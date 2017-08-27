cool Reply

Why does he look 50 in his twitter pic tho Reply

But liek women are always so dramatic and catty all the time!! thats y I get along wit men bettah! omg! Reply

Guys are fucking ridiculous, I don't understand those women who say that at all. I get it's rooted in misogyny and it's self hate but it's never even made sense, considering my experiences with men. I've seen way more drama and bullshit between men than women. And men are always looking to start shit. Reply

lmao Reply

Drugs are bad Reply

Is he supposed to be in his 40s? Reply

All the more reason for people to invest in sunscreen and moisturizer. Reply

Serving Luke Perry realness Reply

yikes. he's aging like curdled milk Reply

I know white people age badly but DAMN Reply

Drake made salty tweets after Josh didn't invite him to his wedding.



imagine coming here from 1852 and reading that Reply

what bird are you talking about? Is it delicious?



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:56 am (UTC)

This is how I'm going to look at everything now, tbh, thanks Reply

Ofc Drake Bell made sure to get an extra ass pic for Twitter Reply

it is very extra and very ass, ia lol Reply

How do we know it's not a look alike? Reply

Lmfao Reply

I don't know why this reminded me that Jeanette and Ariana aren't friends anymore, rip Nick friendships Reply

Were Jeanette and Ariana ever even good friends? Also I forgot about Sam and Cat. It was a terrible show.



I know Liz, Ariana, and Matt from Victorious are all still really close, though Liz and Ariana were already close before Victorious because of 13 the Musical. Reply

They were actually good friends from what I remember. They filmed a tv movie together for nick in like 2012 called Swindle and their friendship ended in 2014 around when ME was released. I do wonder though what happened? Like I remember Jeanette's cryptic letter about it and then that web series she did making fun of Ariana and saying she cheats on all her boyfriends so it must've been messy as hell.



I love their friendship it's so cute, it always annoys me people say Ari was difficult with the Victorious cast when clearly it was just Vic lol I can't believe how messy she used to be



Edited at 2017-08-28 06:10 am (UTC)

Jeanette and Miranda are still good friends. Reply

Are they at the theater where Josh and Helena used to work? With Crazy Steve? 😱😱😱 Reply

They're at The Forum. (See sign in background) Reply

Josh is a reminder that no matter how severe the case, that glo up is possible. Reply

yep, him and neville fs Reply

omg i watched an interview of his (Drake) and that face is so...weathered and leathery. Like, given his bod, he should be "hot" but he's so not. And he sure does have a lot of self importance for someone whose cultural relevance isnt THAT big, or even ever really was (in my humble opinion). Reply

throwback sunday to when drake bell took a picture of his tv while watching nickelodeon and accidentally exposed his dick Reply

Tiny dick Reply

I need to see the receipts lol Reply

posting nudity is a banable offense apparently. just google drake bell tv picture and a ton pop up Reply

trust me you don't Reply

bros before hoes Reply

