jla3

IT'S OFFICIAL: Brand New Scores First Ever Number 1 Album With Science Fiction

Legendary band Brand New debuted at #1 with their latest and likely final release Science Fiction, a record they didn't promote or have a single for. They sold 58,000 with 55,000 being traditional albums in a week.
421586_1

This is also the first independently distributed album to hit number 1 this year and only the third rock album to lead the chart this year.

Source
What is your favorite track off the masterpiece that is Science Fiction ONTD?
Tagged: , ,