Beyoncé In the Running for New Bond Theme Song

Can it be Lana instead please, I would die!

here for this!

Young and Beautiful is so incredible can you imagine what she could come up with for this? I'd die

Wasn't "24" intended as a Bond theme? and they went with som smoth? lol



She'd kill it though. She'd KILL. IT. And with a real budget for the MV... sigh

The fact that Lana hasn't been used for a Bond song or as a Bond Girl shows how out of touch hollywood is

Her style is much more Bond theme to me.





Idk I'm getting tired of Beyonce bc of her stans.

Can we just not have any more James Bond instead?



Like, ppl complain about superhero movies, but James Bond has been doing this same old shit for fifty years. At least send him into space or back in time or something.

why not both.gif

you missed Moonraker huh

I must have.



I saw MoonTRAP, starring Chekov and Bruce Campbell. I assume it's basically the same.



This is actually from a James Bond film (the aforementioned Moonraker):

"Can we just not have any more James Bond instead?"

I agree with that too.

I agree with that too.

Daniel Craig is a wrinkly ballsack. Give me Jane Bond.

correct me if im wrong, but wasn't atomic blonde the answer to that?? im with you though; just reboot with a female bond already. they'll have all money if she's a lgbtq woc

I thought Atomic Blonde was the answer to John Wick?

That gif almost gave be a heart attack, especially lol at the ©

Hmm she really wants that Oscar lol

Isn't there a limit on the amount of writers that can be nominated for an Oscar? And that's why Beyonce wasn't nominated for Listen? I think the limit is 3? So if only one or two writers work on the song and then Bey adds her name to the credits, she should be able to get a nom. And since even Sam Smith's terrible song won, it can probably win as well.

They gave Sam SMith an Oscar for the god awful song he did for a bond movie so I guess anything can top that shit. I still cant believe that happened.

awesome

If she does ANYTHING with this racist ass series, she can kiss the meaning behind Lemonade goodbye. Bey is desperate for trend chasing but surely she aint that damn desperate.

I mean she did a song for 50 shades and it's basically now the movie's main theme at this point. I don't think she'd say no to a big opportunity like a bond theme.

True. And anyone who does a Bond theme song is sort of guaranteed with an Oscar these days...

did she really do a song for 50 shades? i thought it was just a remix of crazy in love, since she performed something similar at global citizen with the same sound/slowness to the song. unless i'm missing another one she's done for the movies?

Fun fact: Adele's "Skyfall" is the first time the James Bond franchise won a music-related Oscar. This is pretty fucking nuts when you consider how iconic and just how great so much of Bond's music and songs have been.

"Nobody Does it Better" is my absolute favorite bond theme so that's shocking tbh. Skyfall is incredible though, the Sam Smith song was sooo bad

really? I thought goldfinger would have won.

Goldfinger didn't even get any music related Oscar nominations!

It's not surprising bc the Bond franchise was British, and the academy was more about nodding to US stuff (it's about money, after all)

Forever hoping and waiting for a Bond theme song by Lana Del Rey...

seriously! i'm low key shocked it hasn't happened yet

I'm 100% here for that. I'll prefer this over her in The Lion King.

Produce it with Lana

Isn't she doing the lion king though?

None of this (Lion King, Bond) has been confirmed.

