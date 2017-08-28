New Stranger Things character posters for Season 2
Netflix has released a series of new character posters for the upcoming season of Stranger Things.
Source 2 3 4
We’re going back to Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/WlC8x4G9MR— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
A place where the curiosity door never closes. pic.twitter.com/uDNwLnAnCf— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
A place where new adventures await us. pic.twitter.com/fDJf9rTKLW— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
And it’s only getting stranger. pic.twitter.com/2bjBasesy9— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) August 26, 2017
Source 2 3 4
Still looking forward to the next season and the new characters. I predict lots of dumb posts about the new girl.
Edited at 2017-08-28 03:06 pm (UTC)
if they actually switch it up i'll be impressed, even if it gets messy
Edited at 2017-08-28 08:25 pm (UTC)