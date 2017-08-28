Donald Glover Wraps Filming on Han Solo Movie
realronhoward: Truly remarkable #DonaldGlover wrapped up his shooting for #UntitledHanSoloMovie He brought so much fun & cool to that old Smoothie, Lando. All of us crew & cast will really miss him.
Howard also gave a sneak peak at what Lando's wardrobe will look like when he first came on board to direct the film. The movie still seems to be aiming for a May 2018 release date
I just want s2 of Atlanta
Those are some pretty capes.
