Twin Peaks Part 16 Discussion
"Edward Louis Severson" performed at the Roadhouse at the end of this pretty crazy episode, and then things got more weird. Also, this was a new song of his
I'm not ready for the finale next week
I actually started tearing up during his goodbye with Janey-E and Sonny Jim ngl.
And I got actual chills from that Audrey ending, omg.
I was so paranoid that they'd wait until the latter half of the two-hour finale for Cooper to wake up. Or that this whole episode would be him in a Coma. But damn, I was fucking satisfied. All the lovely things he was saying to people, and how matter-of-fact and straight to business he was!
I can't stop screaming about the ending with Audrey
okay so I'm kinda dumb but wtf was going on with Diane?? Was that the real Diane? Did she "die" when Mr. C took her to the gas station and the tupla was created? Also what was that final shot?!? Where is Audrey???
I was happy to see that Tammy was ready with her gun too. I also liked her top. But damn, I was worried that Diane might have gotten a shot off at Gordon.
tbh Gordon's non-reaction in that scene shook me. istg he didn't even blink when Diane pulled that gun on him or when Tammy fired back.
This episode was amazing though. It doesn't top ep 8 but it comes second for sure. God so many fantastic moments. Bye bitch ass Richard. Everything with Diane. Tammy and Albert coming through and saving my bb Cole. The assassins getting owned. Audrey. Eddie fucking Vedder.
But most importantly...
DALE COOPER IS BACK!
So much happened that I forgot Richard died, lol. And bad!Coop confirming that he was the father. But lmao at poor Jerry Horne witnessing all of this through the wrong way on his binoculars. He's been on a wild ass ride this season. How long has he been lost out there??
I could not stop laughing when that random accountant neighbor pulled out his fucking uzi and shot up bad Coop's minions. I'm glad he won't have any backup
And what's up with Audrey omg...
Cried a little bit when Coop woke up and then cried a little more when he said goodbye to Janey-E and Sonny Jim. I lost it when he was like "you've made my heart so full."
The Diane scene crushed my soul. I guess what Evil!Coop did to her was heavily implied before but hearing her say it made me so sad. She deserved better.
Can't wait for next week!!!
i also like how we forgot all about annie lol. never really cared for her but you would think she would be his first thought when he "woke up".
Such mixed emotions but man it feels good to have Cooper back. And Audrey!