Adam Levine drags Lorde and the VMAs
Julia Michaels gets cut off while she's singing and Lorde gets to NOT sing her whole song— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017
It's always exciting to see how utterly horrible the VMAs will be. They really delivered so far this year. #HOLYFUCK— Adam Levine (@adamlevine) August 28, 2017
- Lorde didn't sing, she just had people carry her around the stage.
- Not only MTV cut off Julia Michaels mid performance, they also interrupted Chester Bennington's tribute with a commercial break.
Source 1, 2
Edited at 2017-08-28 03:55 am (UTC)
You mean they couldn't get one intern to put together a compilation video for an in memorial video? They were trash for that
But that Lorde call out. He's never shy since shading Gaga
They really shouldn't do this, I bet I say this every year. It's weird and seems insulting.
but if they did that for a Chester B tribute, yeah thats baad.
Noooooooooo!
that's fucked up