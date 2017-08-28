August 28th, 2017, 02:27 am the_nerrieds Insecure Season 2 Episode 7 Preview Candace looks pissed...Source Tagged: television, television - hbo, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2626 comments Add comment
He's married...like what's the point?
and also, I'm confused at Issa getting so mad about the accidental "facial"
I know she wasn't expecting it, and it can't be fun having that shit in your eye, but her reaction was a bit much to me
I don't understand what Issa was expecting with that because he touched her head and said he was going to come. But I also was annoyed that he seemed to imply that her going down on him meant she was "down for whatever."
he gave her no heads up and it but it went in her eye. i dont blame her for being pissed.
I feel like Issa overreacted. I've never been to one of these dick-sucking classes but I would assume they tell you if the dude tells you he's going to come and you don't want a load anywhere in or on your person you should point that thing in another direction.
and he's 6'8"!!!
also, i totally understand why Issa was so mad at Daniel. She was level 10 mad and probably shoulda been at level 6/7 mad, but I wont hate. Though, I hate that she pushes him away so much. He's so gorgeous and seems to really like her, like sis, stop blocking your blessings
I disagree with the ppl above, Dro is fine as fuck. Loooooord hammercy. But, this probably wont end well and I love Molly too much for her to be heartbroken :(
And I guess my gay/bi Aparna dreams are officially dashed :(
Edited at 2017-08-28 01:54 pm (UTC)
Daniel came right in her eye. lol I can't believe there are two eps left. I would like to see more scenes about Molly at work. I noticed she was reading Serena's essay on women & the pay gap.