Taylor Swift Adds Hiddleston Shirts to Store

FIFTY DOLLARS? no ty

Swifties can suck it. That bathtub scene was 165% about kim and that dollar bill was a thinly veiled cover that she knew her fans would cling to.

Video filmed in May. Trial started in August/late July. Verdict wasn't out when it was filmed. Seems awfully presumptuous of her to think she was going to be pleased with the verdict. Her ass was in that tub with diamonds before that dollar was. Reply

I didn't see the bathtub scene that way at all tbh Reply

mte Reply

Was she supposed to assume the guy was going to get away with it even though she had evidence...? Reply

Evidence doesn't guarantee the verdict you want. See: every black person shot by a white cop. Reply

i wouldn't want to jinx it and i guess neither did she since the dollar is cgi Reply

Someone's been sniffing chemtrails again. Reply

I agree, I do think she intended to make the dollar statement but that tub scene with the gun line and imagery is also so reminiscent of what Kim went through, and it's impossible her team didn't see that connection with the level of detail that went into this. It's like how the Katy character makes a Kim-esque comment at the end about editing the receipts. She is touching on multiple topics, and the Kim robbery is referenced here. Reply

do you think trials happen immediately? the guy sued her in 2015, and she filed a counter suit a month later.





Reply

Oh shit...I didn't even think about that with Kim 😱 Oh Jesus...I hope to fuck that wasn't her intention...that's disgusting! Reply

Idrc if it was tbh lol Reply

I think it's probably both. There are a bunch of other things she could've put in there besides jewelry. Even if it was just loose diamonds or pearls or something, it would be different. The video is clearly making a lot of references to her very public enemies, the robbery is the biggest thing to happen in Kim's life in the past year by far and the lyrics in that scene referenced a perfect crime and a gun.



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:58 am (UTC)

I don't get why all of the sudden, it can't be about more than one thing. According to her stans, it's about an old quote, her assault case and her rumored greediness. Why can't it ALSO be about Kim? Joseph Kahn is a misogynistic asshole who probably yelled "karma" when she Kim got attacked, so why not?

Also, I don't believe in coincidences when it comes to celebrities like Taylor. Either she's the queen of details and a genius with her career, either she's not. Stans can't have both. Reply

swifities reaching for that dollar bill theory lmao Reply

oh my god at y'all actually believing this. yikes. Reply

Lol you people are obsessed. Reply

A reach.



The lawsuit where she demanded $1 was filed months and months before the video was filmed. Reply

i honestly didn't see it as a reference to kim at all. and i hate taylor. i think that's a serious reach. Reply

She BLATANTLY sings the lines about karma while reenacting a robbery scene....... Reply

I'M SCREAMING at the dissertation you just wrote decoding all of this. Girl, she's in a bathtub of diamonds. Does Kim own that imagery? Stop being dense. Reply

what a reach lol

so she can't make any videos with jewelry, or bathtub or some bad looking guys just because Kim went through it? Not everyone cares about Kim... Reply

Her new album should be called DEFLECT. Cause she sure is a fucking expert at changing the narrative, I'll give her that! Reply

Or maybe even Fake News Reply

Will you be buying one, ONTD?



No cause I'm poor :(

I honestly can't believe a grown man wore that shirt and his fans had the audacity to still act like he was better than her.



Also you can make that shirt with fabric paint and stencils for waaay less Reply

her boobs look great this era. Reply

With the money she probably dropped on them, they sure as hell better. She's didn't get new tits with a Groupon. Reply

where'd you get your icon, i want one from the video when she's sitting in the throne with the snakes Reply

Right? I'd kill to see how he ended up wearing that shirt... Reply

She liked a post on tumblr about how she snaps before they all reveal their I <3 TS shirts cause everyone was saying that she had brainwashed him and made him wear it lol Reply

He is British and knows Shakespeare so of course he is too much for one of the most powerful people in the music Industry, even if he is b? C? List at most.



I loved the meltdown of his stans tbh. Reply

It would be better if the style matched the one Tom wore. Reply

I'm ngl I was like :0 when I saw the shirt in the MV lol. Here for the drama.



But also does the general public even "get" this reference? Like ofc ONTD and people who pay attention to celeb gossip would but idk. Reply

I feel like I'm missing something about the shirt story. What was the big deal about it? Just that he wore it and was later embarrassed by it? Reply

girl he got CLOWNED. like hardcore. then he tried to say he had a sunburn and had to cover it up and that was the only shirt available lmao Reply

He wore it during her 4th of July parties in Rhode Island and got made fun of by everyone because it was so ridiculous especially since people were saying he was way too good for her and too above it Reply

I mean, this is clearly for people who keep up...you wouldn't get much of any of this if you didn't keep up with her shit



I think most people probably at least have a passing idea, like I think most people know someone who makes fb post about celeb gossip Reply

They probably won't, but it still works as a generic fan tshirt anyway Reply

It's an odd video because you really have to keep up with Taylor Swift to get the references, but I think it's still brilliant enough that people who know very little about her will enjoy it.



It's really only a video she could make. Reply

i think there's just a massive crossover bwtn ppl who read celebrity gossip and ppl who wear taylor swift merchandise Reply

no thank you Reply

Charging $50 is rude af Reply

The white supremacist fans she's so scared to alienate will buy it sis Reply

All the clothes she wore in the video cost thousands of dollars LMAO



I was hoping the sweater in my icon was somewhat affordable smh Reply

That sweater is so cute, tbh. Reply

Ugh I love her outfit with the boots and the cat hoodie to the point of kind of wanting to replicate it. Guess not with my student loaned ass up to here with debt. Reply

ugh i love kandi Reply

Lmao Reply

LMAO Taylor common, maybe drink a little before you dance Reply

lmao i can't Reply

lmao noooo Reply

screaming lmfao Reply

HAHAHAHAHAHA Reply

wait were ppl here really saying she slayed the choreo



do yall hate white people or not? Reply

ofc*



Edited at 2017-08-28 06:30 am (UTC)

chris kattan lookin dancer in the back deserves his own mv Reply

Lmfaaao Reply

uncanny Reply

lmao Reply

LOL Reply

OMG I hope that was intentional. Reply

I love it lol but I wish her arms were all the way up so it was more obvious Reply

I wish she went full on and sold the white tank



Lmao, I wonder how Tom is feeling...I can't imagine Reply

he deserves all of it. she should sell a replica of the jake scarf too.



Edited at 2017-08-28 08:20 am (UTC)

NGL she would win a tiny, marginal amount of lols to me if she started selling the scarf too.



Reply

aww I didn't know about that

so cute ngl Reply

Omg! It's probably cozy but extremely expensive knowing these people. Reply

You're an asshole Taylor Swift. Reply

lol all that needs to be said Reply

I read this to the tune of "You're a mean one, Mr Grinch" and now I'm silently dying at my desk. LOL. Reply

