself

my bf and i are going on vacation! i've never been before.

bon voyage sis, where are you going?

Exciting! How long are you going for?

Omg have fun! I gained 10lbs eating all the amazing food in France.

when i went to europe the airplane ride was chill. just saw cpt america 3 consecutive times and the same episodes of 30 rock. france is romantic and kind of polluted, so the whole city looks like it's in a sepia tone filter.

Ahhh have so much fun!! I leave for Scotland on Friday! So hyped :D

have fun!

hope you have a good cell phone plan overseas , don't wanna over charged with texts and etc Reply

Have fun, bb! I love Paris. Get yourself a PSG scarf ;-)

have a great time :D

I am here in France now on my vacation! It is lovely and all the food is dope.



Idk if you are in to eating American food in Paris, but they have super good soul food if you ever get sick of too much French food. Reply

yay, what airline?? You can go to seatguru.com and search by airline and aircraft type and pic the ~best seats~

Omg have fuuuun. I went to Paris in May and it was ~amazing~. Can't wait to go back and see more of the country!

<3 <3



didn't get to go to water fitness bc my stepdad has a dr appt this morning. actually get to be here for once! how is everyone? i had a terrible migraine yesterday that im' still trying to get over :(

I'm good! Slowly getting ready for the day. It's nice when I can take my time.

You got: Hufflepuff-Tyrell



Anyone who knows the real you considers you a true friend. While you're honest, friendly, and kind, you also have a personal drive within you to reach your goals and dreams. A lot of people look up to you and see you as influential because of this. You're charismatic and compassionate, but you can also put your foot down and be assertive when you need to. Although many consider you their true friend, you personally have only a few friends that you consider close and trustworthy, and those are the opinions you value the most!



You got: Hufflepuff-Tyrell



Anyone who knows the real you considers you a true friend. While you're honest, friendly, and kind, you also have a personal drive within you to reach your goals and dreams. A lot of people look up to you and see you as influential because of this. You're charismatic and compassionate, but you can also put your foot down and be assertive when you need to. Although many consider you their true friend, you personally have only a few friends that you consider close and trustworthy, and those are the opinions you value the most!

You got: Slytherin-Stark

Loyalty means everything to you, but loyalty to your family is life. You've never been the type of person who has a ton of casual acquaintances. You tend to only hangout with a small group of close friends. You also skew on the side of being prideful and love being known and praised for your accomplishments, which isn't necesarily a bad thing! Because this also means you're a hard worker and truly strive to do your best. You're naturally cunning and intelligent, but sometimes tend to think with your heart rather than your head.

You got: Ravenclaw-Stark

You are bold, intelligent, organized, and independent. Your problem-solving capabilities are something to be proud of, but you're also known to not only follow your logic, but also your heart. You believe that good and justice prevails above all, and always strive to do what's right. Some people may believe that you're uptight, but your close friends cherish your originality, creativity, and natural intuition. There is no one else quite like you, and it's your uniqueness that draws people in. You have a lot of love to give, but only to the people who you believe are worth your time and energy.

You got: Ravenclaw-Targaryen

You're a naturally curious, smart, and reliable person. When you say you're going to do something, you do it. Even if you set goals that SEEM unachievable, you still work incredibly hard to reach them. Because of this, you're a naturally ambitious and motivated person. Brains and bravery — two things that are incredibly rare to have together — are two things you definitely OWN. You tend to follow your instincts and trust your gut, but you also are very open to hearing advice and opinions from the friends you trust the most. Their presence in your life is invaluable to you. It's not often that your actions can be considered reckless and thoughtless, because you always step back to think things through before moving forward. Plus, your charismatic and uniqueness naturally draw others to you!



Well...I AM Ravenclaw. I don't even watch GoT though. lol Reply

same lol

You got: Ravenclaw -Tyrell

Kind, clever, smart, and one-of-a-kind — this is how people often describe you. You have a wide variety of outstanding qualities, including being a person that people naturally gravitate toward. You're great company at a party and are able to wow people with interesting knowledge and facts. However, you're not someone people EVER want to double-cross. Instead of shaking off the negativity, your plan typically involves revenge. Nothing too extreme, but just personal enough to let others know never to mess with you. Friends and family who know you best are always amazed at your quick wit and humor, but you're also a trustworthy person to confide in when others need to. Reply

I got the same and was so stoked bc it's both of my fave houses!!

You got: Ravenclaw-Targaryen

You're a naturally curious, smart, and reliable person. When you say you're going to do something, you do it. Even if you set goals that SEEM unachievable, you still work incredibly hard to reach them. Because of this, you're a naturally ambitious and motivated person. Brains and bravery — two things that are incredibly rare to have together — are two things you definitely OWN. You tend to follow your instincts and trust your gut, but you also are very open to hearing advice and opinions from the friends you trust the most. Their presence in your life is invaluable to you. It's not often that your actions can be considered reckless and thoughtless, because you always step back to think things through before moving forward. Plus, your charismatic and uniqueness naturally draw others to you! Reply

You got: Ravenclaw-Lannister

Cynical but smart, tough but intelligent, and assertive but kind — these are all things that describe you. You have a natural drive that propels you to always want to do better. You're the type of person who learns from your mistakes and applies what your learn going forward. Your strengths are your knowledge, intuition, and cleverness. Some feel that you're a hard person to really trust, which oftentimes leads to having you go out of the way to prove your loyalty. You've had to work to make friends, but the few close friends you do have mean the world to you and know just how much you appreciate them. Reply

You got: Gryffindor-Targaryen

You are the type of person who is naturally a leader. While part of it is because you love being a person in power, another part is because you strive to create good change in the world. You have big dreams, plans, and ideas, and you're not afraid to carry them out. You don't trust easily, so when someone wins your trust, they know how important it is to you. There's an internal flame in you that causes you to lash out when you're angered, but only when someone has betrayed that sacred trust. You have a big, loyal heart and while it's sometimes not easy for you to show vulnerable emotions, those closest to you know you care about them. Reply

You got: Ravenclaw-Lannister



Cynical but smart, tough but intelligent, and assertive but kind — these are all things that describe you. You have a natural drive that propels you to always want to do better. You're the type of person who learns from your mistakes and applies what you're learn going forward. Your strengths are your knowledge, intuition, and cleverness. Some feel that you're a hard person to really trust, which often leads to having you go out of the way to prove your loyalty. You've had to work to make friends, but the few close friends you do have mean the world to you and know just how much you appreciate them. Reply

Kids on soap operas are the worst.

LOL I found out one of my friends was a child actor on a Soap.

that's kind of cool tho

How are the Texas ONTDers?



Reply

Staying dry! I'm in Austin so it's not bad here (yet). I think Harvey is supposed to make another pass come Wednesday, so we will see. Reply

It's pretty bad for parts near Houston. Reply

this broke my heart but i read the residents there are all safe now Reply

oh my god Reply

I saw that yesterday and it was the saddest picture ever omg Reply

holy fuck Reply

jesus christ this is awful Reply

I'm up north so we're fine but my cousins in houston are really struggling. I'm so sad/frustrated they didn't evacuate. Reply

i'm in austin so not too bad but i just heard this woman at work saying she hadn't been able to get a hold of her daughter in houston :(:(:( Reply

Harvey didn't want to fuck with the Alamo so all we got was a little rain and clouds...and a nice breeze. Feels like autumn 🍃 Reply

i will match the next 50 people who donate to one of these 3. screenshot & @ me here or on IG. use #RPflood so i can find. #Harvey #Houston pic.twitter.com/33BmzvBifw — dr. philz (@RyanPhillippe) August 28, 2017

Ryan Phillippe is matching donations. Even if you're not the first 50, here are some resources if you want to help out: Reply

indie pop / 2017 Reply

misleading vaporwave imagery Reply

Vaporwave is my life Reply

Wow, I haven't listened to this band since I was in high school nearly 10 years ago. Reply

Last nights episode of Insecure was so meh. Idk I feel like this season started off so well but now idk the past two episodes were just not grabbing me as much.





Also is there really a stereotype that black women don't like to give head? I knew about the white chicks and blowjob stereotype but I swear that scene made me confused lol Reply

I think the show is better when it focuses on workplace friction and the friendships. The relationship stuff is just more of women thinking they can't live without a man.

BORING. Reply

I agree with this. I think it's why I'm not super into this season but maybe things will change. Reply

Mteee

I prefer the career/friendship aspect of it Reply

it's the oldest stereotype in the book. it felt dated that they spent a whole episode on it. Reply

The season feels focused on what black twitter obsessed about last season: the relationship stuff. So I'm disappointed but not going to shit on Issa for changing her vision to sth focus grouped? Reply

whats the white chick stereotype? Reply

Edited at 2017-08-28 04:22 pm (UTC) Reply

lmao emma - 'gtfo out of my shot plebs' Reply

I love ha Reply

Lol the fact that it's Bella and Dani Thorne and their inevitably annoying ass squad makes this gif even better. Reply

Lmfao Reply

ROTFL aww Reply

Today I saw a man apparently passed out/dead slumped over his steering wheel at an intersection. It was so fucking weird. We were at a red light and he had a green but wasn't going. The car behind him was literally laying on their horn and it was so strange that he didn't react so I looked closer and he was just...not right. Slumped over with no reaction or movement. The person behind him ended up getting out of the car and going to his driver side window. He saw something was wrong and everyone called 911.



We had to leave before the ambulance could arrive (the other guy stayed with him) but I have no idea if he was dead or drunk or passed out and it's honestly really freaking me out. Like...I hope he's not dead. Reply

this sounds so disturbing :( i hope he's okay and i hope you're too! <3 Reply

yeah we could hear the sirens like immediately so I'm telling myself he just had a medical emergency and they got to him on time



thanks boo I'm ok <3 the place I was headed was the doctor's and they're like wtf why is your pulse so high right now lmao Reply

so lucky that his foot wasn't on the gas or didn't let off the brakes because that could have caused something worse to occur Reply

walked by something like this once at a train station. security was speaking to a person passed out on the floor and disturbingly still. i was running to my train so i didn't stop, i still wonder what happened to that person. Reply

He probably nodded off. Seeing people nodding off has become a depressing part of my everyday life. People slumped over on the street, almost falling out of their seats at fast-food restaurants, public bathrooms being occupied for hours by people using. It's out of control. Reply

yesterday at lunch my friends decided we'd have game night at my place tonight since everyone wants to see the new house. I moved in three weeks ago and have barely unpacked and it was a mess but I didn't want to tell them I was living like a disaster so I agreed anyway.



basically everything is in the hall closet in boxes now. that'll be fun to sort out later. Reply

fuckboys are the literal worst ugh i hate men Reply

I pulled an all-nighter last night because I got a new client who needed a website done my 10am. This person is an actual celebrity. Like we've had ONTD posts about them before. Not A-list or anything, maybe C-list? Still, it's bizarre and kinda awesome. Reply

Dakota Fanning Reply

Oh no I've been exposed. Reply

omg!! I'm so curious to know who it is. Reply

You know you can't tease us like that, lol. Reply

TELL US Reply

Game of Thrones finale spoilers)



http://emmaharrows.tumblr.com/post/1647 11529914/princejonsnow-cause-hes-dead guys I'm crying @ this (linking the entire thing because it's only funny as a whole. beware of Reply

omggggggg Reply

my dog is getting her teeth cleaned today but she has to be put to sleep when it's getting done. it's nothing major like surgery but it still makes me worry? i don't like going to the vet because it brings back sad memories of my last dog being there and trying to make it from being attached few years ago, my mom asked r u ok and i told her and i said well you weren't there when it happen so she can't relate i hope im not the only one like this when it comes to pets Reply

i'm sure your dog will be ok <3 I Reply

thanks

but it's like man teeth cleaning for a dog is expensive Reply

Parent

my dog has to be put to sleep for his dental cleanings, too! i think it's pretty common practice. i've only had it done once bc last year the vet said his teeth were so clean he didn't need a cleaning ^^ but when he came out of his cleaning he was so groggy and snuggly and it was the best since he usually has no interest in snuggling. Reply

Nah, it's okay. My dog also had to be put under when they wanted to clean his teeth. Reply

I'm sure your doggy will be fine, bb! ♥ My mom's dog has had to have two cleanings and was put under both times, I'm guessing based on this thread that that's common. I know what you mean about worrying, though; my dog who passed away about nine years ago died from complications after surgery and I've been worried about surgeries/pets staying overnight ever since, even though we go to a different vet now and haven't had any issues with them, I still worry (I was a mess when my cat stayed a few days for a UTI but he's doing great now). So you're not the only one. *hugs* Reply

my cat gets knocked out for dental cleanings too. i worry too, but it's pretty typical for that process. he has to be sedated for baths too because he wiggles around so much trying to escape, lmao. Reply

My nose waterfall'd blood for a solid five minutes this morning seemingly out of nowhere. I woke my roommate up just in case he had to drive me to the hospital if it didn't stop but it stopped finally and then of course you feel stupid for freaking out.



But I can't stop laughing at myself trying to google my nose bleed bc my computer was frozen like in a movie and I was freaking out with blood everywhere 😂 Reply

Good lord. Were you pinching your nose and everything? You should hold your head back when that happens. You'll get the gross feeling of blood going down your throat but it helps not get blood everywhere. Reply

I don't think you're actually supposed to hold your head back. Reply

