IT'S OFFICIAL: Brand New Scores First Ever Number 1 Album With Science Fiction

I love this album so much. 137 is the best song. It's hard to choose because I love all the songs but 137 <33333 Reply

Thread

Link

This is such a great album. I love all of the songs but i really love Same Logic/Teeth.! Reply

Thread

Link

forever and always ~ Reply

Thread

Link

I'm so proud of them!!!

My favorites at the moment are probably Same Logic / In the Water / Out of Mana / Can't Get it Out but honestly I love every single song on that record Reply

Thread

Link

Good for them. I am soooo ready for another rock revival. It's been like a decade since the last time. This flat tropical house midtempo beat which has been ruling the charts bores me to absolute tears Reply

Thread

Link

ngl, as a fan of reggae/dancehall/reggaeton I am enjoying the charts atm pretty well however I still yearn for the days when I was in 5th/6th grade when you coould heard like, Gwen Stefani and My Chemical Romance side by side on the radio. We've regressed a lot in terms of genre diversity. (ps sorry if this comment made no sense cuz I'm just a tad lit rn lmao) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the album is so good, it's like an even more mature version of daisy. a lot of people call them corny but idc. they're one of those bands that have just matured along with you like when i was a kid i had 'your favorite weapon' for my pop punk~ needs, then deja/the god and devil were the deep angst i needed growing up etc. Reply

Thread

Link

these fuckers



but you know I helped them get there with my non-stop streaming. Reply

Thread

Link

I was so obsessed with these fools back in the day and managed to see them 13 times living on the west coast. They're great live I sort of want to go to the warfield show. I still want to know what happened with Jesse and sherry for whatever reason. Jesse was always a turd, I was in love w Vinnie but Brian was the coolest. Reply

Thread

Link

And are they still breaking up? Remember that RIP merch they put out? Reply

Thread

Link

they're a bunch of little shits, who knows what they're gonna do



(and i love em) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've been hinting at the end since Daisy, lmao. I'll really believe it once the friends of theirs I follow (musicians and photographers) start posting things, and the photographer starts to sell more polaroids of the band w/some THIS IS THE END OF AN ERA!!!! Text or something Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

can't get it out is my favorite, i think. i wish there was at least one or two more uptempo songs on the album, but it's otherwise really enjoyable. Reply

Thread

Link

Yesss! This album is so good! Reply

Thread

Link

i still haven't listened to it apart from when it first leaked on that super LQ stream b/c everyone i know is falling over themselves about it and i'm worried it wont live up to expectations



a whole big group of us got tix to the london show and everyone's gonna be in bits LOL. every time i've seen them in the past 8 years i've expected it to be their last and they keep coming back around so idk what to think anymore Reply

Thread

Link

:')



Not my absolute favorites, but I've gained a new appreciation for Can't Get It Out and Batter Up the past couple of days Reply

Thread

Link

Good for them that they didn't have to battle it out with a bigger artist that week.



Props to musicians who do zero promotion yet make hot sales. As a Lana Del Rey fan, I wish she's do more tv appearances, but what can we do. Sometimes it's enough to have a loyal fan base. Reply

Thread

Link

IDT it would've mattered bc Brand New fan base is a league of its own Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

slay us!! Reply

Thread

Link

Desert is my favorite - for now. But it's all amazing. It's so surreal to be a Brand New fan right now. Reply

Thread

Link

I like the album as a whole and it just makes me really sad because it just sounds like this is the end.



Do I really believe its the end? No because they gon come back when they run out of money. Reply

Thread

Link

kings!!!!



i think my favorite track is "out of mana" but tbh there's not a single song i dislike or which feels out of place. the whole album's a masterpiece Reply

Thread

Link