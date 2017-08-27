Kathy Griffin isn't apologizing anymore


After the photo of Kathy Griffin holding a fake bloody Trump head came out, she was fired from the CNN's NYE special, she lost endorsements, live performances of hers were cancelled. She estimates she lost out on about a million dollars.

Kathy said she realized she had made a mistake when Rosie O'Donnell called her. Rosie asked her what James Foley(who was beheaded in Syria)'s mom would think about the photo.

Kathy received messages from friends telling her to cancel the Lisa Bloom press conference that ended up making things worse, but she didn't want to seem erratic so she went through with it.

She couldn't find a crisis management team willing to take her on as a client and she still can't find a publicist willing to represent her.

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert. He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”

She told Anderson Cooper their 17 year long friendship was over .

She's received a lot of private support from other comics and actors, but no entertainers were willing to speak on the record about the situation.

"I am in a position of privilege, I will be fine,” she says. “But what about any American citizen, whether they’re artists or not, who innocently post a shocking photo on social media — will they face a federal investigation?”

Billy Bush advised her to stay at home and take up meditation.

Producer and CBS board of directors member Arnold Kopelson was the man who wrote the letter for her to send to Trump and Fox news begging for forgiveness.

She's doing a worldwide tour for fear of her safety in the US and she'll continue to make anti-Trump jokes.

“I would be abandoning my principles as a comic and a human being if I backed off President Trump or any public person,”
“Comics by their nature are anti-Establishment. They are charged with the often unenviable task of going after people in power. I will never abdicate that responsibility.”

