Dro is not cute and I don't understand why she's wasting her time with him when she knows it's not gonna go anywhere

He's married...like what's the point?



and also, I'm confused at Issa getting so mad about the accidental "facial"

I know she wasn't expecting it, and it can't be fun having that shit in your eye, but her reaction was a bit much to me

Yeah Dro is a messy interlude.



I don't understand what Issa was expecting with that because he touched her head and said he was going to come. But I also was annoyed that he seemed to imply that her going down on him meant she was "down for whatever."

Agreed. Along with what the other person said about Daniel being douchey saying her blowing him meant she'd be "down for whatever," I think she had just been having a bad time recently and vented her frustrations out on him.

didnt he tell her he thought she was down for whatever. so he blasted her in the face on purpose.



he gave her no heads up and it but it went in her eye. i dont blame her for being pissed.

he did give her heads up tho

"I'm gonna cum" doesn't tell you where

I agree. Molly is busting her ass to get ahead at her job and wasting what little time she has for (admittedly good) dick? She's been here before with good dick attached to someone who is never going to be able to put her first and I just don't get it. She needs to get her ass back to therapy.



I feel like Issa overreacted. I've never been to one of these dick-sucking classes but I would assume they tell you if the dude tells you he's going to come and you don't want a load anywhere in or on your person you should point that thing in another direction.

girl dro is fine as fuq

and he's 6'8"!!!

Reply

This season went by so fast and I'm not one to usually root for the primary couple in a show but I need Issa and Lawrence back together stat

Really? They seem like such completely different people now in such different universes. I sort of wanted them to get back together at first but it seems so weird to think of now.

This season has been so good! I want to find a Sexplosion-like thing to go to it looked bomb and that cake made me hungry.

I gasped when the facial came (literally) and the only other time I've seen it on tv in my life was when Samantha on SATC had a girlfriend and she ejaculated as well.

i like this season! it wasn't a single plot thread like last season. i do think the whole facial fight was a bit contrived though

I wonder if Lawrence's messy ass is gonna bring Aparna to Tiffany's bday



also, i totally understand why Issa was so mad at Daniel. She was level 10 mad and probably shoulda been at level 6/7 mad, but I wont hate. Though, I hate that she pushes him away so much. He's so gorgeous and seems to really like her, like sis, stop blocking your blessings



I disagree with the ppl above, Dro is fine as fuck. Loooooord hammercy. But, this probably wont end well and I love Molly too much for her to be heartbroken :( Reply

how is this season almost over already 😤

Aw this episode ended the season's amazing streak for me. It felt so pointless and Issa's story especially felt repetitive and boring. We get it... "dick" and "ho-tation". Idk a filler episode I guess but idk why the season needed a filller.

Lmaooo Issa should have swallowed or aimed. He said he was about to buss smh

I was screaming at Issa's eye being wonky when she was yelling at Daniel. Also died at "Issa carpool" smh



And I guess my gay/bi Aparna dreams are officially dashed :(



And I guess my gay/bi Aparna dreams are officially dashed :(

She could still be bi. Keep hoping.

nah

I love this show so much. I need to catch up.

I like Dro, I think he's fine. If he's not lying, do you think Candice/Dro will ask Molly for a threesome?



Daniel came right in her eye. lol I can't believe there are two eps left. I would like to see more scenes about Molly at work. I noticed she was reading Serena's essay on women & the pay gap. Reply

I liked the character development in season 1 a lot more than season 2. I feel like there are a lot more sex scenes, which is fine, but I liked getting to know the characters so much. Reply

At least Dro seems sweet. I wasn't expecting Daniel to buss in her eye. I gasped.

this episode was kinda lackluster

