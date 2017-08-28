New Stranger Things character posters for Season 2

kinda looking forward to this season Reply

I'm ready for Nancy Dwyer and her two boyfriends tbh Reply

The only thing I really care about Reply

Same Reply

lmao same, i am so over the triangle nonsense Reply

I loved this while watching but the hype was too much for me.



Still looking forward to the next season and the new characters. I predict lots of dumb posts about the new girl. Reply

Nancy is going to be such a beautiful badass, her haircut is everything💓 Reply

Beautiful icon! 💓 Reply

Ty!! She is gorgeous, I love my teens Reply

i liked the first season but i feel like i was just not as hyped on the show in general as the rest of the world. that being said, i'm excited for will to get more screen time and to learn more about the new girl Reply

Looks like things will only get stranger. Reply

Do you think the new girl is Barb's sister y/n Reply

I just finished up a rewatch of Stranger Things this weekend. So ready!! Reply

Who is that new guy? I've seen pics of the redheaded girl and she was in the trailer, but this is the first I'm seeing that guy in the next pic. Reply

apparently hes going to be a sadistic villain and the (step?) brother to the redheaded girl Reply

I think I read he's a character called Billy, the redhead's step brother and a bully. Reply

i'm so pumped. i need to see Nancy kick ass and see Eleven again. and Hopper.



Edited at 2017-08-28 03:06 pm (UTC)

I can't wait! I love the fall feeling, old school vibe it has Reply

That's what I'm most looking forward to 🖤🍂🍁 it has such a homey back to school Halloween feel that gives me all the warm and fuzzy feelings Reply

that's a great way to put it, and i'm ready to get cozy! Reply

Are the creases printed in the posters, like they came out of a cereal box or something? Because I definitely remember having creasey posters. I.E., this is awesome. Reply

Yes and yes it is a v nice touch Reply

overrated af but i'll prob still watch Reply

Same here. Lol. I have a feeling it's going to be a huge mess though. Reply

i'm thinking it's gonna just be a rehash of season 1.



if they actually switch it up i'll be impressed, even if it gets messy Reply

Here for the Steve/Nancy/Jonathan trash tbh, can't wait. Reply

Same Reply

Literally the only part I care about (edit: also 🔥🔥🔥 icon, bb, Joe is a king!)



Edited at 2017-08-28 08:25 pm (UTC)

