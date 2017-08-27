Kathy Griffin isn't apologizing anymore
After the photo of Kathy Griffin holding a fake bloody Trump head came out, she was fired from the CNN's NYE special, she lost endorsements, live performances of hers were cancelled. She estimates she lost out on about a million dollars.
Kathy said she realized she had made a mistake when Rosie O'Donnell called her. Rosie asked her what James Foley(who was beheaded in Syria)'s mom would think about the photo.
Kathy received messages from friends telling her to cancel the Lisa Bloom press conference that ended up making things worse, but she didn't want to seem erratic so she went through with it.
She couldn't find a crisis management team willing to take her on as a client and she still can't find a publicist willing to represent her.
“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert. He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”
She told Anderson Cooper their 17 year long friendship was over .
She's received a lot of private support from other comics and actors, but no entertainers were willing to speak on the record about the situation.
"I am in a position of privilege, I will be fine,” she says. “But what about any American citizen, whether they’re artists or not, who innocently post a shocking photo on social media — will they face a federal investigation?”
Billy Bush advised her to stay at home and take up meditation.
Producer and CBS board of directors member Arnold Kopelson was the man who wrote the letter for her to send to Trump and Fox news begging for forgiveness.
She's doing a worldwide tour for fear of her safety in the US and she'll continue to make anti-Trump jokes.
“I would be abandoning my principles as a comic and a human being if I backed off President Trump or any public person,”
“Comics by their nature are anti-Establishment. They are charged with the often unenviable task of going after people in power. I will never abdicate that responsibility.”
That's not to say that what she did was smart, at all. Or that the press conference wasn't a mess that made shit so much worse. But the backlash she got was pretty OTT.
I don't necessarily like them, but I've seen tons of offensive comics, and it's still shocking to me that not one of them went, really? Isn't this a BIT much?
if she was so stupid that she didn't know that she was handing the right a brilliant moment of propaganda, where in they would constantly say "see the left is violent! the left incites violence!" she knew she was going to get herself thrown into the news cycle for press. it was a self serving act and when it bit her in the ass she had no ability to stand up for it. what she's saying now, she should have said then. she should have come out swinging. she should have taken a page from Lenny Bruce's free speech bible. but she didn't. and it gave people more ammo. and it made her look weak. ultimately, you can't play the victim when you make the first strike. and don't start a fight unless you are damn sure you can end it, or at least weather the storm.
But whatever that said, good on her. Keep bashing Kathy!
I defended Kathy on IG last month when her dog passed away and some Trump guy was harassing her about it and they once again jumped to calling me a lesbian as an insult 🙄
if people can't see the difference between a severed bloody head and a remark, then... i mean, half of ontd makes the same remarks or similar that depp did.
most people didn't realize depp made the comment and by the time any did, he had already quickly apologized, which shut down the story. depp press team > griffin press team.
imo kathy made it worse by ~how she handled it, plus the fact that a severed bloody head created a lot more visceral response, than a non visual comment.
I hope CNN's New Year's special flops from hereon - only Kathy made that shit entertaining. She better find a new network/show for NYE.
i think there is more to the story by far if she legit can't get ANYONE who handle her.
trump is a human garbage dumpster fire. his tweets today about houston-- like could you be more useless??
Lilo effed up her career big time.
I don't even think she did it as a political move. She just wanted to do anything that would bring her attention. She's shit.
In the end, props to her for doing that shoot- it was tasteless and tacky, but whatever. I'd take a fake beheaded photo of Trump any day.
360 has been feeling so odd lately. I don't know what Anderson is doing lately on his show but it feels so messy
Good for her cutting his ass off