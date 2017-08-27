Beyoncé In the Running for New Bond Theme Song
Sounds like Beyonce is going to be involved in the next Bond movie https://t.co/XXW8QAAXrB pic.twitter.com/pVRU6AYg0w— MTV UK (@MTVUK) August 27, 2017
• Beyoncé has been in discussions to record the next theme song for Daniel Craig's fifth 007 James Bond entry according to sources from Hollywood studio MGM.
• Adele and Sam Smith provided the last two bond themes with Adele winning an Oscar for her theme "Skyfall" as well as Samuel Frederick Smith with "Writing's on the Wall."
ONTD, will Bey finally get that Oscar?
She'd kill it though. She'd KILL. IT. And with a real budget for the MV... sigh
Idk I'm getting tired of Beyonce bc of her stans.
Like, ppl complain about superhero movies, but James Bond has been doing this same old shit for fifty years. At least send him into space or back in time or something.
I saw MoonTRAP, starring Chekov and Bruce Campbell. I assume it's basically the same.
I agree with that too.