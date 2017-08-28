Calvin Harris Opted Not to Clap For Taylor Swift's New Music Video At the VMA's

If my ex was as petty as Taylor, I wouldn't clap either. Reply

That cut to JT is still so iconic Reply

i love everyone’s reactions in this gif (jt, mjb, carson) Reply

Carson was getting his life to that sub-par madonna song Reply

you know MJB went home and prayed for a long time after that performance, her face is perfect "these people need jesus" face Reply

I forget what was going on in this gif? Reply

it really is Reply

Only reason I came in this post. Reply

especially since it replaced xtina's moment Reply

Ikr? I was watching live and that image will be forever burned in my brain. Reply

Only real iconic moments involve Britney. Reply

showing his bitch ass reaction and cutting off oreo queen. I LIVEDTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTTT Reply

Lmao truly. Reply

Is that Carson kressley behind him?! How have I never noticed that before? Reply

I hate. MTV trying to sabotage Xtina Reply

Makes him look like a bitter betty. I cannot believe the people involved in all of this are grown ass adults. Reply

Him having no reaction is bitter how? I'm sure he wanted to be as neutral as possible because people were wanting a reaction from him. Reply

Yeah, people were probably checking for him to respond in some way. Reply

He really can't win whatever he did lol Reply

I suppose that's true. I guess I would choose a polite clap but I get how there was no winning for him. (Actually that's a lie. I'd make sure I was taking a bathroom break at that moment because I'm conflict avoidant that way.) Still, I jumped the gun on my initial assessment. Reply

Mte he doesn't have to fucking clap for her everyone knows their split was messy. Reply

wouldnt you be a bitter betty if your ex publicly cheated on you then you had to watch her music video? Reply

she cheated on him and to top it off she dissed him. Reply

That's his ex. Was he supposed to cheer? Idgi. Lol Reply

if he's bitter then he has a right to be...his ex really played him and is still taking shots in said vid. Reply

He is a bitter betty tho Reply

I myself have avoided the song and made sure to switch to the 24 hour news channel for the duration of it, bless.



I only have one sort've ex and I feel

ambivalent about him. Reply

Bitter lil bitch lol. Still being outshines by ur ex even when she isn't in the building Reply

no Reply

hell no lol Reply

no.



i recently unblocked my ex on fb just to see what he looks like now and he looks fug as well.

i'm embarrassed that i ever found that attractive. Reply

not in a million years Reply

lol no. Reply

1 clap Reply

I don't clap for mediocrity. Reply

not if they passive aggressively fucked me over like Taylor did to Clavin



(yes Clavin is still trash though lmao) Reply

me neither lol she was a walking nightmare Reply

If I couldn't avoid being in that situation, then yes. Reply

A sarcastic clap ala Heath Ledger joker tbh Reply

RIP his looks Reply

qt joaquin Reply

Depends on the ex! Reply

Nope Reply

I can barely remember my ex, so probably Reply

no.



I still question why i dated this two and half men kid look a like neet. Cheaters get no claps. Reply

If he's being as extra as La Diabla is, nope Reply

Most likely no. Reply

All depends how we broke up honestly. Reply

hale no Reply

Depends which ex tbh. Reply

No Reply

ya we were both young back then Reply

hale n0, adam didn't do anything wrong lol Reply

I actually managed to be friends with a couple exes after the fact, so if it was one of them, I would. I've never really had any truly messy breakups, though. Reply

FUCK NO! Reply

I'd boo them Reply

Yeah, cuz I'm on good terms with all of them, but not if they pulled shit like this. Reply

nah Reply

maybe just one because he was a really nice person, but the rest... Reply

I'd only clap for my ex at his execution.



(He's an idiot. He'll end up like that)



Edited at 2017-08-28 06:42 pm (UTC)

i'd make the exact face as ryan in my icon which has been my face any time anything ex-related came up. Reply

At his funeral? Sure. Reply

i would for one of them! im actually baking the wedding cake for his wedding in a few weeks, no joke



the rest i would probably laugh at tbh Reply

lol no fuck him Reply

I'd clap him off a cliff Reply

I wonder if he saw the Nils Sjöberg part Reply

The video post was embarrassing, y'all want to like this song so bad Reply

He peaked with we found love. Reply

who does the line "i'll be the actress starring in your bad dreams" refer to? is it hiddles? in the lyric video there's like a bond girl with a gun, throwing kicks in the air. In the MV her hair is slicked back and she legit looks like loki 😂 Reply

i'm betting it's about tom "south sudan loves me" hiddleston Reply

It's absolutely Hefalump, in the lyric video she has a guy in cowboy boots and a cowboy hat - he did a biopic with Lizzie Olsen where he played Hank Williams. Reply

hefalump omgg 😂😂 oh wow I didn't notice that because I really don't know about this detail. but "actress" and that bond girl got me thinking about him. she definitely looks like loki in the MV 😆. looks like there is bad blood between them, especially since she brought out that shirt lolol Reply

Omfg hefalump Reply

I'm mad it took me a minute to figure out what you meant by Hefalump. 😁 Reply

heffalumps are cute tho Reply

idk tbh i thought it was a friendly breakup??? Reply

Kanye



She stars in the his video "Famous" and she's sleeping (dreaming) naked



That whole look what u made me do awful song is about Kanye and Kim Reply

I mean, I interpreted it like some people see her as this awful person & she'll play that part for them if that's what they want. Reply

so taylor doesn't have an issue with calvin anymore? Reply

Seeing as she took a dig at him in the video, I'd say she still has an issue with him. She's a grudge holder. She probably has an issue with the kid in her kindergarten class who took the red crayon once when she wanted to use it. Reply

What if this is what sparked her Red era 2decades later she was sitting down like "fuck that bitch Courtney that took my red crayon" Reply

she did?

what part was it at? Reply

im thinking she's turning 28 and is acting like a 16 yr old in this new music. who hurt her besides the expose snapchat video? Reply

Wait, what was the dig at him? Reply

the actual name underlined in red



Reply

i'm still loling at that tweet saying he looks like some williamsburg detective Reply

where was he even in the video? and ugh she knew exactly what she was doing in this video, adding little details and easter eggs to make people rewatch it multiple times to up that view count. She'll continue breaking records for doing the most and the least at the same time. Reply

omg your icon!! i'm at work and doing my best not to scream irl Reply

Interesting reaction to a swastika... Reply

can we not with ironic swastikas/sieg heils? Reply

I don't like your icon. Reply

The fact that you were so comfortable with making this icon..... Reply

Your icon omg! Reply

When I'm not actually actively reading posts about all this Taylor Swift ~drama~, I really feel like I could not give less of a fuck about it...and then I find myself in every post reading every comment.

I may as well just send her £50 and be done with it. Reply

send me £50 instead Reply

For 50, ill send my pointless drama too. Reply

Omg @ her picking that Scandinavian sounding alias. Sø cöòl. Reply

And one that sounds like an old man Reply

