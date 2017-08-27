August 27th, 2017, 10:28 pm rrunawayy Miley Returns to VMA's for "Younger Now" Source 1 2the past is the past Tagged: award show - mtv vmas, live performance, miley cyrus, television - mtv Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 6464 comments Add comment
Robin Thicke can just cook his head in a microwave, ofc.
I hope for the other performances she adds in some dancing or some kind of flair. Younger Now is inoffensive but very bland. I appreciate her playing instruments and writing all the songs by herself but I feel like she should have had some help to make them better. They're songs that only stans would like because this country self written era is something her longtime fans have wanted since she was on Hollywood Records. I'm hoping as the promo rolls along they make these performances more engaging.
I really thought it would've been cute for them to cut to the main stage, her hair to be let down, in a similar outfit, and have them do the dance. It would've been so much better, imo.
just wait till liam dumps her again, let's not count the chickens before they're hatched.
she has such nice legs