Calvin Harris Opted Not to Clap For Taylor Swift's New Music Video At the VMA's
Calvin Harris attended the VMA's last night and was in the audience for the World Premiere of Swift's latest music video for "Look What You Made Me Do." The two dated for 15 months and broke up in June 2016. Harris did not clap or react much to the clip while in the audience. In the music video a tombstone next to Swift has the pseudonym Nils Sjöberg which Swift used in the writing credits for "This Is What You Came For" as to not overshadow the song with the two's relationship at the time. Calvin took no VMA's last night and even lost out to his ex in "Best Collaboration" with Taylor Swift and Zayn's "I Don't Want to Live Forever" taking the win over his clip with Katy Perry & Pharrell for "Feels." Watch the clip below - did Harris diss Swift or is the media reaching?
ONTD, would you clap for your ex?
Source
Is that Carson kressley behind him?! How have I never noticed that before?
I only have one sort've ex and I feel
ambivalent about him.
i recently unblocked my ex on fb just to see what he looks like now and he looks fug as well.
i'm embarrassed that i ever found that attractive.
(yes Clavin is still trash though lmao)
I still question why i dated this two and half men kid look a like neet. Cheaters get no claps.
(He's an idiot. He'll end up like that)
the rest i would probably laugh at tbh
She stars in the his video "Famous" and she's sleeping (dreaming) naked
That whole look what u made me do awful song is about Kanye and Kim
what part was it at?
I may as well just send her £50 and be done with it.