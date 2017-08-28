pizza

Taylor Swift Adds Hiddleston Shirts to Store



-In case you haven't seen it yet, a part of Taylor's new video makes fun of people who act like she forced Hiddleston, age 36, to wear the iconic "I <3 TS" shirt. Following the video, she's now selling the shirt on her site.


Will you be buying one, ONTD?
Source 1 2 3

