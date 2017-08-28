P!nk Performs Medley of Hits at the VMAs + Accepts Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award
Willow sings along with Mommy @Pink's #WhatAboutUs at the #VMAs! She knows all the lyrics! 💓 pic.twitter.com/l1I7Eh3fgy— maiky (@petitepurpleblu) 28 augustus 2017
how did it end up being P!nk?
Edited at 2017-08-28 03:16 am (UTC)
She should have included this somehow
It was just commentary on the pressures of beauty and celebrity culture of the time. Could have done it in a better way for sure but.
When I saw it, it struck me as a dig at the way the media was portraying the "it girls" as having to be skinny, skanky, rich, and they all were doing stupid stuff like that, and it was all over the media that Paris / Nicole / Lindsay were anorexic/bulimic, and that's all little girls were seeing on magazines.
I liked the message that she was showing that while there are people like that, she was also showing the polar opposite (being in sports, wanting to be president, etc.)