I don't want to watch this so spoilers please. Was there a puppet orgy in the end or not? Reply

no a bunch of senior citizens collapsed instead Reply

I legit cackled at this comment. Tyvm for this. Reply

LOL, this is what I came in here to ask. Reply

lol I thought this was the tab I opened for the GoT thread, was very confused for a minute Reply

I literally watched the whole video to find this out, damn it Reply

the vmas were horrendous this year Reply

Hasn't it been that way for the past few years? Reply

I felt like it was very disrespectful to Julia Michaels to start the commercial as soon as she started singing. Same with the Linkin Park tribute. You mean to say no one could have made a compilation vid? It's even more insulting that they barely showed Chester and then cut to commercial. Reply

They've always been horrific these past few years Reply

They get worse and worse every year. Reply

I really like this song Reply

I thought she did pretty good, her voice sounded good Reply

It was one of the better performances of the night, which really speaks to the level of talent at this year's show... Reply

I feel Miley and Demi are by far the most talented, but they make the wrong kind of music. Miley should stick to country music, her Jolene cover is beautiful. And Demi... I don´t know, she has a great voice but she lacks charisma ? I honestly dont know whats wrong with her Reply

how long ago was that robin thicke performance? 3 years ago? Reply

2013 so four Reply

Gawd, she looked like an obscene mole rat in her tongue/"twerk" phase. I still shudder to see it.



Robin Thicke can just cook his head in a microwave, ofc. Reply

She looked beautiful and sounded great (better than all of the Malibu performances) but this performance was very boring. I was expecting the little choreography from the video and I was disappointed it wasn't there.



I hope for the other performances she adds in some dancing or some kind of flair. Younger Now is inoffensive but very bland. I appreciate her playing instruments and writing all the songs by herself but I feel like she should have had some help to make them better. They're songs that only stans would like because this country self written era is something her longtime fans have wanted since she was on Hollywood Records. I'm hoping as the promo rolls along they make these performances more engaging. Reply

I agree. I love the song and the video. The last scene in the video is my favorite.

I really thought it would've been cute for them to cut to the main stage, her hair to be let down, in a similar outfit, and have them do the dance. It would've been so much better, imo. Reply

i love the little dance in the video too <3 Reply

Yeah, it was very boring. I really liked that she included older dancers though, she does a lot of things most people can´t and won´t :D Reply

really? i feel like malibu and younger now are great records. especially younger now, it's such a beautiful anthem, i feel like it's from a different era. Reply

the past is the past



just wait till liam dumps her again, let's not count the chickens before they're hatched.



Hahahahaha perfect gift usage sis Reply

all he needs is a hit movie and he is out Reply

good song, nice vocal performance! Reply

I'm glad she took care of her hair and her roots. Anyway, it's alright. Reply

How did the Bobby skirt get put on her? Reply

Nvm rewatched and saw the person running up to he rim the close-up Reply

I was wondering the same thing myself lmao. I think it had to have been when the camera was on her face. It didn't make any sense tho, it's not like she was gonna dance in the skirt like the video Reply

omg the bbs on motorcycles are so cute!



she has such nice legs Reply

that gif is triggering Reply

i like her boobies Reply

