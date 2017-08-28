IT'S OFFICIAL: Brand New Scores First Ever Number 1 Album With Science Fiction
Legendary band Brand New debuted at #1 with their latest and likely final release Science Fiction, a record they didn't promote or have a single for. They sold 58,000 with 55,000 being traditional albums in a week.
This is also the first independently distributed album to hit number 1 this year and only the third rock album to lead the chart this year.
Source
What is your favorite track off the masterpiece that is Science Fiction ONTD?
My favorites at the moment are probably Same Logic / In the Water / Out of Mana / Can't Get it Out but honestly I love every single song on that record
but you know I helped them get there with my non-stop streaming.
(and i love em)
Yesss! This album is so good!
a whole big group of us got tix to the london show and everyone's gonna be in bits LOL. every time i've seen them in the past 8 years i've expected it to be their last and they keep coming back around so idk what to think anymore
Not my absolute favorites, but I've gained a new appreciation for Can't Get It Out and Batter Up the past couple of days
Props to musicians who do zero promotion yet make hot sales. As a Lana Del Rey fan, I wish she's do more tv appearances, but what can we do. Sometimes it's enough to have a loyal fan base.
Do I really believe its the end? No because they gon come back when they run out of money.
i think my favorite track is "out of mana" but tbh there's not a single song i dislike or which feels out of place. the whole album's a masterpiece