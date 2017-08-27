Kathy Griffin isn't apologizing anymore

Rosie asked her what James Foley's mom would think about the photo.



mte just...hmm Reply

I can't decide if Rosie saying that was out of line or not, honestly, but i'm kind of leaning towards yes. Reply

“President Trump just pardoned Joe Arpaio, who was essentially running a concentration camp in the Arizona desert. He said there are some good Nazis, and he’s kicking out young adults who were brought here as kids by their parents, and I’m the one who has to continue to apologize?”



sums it up v nicely Reply

None of that makes Barron Trump shriek in horror that's why! Reply

barron trump's wails of horror should be our gauge 4 excess tbh! Reply

Bingo Reply

seriously Reply

No lies detected. Reply

She got screwed.



That's not to say that what she did was smart, at all. Or that the press conference wasn't a mess that made shit so much worse. But the backlash she got was pretty OTT.



I don't necessarily like them, but I've seen tons of offensive comics, and it's still shocking to me that not one of them went, really? Isn't this a BIT much? Reply

Why did the press conference make things worse? I watched it live and thought it was fine but I didn't keep up with much media coverage about this whole thing Reply

Because she played the victim, when she had been the antagonist. It's covered in the link in the post. but she broke down in tears about how he'd broken her. it looked weak. it made her look like someone who couldn't handle when she stirred the shit.



if she was so stupid that she didn't know that she was handing the right a brilliant moment of propaganda, where in they would constantly say "see the left is violent! the left incites violence!" she knew she was going to get herself thrown into the news cycle for press. it was a self serving act and when it bit her in the ass she had no ability to stand up for it. what she's saying now, she should have said then. she should have come out swinging. she should have taken a page from Lenny Bruce's free speech bible. but she didn't. and it gave people more ammo. and it made her look weak. ultimately, you can't play the victim when you make the first strike. and don't start a fight unless you are damn sure you can end it, or at least weather the storm. Reply

This has nothing really to do with her or this specific sitation but FUCK i hate comedians who blow smoke up their own arses like this "..Comics by their nature are anti-Establishment. They are charged with the often unenviable task of going after people in power. I will never abdicate that responsibility."



Stfu you all aren't that special rme.





But whatever that said, good on her. Keep bashing Kathy!



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:24 am (UTC)

"So what's the deal with airplane food" is the secret code to triggering the revolution Reply

Link

I hate hearing comedians talk about comedy sfm Reply

Link

SAME Reply

The press conference she did was such a mess, I really wish she wouldn't have done that. It made him look like he won when she started to cry.



I defended Kathy on IG last month when her dog passed away and some Trump guy was harassing her about it and they once again jumped to calling me a lesbian as an insult 🙄 Reply

this whole ~controversy~ is fucking stupid. he and his basket of deplorables deserve to meet the business end of a guillotine. vive la revolution motherfuckers. Reply

Mfte Reply

Link

agreed Reply

Link

One that's just dull enough that it won't do the job the first time around. Fear your way into death. Reply

Link

Didn't Johnny Depp say something about assassinating Trump and the media acted like they were upset for about five minutes and moved on? Women can never do one tasteless joke or make a stupid mistake without getting blacklisted forever. I never understood the hate that she was getting, it was over the top, because worse was done to Obama. Reply

Yeah, the article mentions that Johnny Depp's controversy went about as quickly as it came. They said it was partially because Trump didn't tweet about Johnny Depp but I'm sure a lot of it has to do with sexism. Reply

Link

He totally did and yep, people did not raise the shitstorm over him that they raised over her. Reply

Link

He didn't seem to lose any jobs over it. Just watch, disney will do another fuckin' pirates sequel no one wants Reply

Link

Agreed. Someone commented on the next page that Depp was investigated, but that he kept it quiet. He still didn't get remotely the backlash Kathy got. Reply

Link

not defending or bashing griffin or depp:



if people can't see the difference between a severed bloody head and a remark, then... i mean, half of ontd makes the same remarks or similar that depp did.



most people didn't realize depp made the comment and by the time any did, he had already quickly apologized, which shut down the story. depp press team > griffin press team.



imo kathy made it worse by ~how she handled it, plus the fact that a severed bloody head created a lot more visceral response, than a non visual comment. Reply

Link

I was always so confused why she apologized. He's such a piece of shit and she only empowered his supporters Reply

Good that she ended her friendship with Anderson. His statement on Twitter (of all places) turned me off. He's a douche.



I hope CNN's New Year's special flops from hereon - only Kathy made that shit entertaining. She better find a new network/show for NYE. Reply

I'm confused why she can't get a crisis manager or publicist. What she did honestly wasn't that big of a deal, and the news cycle is stupid short right now. Plus, there's plenty of ways to spin it since 1. She's a comedian 2. Trump's a legitimate asshole and there's a good argument he is putting the US at risk and 3. She will pay them money. I would take that job... Reply

If IF it's true and she can't find someone, which i honestly doubt just a little bit, there is also the fact that she's burned a lot of bridges in hollywood. if she can't get hired, it's more than she'd rubbed people in power the wrong way, for a long time. i don't think any of them cared that much about trump, except that CBS executive. especially now when his approval rating is at an all time low.



i think there is more to the story by far if she legit can't get ANYONE who handle her. Reply

Link

Well, the article says she can't find a reputable crisis manager who'll take her on. Reply

Link

she should never have apologized. people were so OTT about that jfc.



trump is a human garbage dumpster fire. his tweets today about houston-- like could you be more useless?? Reply

She told Anderson Cooper their friendship was over.



She looked so beautiful as a red head Reply

Link

This is a beautiful song. And I love the raspiness of her voice.



Lilo effed up her career big time. Reply

Link

Aside from the mediocre cover tracks, I still enjoy most of her second album. Reply

Link

I fucking love this song Reply

Link

Lilos best song tbh Reply

Link

honestly, that whole album was fire Reply

Link

She should have stood her ground from the beginning instead of caving to media pressure. they were going to fire her anyway. Reply

I don't think Kathy ever had a strong enough presence or respectful past for people to forgive her mistake. She was pretty insufferable and then did something questionable, so people threw her aside.



I don't even think she did it as a political move. She just wanted to do anything that would bring her attention. She's shit.



Edited at 2017-08-28 05:35 am (UTC)

She obviously did that shoot for attention, but Trump is a piece of shit. The backlash she got was OTT.



In the end, props to her for doing that shoot- it was tasteless and tacky, but whatever. I'd take a fake beheaded photo of Trump any day. Reply

Link

Right, but I think that's the point - the backlash was OTT at least partly because she wasn't really anybody's hill to die on. If Ellen had done this, or Roseanne, there might've been a more concentrated effort to defend them from the backlash in spite of it still being tacky as fuck. Reply

Link

She told Anderson Cooper their friendship was over



360 has been feeling so odd lately. I don't know what Anderson is doing lately on his show but it feels so messy



Good for her cutting his ass off Reply

