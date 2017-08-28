I'm not a fan of her, but I loved Dany coming in on a dragon, lol. Jaime's reaction (again) was priceless. Reply

I love that cersei came fashionably late to make an entrance and then was still too early. ~dany comes swoopin in on a dragon like sorry I'm late bitch but this is how you make an entrance~

Cersei's "we've been waiting for a while" killed me, lmao.

Lmao I loved that scene.

Did Cersei know about the wight before the meeting? Like from a spy? How did she and Euron cook up the story ahead of time?

Are you trying to make sense of the writing on this show? I guess the best explanation was Cersei told Euron to take advantage of any moment where he could pretend to be going home and use it as cover to get her army. It just turned out the moment was very believable.

I think the main plan was to leave using the meeting as a ruse -- whether it was the wight or something else. They had an inkling something's got the Dragon alliance scared enough to ask for a truce, so they probably set up a plan where if it's horrible enough, Euron will play scared. But I also think that his pre-game remarks to Theon was another way to use as an exit. Needle Theon enough that he reacts, faux-outrage, then leaves to go get the Army.

i doubt they knew, but she could have either sent him a raven, or he didn't immediately leave and she had the chance to grab him and talk to him

It was probably something as simple as "if this zombie shit turns out to be real, here's how we play it".

not everything has to be explicitely stated

I think Cersei has had the idea of using the Iron Bank to buy an army for sometime, so she might have discussed the plan with Euron already, even if they didn't exactly know how he would be able to sneak off.

She was never gonna make a truce so it didnt matter what was in the box to her. The plan would be the same.

Right?! ngl I laid awake in bed thinking about that last night. Way to go, D&D.

if they win any Emmys for this messy season....

It would be more justified than their win for last season!

you can't deny lena doesn't deserve it. this is definitely not season 6 caliber, but it really depends on how well other shows do the rest of this season

hmm, and maggie smith's reign of the supporting actress category is finally over

yes! lena remains great, and i was so happy to have cercei and thyrion share a scene bc they fucking *act* at another level

she's great but she deserved it only last season. this season no one had anything to work with.



and i may be in the minority but i felt sophie's 'do you deny it' scene was the most powerful this season, and i know how much ppl think she's a shit actress but honestly that scene was the only one this season that felt real Reply

messy? this season was flawless

The only people who deserve emmys are the ones responsible for the music and cinematography or some shit.

Are there Emmy's for costume design? It's been flawless!

This season felt so empty for me. But it was visually very pleasing. Some cool sets and action stuff.

I loved that scene and could have done with more of that (though I don't know what you'd cut to give that more time.) Finally having nearly every major player in one spot playing off each other was so exciting. Lena was the standout but I felt like everyone really brought it in that scene. I'm betting the energy of working with everyone really helped.



I'm very glad that Sam was actually paying attention to Gilly because if we had dragged out the Jon Aegon Starkaryen business any longer I think I would have died. I actually loved that scene too. Bran seemed his most human there all season. He joked with Sam and actually made a personal connection while still being otherworldly. I hope they write Bran like that next season rather than crazy pod Bran who barely thanked Meera. Reply

Sam didn't even credit Gilly though, I was so mad at him.

Well he tells Bran it was in one of the books he transcribed so I think either before or after she was reading it he'd rewritten it and seen for himself.

Not that I'm a Littlefinger fan but he was such a better character in the books. He was so predictable and small-scale this season and he went out like a chump.

Book Littlefinger would've known that "Arya wants to be lady of Winterfell" bullshit wouldn't work!

srsly. also sansa would never fall for that, arya's never wanted to be a lady but suddenly she does now?

this, he has been very OOC for a while but it had been getting worse this season.

i love littlefinger and they did him dirty. that being said, it was time for him to go.

This season was so uneven and I was underwhelmed, dare I even say bored by, the finale. It's like they've spent 6 seasons getting to this point and now they have to cram the ending into 6 or so episodes. I'm not seeing how without it being a total mess.

Each episode next season is supposed to be 90 minutes so they've got 9 hours of show to work with to wrap everything up. I don't think they've done an amazing job this year and I assume next will be messy too at times but I think they'll still manage to do something exciting enough.

90 mins is actually 1 hour with commercial breaks.

Yeah, this episode seemed to have a lot of filler.

it's a shame they didn't figure out the correct pacing for this show years ago tbh

The episode was interesting but I felt like nothing was truly surprising much less shocking.

Yeah, same. I was left feeling just very...whelmed by the episode. Not mad, not disappointed, just kind of "....huh. Ok."

All worth it for that shot of KitKat booty though.



All worth it for that shot of KitKat booty though. Reply

Cryogenically freeze me until 2019 plz.

I don't remember but they made Qyburn return the wight hand, right? Because now I'm having horror images of Qyburn keeping it and creating his own army of the dead for Cersei lol.

Jon burned it as part of his demo. I don't know how useful it is once it's been burned.

it looked like some infomercial to me when he burned it

Or doing kinky stuff with it. You know he's going to do it lol

i guess i'm basic because i loved EVERYTHING about this season

Same. I went in with little regard for sense and am just ready for people to fuck shit up!

i had issues with some of the plot lines, but overall this season was so satisfying

mostly because shit finally happens



mostly because shit finally happens Reply

Yup like they all discovered Littlefinger's mode of transportation lol - Speed of light. But otherwise, yes to this pacing tbh.

Lol same!

Me too. I cannot be bothered by the logic complaints b/c I just enjoyed the fuck out of all of it.

In general I really loved it. But it feels like a completely different show with the new pacing this season. Something that took an entire season before now takes like one episode. I found the pacing way too slow on previous seasons, but the pacing now is way too fast. Find a middle ground (not that they can now, seeing as they only have about 9h to wrap things up).

ia, i loved most of it, messy plotlines & all

Me too. A lot seemed fanservicey but Idc. Finally having some resolution on some plots and theories was very satisfying. Honestly, when the book finally does come out it's going to be so jarring.

Same. I definitely side-eyed some writing and plot holes, but overall I still liked it.

Same- I can be critical about it but at the same time I fucking loved it. Not a popular opinion on ontd but I think if I looked at any subject/tv series etc that I enjoy through a critical lens, I wouldn't enjoy anything. That is just me as a person tho, people picking holes in things just ruins my enthusiasm. If someone makes a negative comment, I tend to take to heart and remember it forever-it ruins the experience for me. So as much as I read comments on here, I read a few pages and then sign off. I would rather make my own judgements about stuff I love. On the other hand, if it is something I despise-I am there to enjoy the schaudenfreude!

Yeah, I am pretty happy with it as well.

I have my gripes and could pick it apart but overall it was satisfying and had a damn good time watching. I've embraced that this show used to be caviar and now it's popcorn.

i

Same, idk what ppl are even complaining about. They're mad things are wrapping up? That stuff we knew might happen is happening? People will come up with any excuse to be ~above it all. Reply

This show is so badly written. It's embarassing. Nothing makes sense at all. Reply

Agreed. I hate how out of character people act--that's enough to make me dismiss this season without even getting into the logistical impossibilities of every episode. Reply

Yeah the writing, the pacing, etc were awful this season lol Reply

Lmao so many bad lines in last night's episode alone. Jon going "It's serious. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't!!" then proceed to QVC presenter on us on how to kill a wight



There were other bad lines but I can't recall, I only recall snorting Reply

Nothing is gonna top the bad pussy line tho! #iconic Lol that was indeed bad. Reply

and yet you keep watching. Reply

Same. I feel bad for the other poor people working behind the scenes, because they actually try. Reply

mte Reply

this season was like bad fanfic. truly something.



i have a question for those who read spoilers before - iirc, they said there was a scene where Cersei had a miscarriage right? did they mistake that for Jon's birthing scene? or do we think they decided to cut that? Reply

the miscarriage was in the first set of script spoilers that came out forever ago, she was supposed to wake up in a bloody bed at the end of the ep iirc. everything else from these spoilers turned out to be correct, weird that they cut that Reply

ok yeah thats what i thought, that was the only thing that didnt turn out to be true from all of the spoilers i read. so i wonder if it's just going to move to next season or they last min decided to keep her preg.. hopefully not Reply

there was, my money is on that happening next season, while dany realizes she can get pregnant Reply

lmao I watched it now and idk if it was me knowing everything what would happen but the ep was...kinda boring to me?



Too much talking and D&D are shit at that.



Lena was great, except at the beginning when she was overdoing it with the mouth-acting

Jaime is truly dumb.



lmao Littlefinger was hilarious when he was crying and begging

idk if I missed something but why were Arya/Sansa bickering when no one was watching? When did they realize he was playing them? Did Arya see him? hm



The show ofc had to cockblock me during Jon/Dany sex scene but it was FIRE regardless...that BUTT



I decided that I'm gonna take the Tyrion creeping as him being worried of what would come next instead of him having feelings for Dany since I did not see any hints of that before

Reply

I think Sansa and Arya always knew (since they've known him to be a creepy, conniving fucker already), but the moment for Sansa was when he basically implied last ep that she should get Brienne to kill Arya. Seems like it was a real, "BACK OFF YOU FUCKER" moment for her. Reply

In the 2nd video Peter says Tyrion was worried bc Dany and Jon becoming involved is very baaaad for their plans.



hahaha i did watch the video, i was just commenting on how it translated on screen Reply

How is it bad for their plans? Did they want her to marry someone or something? Reply

I wonder if Cersei would've actually sent help if Jon hadn't told her he was bending the knee to Dany, because her betraying them seems like a decision she made after she had time to think of it (when she left the pit and after she spoke with Tyrion).



Or since it's Cersei, maybe that was also her intention in the first place lol. Reply

She was never going to send help tbh so even though people are dogging Jon for not lying, I'm glad it worked out that it didn't matter in the end. He was right. Reply

Yea I don't buy she would ever have helped. People blaming Jon are being stupid, it's Cersei. That plan with Euron was planned from the get-go. Meaning no matter what happened, he was always supposed to go get her army from the Iron Bank and fuck over everyone. I'm glad Jon kept his word and integrity. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] I'm happy that Jaime finally left, and I'm really hoping he and Brienne meet again because I'm still not ready to let that go. I kinda feel like we're getting a version of the letter burning scene which will end the Jaime/Cersei thing for good. I loved the looks between Jaime, Cersei, and Brienne too tbh.



The much hyped boatsex was just as bland as I expected.



Happy that Littlefinger is dead, but also felt like they killed him just because they needed a "shocking" death for the season.



The episode as whole was underwhelming, but not terrible. Reply

