Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 7 Overview
Inside Episode 7
Last Scene from Episode 7
YIKES.
Source: Got YT 1/2
Please use these tags for spoilers
*lj-spoiler*
*/lj-spoiler*
Replace * with <
Last Scene from Episode 7
YIKES.
Source: Got YT 1/2
Please use these tags for spoilers
*lj-spoiler*
*/lj-spoiler*
Replace * with <
Next week, though, I'm definitely going to try and do a viewing post because we are definitely in for some crazy shit!!
Edited at 2017-08-28 04:19 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-08-28 04:18 am (UTC)
Yesbitchthefuck.gif
Edited at 2017-08-28 04:32 am (UTC)
Lena's voice has airy tone but she can make it sound so sinister as Cersei. Her confrontation with Ellaria Sand over Myrcella was PERFECTION.
Iwasrootingforyou.gif
rightfully so
at least we got like a 10 second ass shot.
I boarded the incest ship the moment the spoilers first came out.
Don't @ me ONTD.
Please use these tags for spoilers
*lj-spoiler*
*/lj-spoiler*
Replace * with <
But my body was not ready for this episode despite knowing majority of what would happen.
Why do they like portraying Jon as dumb? He had no problem lying to the wildlings and ygritte for months about his loyalty, why is he incapable of lying all of the sudden? They just wanted a Tyrion/Cersei scene. Not that it matters, Cersei was going to fuck them over no matter what. Tyrion should have known that. But Jaime is right, Cersei is going to come to regret her lies soon enough.
Poor Jorah, he looked so sad when Dany chose Jon’s advice over his, hehe.
So glad LF is gone, long overdue in my opinion.
Rhaegar casting is disappointing but we barely saw him, it was like 2 seconds.
Is Tyrion concerned about the union of J/D because he thinks it’s a bad idea or is he jealous like the script outline hinted? Is this all culminating in a betrayal from him?
Edited at 2017-08-28 03:25 am (UTC)
He's jealous. This is their watered down version of the inevitable Jon/Dany/Tyrion love triangle in the books, but like with Sansa wanting to betray Jon and take the North for herself, what's in the scripts does not effectively come across on screen.
Edited at 2017-08-28 03:32 am (UTC)
#justiceforelia
#justiceforelia
#justiceforelia
Stark kids taking down Pedofinger, finally.
And I'm Team Ice/Olympic Athlete Night King/Zombie Dragon but is Tormund OK tho?!
I only ask bc my dash is freaking out rn lmao
I hope Jaime rides straight to Brienne. He's best when he's with her.
but - anybody else in the kingdoms should know also. so, whatever...
Idk why you think logic should only apply to the dragons.
Let Viserion enjoy his best life. He is no longer second best, he is first in someone's heart now at least!