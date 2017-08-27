Adam Levine drags Lorde and the VMAs

oh lorde..... Reply

Thread

Link

Oh wow at the Chester Tribute. Mad disrespectful Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They didn't cut off the chester tribute? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They did? Right when everyone is asked to stand up it cuts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jared Leto talked about Chester Bennington and asked everyone to stand-up. MTV just played a clip from linkin park's performance in 2010.



Edited at 2017-08-28 03:55 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was incredibly lazy, disrespectful and offensive. Linkin Park was a big part of MTV/TRL culture/ pop culture in general.



You mean they couldn't get one intern to put together a compilation video for an in memorial video? They were trash for that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah. I didn't care so about about Julie whoever but damn @ Chester Tribute.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was so bizarre and sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i couldn't believe that Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i thought it was my country's mtv that cut it off and i was like ???????? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he announced maroon 5 has a song with SZA and i'm wondering how this collab is gonna sound lol. Reply

Thread

Link

terrible probably Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, i don't see their voices or musical styles blending that well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck that, I'm more interested of what she did with Kevin Parker of Tame Impala and Mark Ronson, her Perfect Illusion is coming! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jessie J and KAty Perry have been side performers like this... it ain't new





But that Lorde call out. He's never shy since shading Gaga Reply

Thread

Link

It didn't seem like he was calling her out, he was using her as an example..? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks honestly I didn't even watch the performance but I understand what he meant Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

When did this douche shade Gaga? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

for the love of God, she wasn't cut off... they had new artists play the show out to commercial. they do it every year. Katy did it back in like 2008 Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, I remember when Robyn did it in 2010 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Robyn wasn't new, tho... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He ain't wrong, I super didn't understand why they kept cutting people off? Like was it an intentional choice? Did some idiot keep accidentally pressing the button? It was so strange... Reply

Thread

Link

VMAs do this almost every year, artist sing during the commercial breaks and we see just the first 40 seconds of it while the announcer says what's coming up next and all the the sponsor taglines Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The VMAs are too boring and forgettable to keep up with what they did last year



They really shouldn't do this, I bet I say this every year. It's weird and seems insulting. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ok, adam levine, judge of the voice Reply

Thread

Link

im confused, you're saying adam dragged lorde and the vma's but it sounds like he dragged the vmas and lord was an example? Reply

Thread

Link

lol this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Meh, for me it sounded like he was dragging her too ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah what is the difference... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah, and I don't see how one would blame Lorde. It's not her fault the vma's were run by incompetent and inconsiderate fucks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dragging mtv because its the beacon of quality programming. mmhmm.



but if they did that for a Chester B tribute, yeah thats baad. Reply

Thread

Link

They didn't? Jared said a long ass speach and they aired a clip of the previous LP performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Were you watching a stream or live tv? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He didn't lie... Reply

Thread

Link

if the chester thing is true, that's really horrible. and disrespectful. :( Reply

Thread

Link

speak up when you write an album as good as lorde's, Adam Reply

Thread

Link

he hasnt even had a good album since songs about jane which was 15 years ago! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

MTE, this sell out doesn't get to call anyone out Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

its crazy how their debut was their best album... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I still can't believe that Sugar and Sunday Morning are by the same band. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

They became embarrassing after Songs About Jane. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"which was 15 years ago!"

Noooooooooo! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao he wishes he was still relevant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE, he could never! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol exactly what i thought, he's mad she'll get a grammy nom and he hasn't been able to make good music for the past decade Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

?? Songs about Jane is leagues ahead of both of Lorde's albums. She's talented but let's not get carried away here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they had all of those newer artists play out to the commercial break and lbr it was for the best she sounded rough Reply

Thread

Link

lorde was an embarrassment Reply

Thread

Link

the hard-on people have for her music is mystifying. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link