Taylor Swift Adds Hiddleston Shirts to Store
I ❤️ TS SHIRTS = relatable.... #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/bkvi5Nucrl— Taylor Nation (@taylornation13) August 28, 2017
'I ❤️ TS' shirts have been added to the store after the drop of the music video #LWYMMDvideo— Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) August 28, 2017
Shop: https://t.co/bQ2Yh17Cgm pic.twitter.com/OBKvyuR7ox
-In case you haven't seen it yet, a part of Taylor's new video makes fun of people who act like she forced Hiddleston, age 36, to wear the iconic "I <3 TS" shirt. Following the video, she's now selling the shirt on her site.
Will you be buying one, ONTD?
Source 1 2 3
Video filmed in May. Trial started in August/late July. Verdict wasn't out when it was filmed. Seems awfully presumptuous of her to think she was going to be pleased with the verdict. Her ass was in that tub with diamonds before that dollar was.
Edited at 2017-08-28 05:58 am (UTC)
Also, I don't believe in coincidences when it comes to celebrities like Taylor. Either she's the queen of details and a genius with her career, either she's not. Stans can't have both.
The lawsuit where she demanded $1 was filed months and months before the video was filmed.
so she can't make any videos with jewelry, or bathtub or some bad looking guys just because Kim went through it? Not everyone cares about Kim...
No cause I'm poor :(
Also you can make that shirt with fabric paint and stencils for waaay less
She liked a post on tumblr about how she snaps before they all reveal their I <3 TS shirts cause everyone was saying that she had brainwashed him and made him wear it lol
I loved the meltdown of his stans tbh.
But also does the general public even "get" this reference? Like ofc ONTD and people who pay attention to celeb gossip would but idk.
I think most people probably at least have a passing idea, like I think most people know someone who makes fb post about celeb gossip
It's really only a video she could make.
Those prices Taylor sis....
Re: Those prices Taylor sis....
I was hoping the sweater in my icon was somewhat affordable smh
Re: Those prices Taylor sis....
Re: Those prices Taylor sis....
Re: Those prices Taylor sis....
do yall hate white people or not?
Edited at 2017-08-28 06:30 am (UTC)
Lmao, I wonder how Tom is feeling...I can't imagine
Edited at 2017-08-28 08:20 am (UTC)
so cute ngl