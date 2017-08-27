bflowleather

Beyoncé In the Running for New Bond Theme Song


• Beyoncé has been in discussions to record the next theme song for Daniel Craig's fifth 007 James Bond entry according to sources from Hollywood studio MGM.

• Adele and Sam Smith provided the last two bond themes with Adele winning an Oscar for her theme "Skyfall" as well as Samuel Frederick Smith with "Writing's on the Wall."

ONTD, will Bey finally get that Oscar?


Source
Tagged: , , , ,