Game of Thrones Episode 7x07 - behind the scenes + Kit & Emilia talk about the boat scene
-The cast talks about what it was like filming the dragonpit meeting
-They explain everyone's motivations in that scene
-The creators explain how they filmed the scene
thoughts on the finale?
and i may be in the minority but i felt sophie's 'do you deny it' scene was the most powerful this season, and i know how much ppl think she's a shit actress but honestly that scene was the only one this season that felt real
I'm very glad that Sam was actually paying attention to Gilly because if we had dragged out the Jon Aegon Starkaryen business any longer I think I would have died. I actually loved that scene too. Bran seemed his most human there all season. He joked with Sam and actually made a personal connection while still being otherworldly. I hope they write Bran like that next season rather than crazy pod Bran who barely thanked Meera.
Well he tells Bran it was in one of the books he transcribed so I think either before or after she was reading it he'd rewritten it and seen for himself.
All worth it for that shot of KitKat booty though.
mostly because shit finally happens
There were other bad lines but I can't recall, I only recall snorting
Nothing is gonna top the bad pussy line tho!#iconic
i have a question for those who read spoilers before - iirc, they said there was a scene where Cersei had a miscarriage right? did they mistake that for Jon's birthing scene? or do we think they decided to cut that?
Too much talking and D&D are shit at that.
Lena was great, except at the beginning when she was overdoing it with the mouth-acting
Jaime is truly dumb.
lmao Littlefinger was hilarious when he was crying and begging
idk if I missed something but why were Arya/Sansa bickering when no one was watching? When did they realize he was playing them? Did Arya see him? hm
The show ofc had to cockblock me during Jon/Dany sex scene but it was FIRE regardless...that BUTT
I decided that I'm gonna take the Tyrion creeping as him being worried of what would come next instead of him having feelings for Dany since I did not see any hints of that before
Worth watching the vid to see Kit and Emilia joking about how gross the incest is.
Or since it's Cersei, maybe that was also her intention in the first place lol.
[Spoiler (click to open)] I'm happy that Jaime finally left, and I'm really hoping he and Brienne meet again because I'm still not ready to let that go. I kinda feel like we're getting a version of the letter burning scene which will end the Jaime/Cersei thing for good. I loved the looks between Jaime, Cersei, and Brienne too tbh.
The much hyped boatsex was just as bland as I expected.
Happy that Littlefinger is dead, but also felt like they killed him just because they needed a "shocking" death for the season.