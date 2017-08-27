twin peaks tho giving us the best hour of tv this yr Reply

where is the post tho omg I need to discuss it Reply

Ha, sorry, I usually make one but since I'm on the West Coast I can be pretty late about it. I've tried doing them earlier, but I get busy around the EST time (though this episode was available to UK residents much earlier). I just submitted one so hopefully it gets approved soom



Next week, though, I'm definitely going to try and do a viewing post because we are definitely in for some crazy shit!!





Edited at 2017-08-28 04:19 am (UTC) Reply

excuse, i came into this post to avoid twin peaks spoilers Reply

ikr, I could barely pay attention to the beginning of the GoT ep because I was still reeling from it Reply

Bitch get out Reply

i am reeling! Reply

omg i need to download ASAP Reply

RIGHT!?!? I'm still fucking screaming about it. I texted my co-worker because I know he saw the episode earlier than me, but he's not responding



Edited at 2017-08-28 04:18 am (UTC) Reply

Yesss bitch it was AMAZING I nearly cried. Reply

I kinda want everyone to die now. Reply

It was good but they really need Miguel Sapochnik back for all of S8 because if he directed the last 2 episodes this season they would have been even more amazing Reply

That's what I want. Like, we're giving you a break. But season 8, it's all you. Reply

need lena to snatch that emmy next year. ( #fuckumaggie Reply

emilia should never get anything ever Reply

lol nobody's brought up emilia Reply

She was doing laps around some of those actors in the arena Reply

i was doing a rewatch of the entire season today, and they should definitely submit episode 3 for lena, she was fucking insane in it (i mean it was called 'the queen's justice' after all) Reply

she is fantastic tbh, so charismatic. She is the reason why I love cersei, even if I should be rooting for the others I always want Cersei to win Reply

Lena is the best actor in the show, E3 and this episode with Tyrion, my god <3 Reply

if hbo doesn't submit that convo cersei and tyrion had tonight for her they're so stupid Reply

AMEN



Yesbitchthefuck.gif Reply

All I could think during that meeting in the dragon pit was how all of those characters have such a history with each other but Lena was the only one really selling it, besides maybe Alfie Allen. Like Jon and Dany have both had their family killed by Lannisters, then Brienne and Jaime have their thing, etc. But the only actor in that whole scene who was really showing the awkwardness and intensity was Lena.



Edited at 2017-08-28 04:32 am (UTC) Reply

she acted the fuck out of this episode. Reply

The Queen's Justice was THE episode for Lena to shine and she did it brilliantly. I never root for Cersei but I loved every minute of her scenes.



Lena's voice has airy tone but she can make it sound so sinister as Cersei. Her confrontation with Ellaria Sand over Myrcella was PERFECTION. Reply

dany and jon looked like rubbing two skinned chicken thighs together before cooking them Reply

did you get this from that meme or something Reply

You sound jealous sis! Reply

Lol it was such a disappointing sex scene...I guess this show basically is incapable of doing sex scenes well.



Iwasrootingforyou.gif Reply

it was so unsexy



rightfully so Reply

It was awkward to watch but Im glad its over. Now i will pretend it never happened Reply

it was so hyped up and i was expecting it to be storming and wild passionate sex AS the wall was coming down and what we got was a flop Reply

I thought it was going to be some spuffy first time sex what a disappointment Reply

Yup. We did not deserve this half-ass shite. Reply

That would have been too much though Reply

i wouldnt go so far as to steal a meme about it, but it was kind of a let down. 12-15 seconds really?



at least we got like a 10 second ass shot. Reply

Yup. I was expecting dialogue and tension. But no. It's legit as you said. Reply

It was sad but I still felt their chemistry.

I boarded the incest ship the moment the spoilers first came out.



Don't @ me ONTD.

Jon has nice cakes tho Reply

Please use these tags for spoilers

*lj-spoiler*

*/lj-spoiler*

Replace * with < Reply

How the hell did they think that 13 episodes was enough? This season needed at least 8!



But my body was not ready for this episode despite knowing majority of what would happen. Reply

The final scene made almost made up for the dumb plots this season, almost…not quite, but it was pretty. I hope Tormund is ok, but I have a feeling we’re going to see him as a wight next season :(



Why do they like portraying Jon as dumb? He had no problem lying to the wildlings and ygritte for months about his loyalty, why is he incapable of lying all of the sudden? They just wanted a Tyrion/Cersei scene. Not that it matters, Cersei was going to fuck them over no matter what. Tyrion should have known that. But Jaime is right, Cersei is going to come to regret her lies soon enough.



Poor Jorah, he looked so sad when Dany chose Jon’s advice over his, hehe.



So glad LF is gone, long overdue in my opinion.



Rhaegar casting is disappointing but we barely saw him, it was like 2 seconds.



Is Tyrion concerned about the union of J/D because he thinks it’s a bad idea or is he jealous like the script outline hinted? Is this all culminating in a betrayal from him?





Edited at 2017-08-28 03:25 am (UTC) Reply

you and i both. Reply

he is fine in my mind, too. Reply

Is Tyrion concerned about the union of J/D because he thinks it’s a bad idea or is he jealous like the script outline hinted? Is this all culminating in a betrayal from him?



He's jealous. This is their watered down version of the inevitable Jon/Dany/Tyrion love triangle in the books, but like with Sansa wanting to betray Jon and take the North for herself, what's in the scripts does not effectively come across on screen. Reply

This is ~true love~ sis. What Jon had with Ygritte was stockholm syndrome. Reply

Rhaegar looked just like Viserys, from what they showed. Reply

I'm pretty sure Tormund was on that section of the wall that didn't fall because I feel like they would have made a bigger deal out of him dying. Reply

Link

About Tormund, it looked like he and Beric survived because they were on the other part of the wall that didn't collapse. I also don't think he would die off-screen like that. At least he better have not!

Even the guys in my watch group were disappointed by the Rhaegar casting and wanted him to be this striking, stunning hotttie. I actually thought he was pretty cute, but I also though Vis was gorg haha Reply

I remember thinking back in s6 that Tyrion was falling for Dany Reply

TEAM NIGHT KING! Reply

rhaegar is the biggest asshole in the 7 seven kingdoms Reply

jhiqui <333 Reply

mfte. i didn't think i could hate him more but this ep did the trick! Reply

why didn't he just divorce his wife and marry lyanna officially in front of everyone instead of sneaking off



Edited at 2017-08-28 03:32 am (UTC) Reply

For real his anullment makes his other children illegitimate and names two of his kids the same name? As if running off with a teenage girl isn't shitty enough Reply

With each episode I hate him more. Reply

#justiceforelia everytime someone in the books talks about how amazing rhaegar is, I grind my teeth Stannis-style Reply

There was a podcast last week that had a listener point out that he had the marriage annulled in drone, was re married in dorne, that maybe Elia knew. Rhaegar was obsessed with that prophecy and maybe she believed it, too. I don't know, but I wish the show would spend a minute addressing everything leading up to it. Reply

Lena's acting is 🔥. Esp. in the Cersei vs. Tyrion scene. I couldn't look away.



Stark kids taking down Pedofinger, finally.



And I'm Team Ice/Olympic Athlete Night King/Zombie Dragon but is Tormund OK tho?! Reply

I'm still Reply

this gif never get's old Reply

fuck rhaegar, justice for elia



So did incest finally happen?



I only ask bc my dash is freaking out rn lmao Reply

Yes. Thank God it was only like a few seconds tho and we got good scenes right after it. Reply

I'm rewatching the episode and it wasn't flawless but overall I'm cool with it. I liked it. I've just accepted that the writing is gonna be some fuckery from here on out.



I hope Jaime rides straight to Brienne. He's best when he's with her. Reply

i hope he get's killed off before he can tell anybody, because that would be so grrrm.



but - anybody else in the kingdoms should know also. so, whatever... Reply

Exactly. S7's gone down hill compare to S1-S5. Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] He's got a giant fuckig hole in his side, how is he even making fire without it shooting out of him? And shouldn't the fire kill him since he's a fucking wight Ice dragon makes no sense whatsoever Reply

And rheagar is supposed to be hot not look like Viserys on meth Reply

Viserys on meth lol accurate Reply

lmaoooo mte but i guess it's fitting that he looks like a tragic douche Reply

lmfaoooo mte that dry greasy hair was nagl! Reply

Do the wights walking around with holes and limbs make any sense?



Idk why you think logic should only apply to the dragons. Reply

It's blue. Blue makes everything better. Reply

No what makes no sense about ice dragon is that wights can't swim supposedly.. and yet they were able to dive underwater and attach chains to the dragon?? Reply

Honestly the Night King nursed Viserion back to health. He had always been neglected by Dany and the power of love that his new step-dad poured into him had magical properties.

Let Viserion enjoy his best life. He is no longer second best, he is first in someone's heart now at least!





Reply

it has to be an ice dragon so they can make ice to go across the oceans and it'll be super dramatic. Reply

according to the leaked scripts, he's a white walker dragon, not a wight dragon. that's why fire doesn't hurt him. it doesn't really make sense but whatever. Reply

there's literally an army of the undead walking around with missing limbs and brains and hearts and you're upset an undead dragon can still breathe fire. Reply

And how does he fly with holes in his wings Reply

