Twin Peaks Part 16 Discussion

COOPER!!! Glad they didn't wait 'til the finale for him to wake up.



I actually started tearing up during his goodbye with Janey-E and Sonny Jim ngl.



And I got actual chills from that Audrey ending, omg. Reply

I was so paranoid that they'd wait until the latter half of the two-hour finale for Cooper to wake up. Or that this whole episode would be him in a Coma. But damn, I was fucking satisfied. All the lovely things he was saying to people, and how matter-of-fact and straight to business he was!







I can't stop screaming about the ending with Audrey



I am the FBI is everything Reply

iconic Reply

Coop is amazing and it's so good to see he hasn't changed one bit. Reply

unf. I love him Reply

I was watching with my roommate so I didn't cry but if I was by myself I would have been BAWLING during the goodbye scene. Reply

Mike spoke for all of us tonight when he came in to lowkey chide cooper for taking so long to wake up. Finally!!



okay so I'm kinda dumb but wtf was going on with Diane?? Was that the real Diane? Did she "die" when Mr. C took her to the gas station and the tupla was created? Also what was that final shot?!? Where is Audrey???



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:42 am (UTC) Reply

Not sure but I believe Audrey is in a coma and I think that was a doppelgänger of Diane Reply

I hope the real Diane is out there somewhere living a better life because doppelgänger Diane was so sad to me. Reply

I thought it was 18 eps?!?! Omgggg Reply

it is! They're paying part 17 and part 18 back to back next week! Reply

omg I didn't know it was back to back Reply

Omg I wish this happened episodes ago. Y'all called it, iS coop gonna go back to his lil family??? I want more. That Diane scene was wild but I'm glad they were ready



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:51 am (UTC) Reply

I'm guessing that he asked the one-armed man to make another clone of himself so that copy can go live with Janey-E and Sonny Jim



I was happy to see that Tammy was ready with her gun too. I also liked her top. But damn, I was worried that Diane might have gotten a shot off at Gordon. Reply

ooooh I didn't even think about what was going to happen with the other clone. I hope if the real cooper doesn't go back then that's what happens.



tbh Gordon's non-reaction in that scene shook me. istg he didn't even blink when Diane pulled that gun on him or when Tammy fired back. Reply

ooooh I hope so because as much as I don't want them to be abandoned I don't want coop stuck in vegas now that he has his life back. Also, he clearly wasn't dougie??? Lol. Ikr? Not without our Gordon, tbh Reply

Hopefully that new clone is better than the "original" Dougey because Dougey was a prick. Reply

I almost BAWLED when Dale Cooper said goodbye to Janey-E and Sunny Jim. Like of course I've wanted Coop to come back all season but I had NO IDEA how gutted I would be when he inevitably had to leave them but that broke my fucking heart.



This episode was amazing though. It doesn't top ep 8 but it comes second for sure. God so many fantastic moments. Bye bitch ass Richard. Everything with Diane. Tammy and Albert coming through and saving my bb Cole. The assassins getting owned. Audrey. Eddie fucking Vedder.



But most importantly...





DALE COOPER IS BACK! Reply

I don't think anything will top gotta light Reply

Right?! I've been waiting for him to wake up and leave since five weeks ago, but I didn't anticipate how sad I'd be at him leaving his little Vegas family



So much happened that I forgot Richard died, lol. And bad!Coop confirming that he was the father. But lmao at poor Jerry Horne witnessing all of this through the wrong way on his binoculars. He's been on a wild ass ride this season. How long has he been lost out there??



I could not stop laughing when that random accountant neighbor pulled out his fucking uzi and shot up bad Coop's minions. I'm glad he won't have any backup Reply

COOP IS BACK!! Kyle is so good that you can distinctly tell it's Coop with the shift of his tone in voice and how he's moving and it's EVERYTHING.

And what's up with Audrey omg... Reply

Also you guys, I just wanna say...it's been such a good night for all of us pop culture trash. I love it :') Reply

ikr, what a time to be alive! Reply

This has to be one of the best show revivals ever tbh. I'm gonna miss it so much.

Cried a little bit when Coop woke up and then cried a little more when he said goodbye to Janey-E and Sonny Jim. I lost it when he was like "you've made my heart so full."

The Diane scene crushed my soul. I guess what Evil!Coop did to her was heavily implied before but hearing her say it made me so sad. She deserved better.



Can't wait for next week!!! Reply

so audreys in the white lodge? will coop rescue her?



i also like how we forgot all about annie lol. never really cared for her but you would think she would be his first thought when he "woke up". Reply

yoooo that's true Reply

Holy shit the finale is next week already? I need to catch up! I'm on episode 13 but I've been lagging Reply

"I am the FBI" Reply

this was a great episode! seeing Richard go up in smoke (literally) felt so good Reply

I never want Twin Peaks to end. :(



Such mixed emotions but man it feels good to have Cooper back. And Audrey! Reply

