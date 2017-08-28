Her vocals sounded so great!!! And her dancing in What About Us was great unlike Lorde's (sorry I love Lorde but wtf). And aww her speech was beautiful. Reply

weren't everyone said that Katy Perry, Nicki Minag, Taylor Swift and even Jennifer Lopez were supposed to get that award tonight?



how did it end up being P!nk? Reply

She's promoting a new album. Reply

Talent always wins Reply

i really, really loved her speech Reply

Hold up, did she really not acknowledge her R&B past? I am disappointed. Reply

Cause she was forced to make that album. She always says how much she wanted to get away from that style of music Reply

That is so crazy to me. That was such a great album. I remember when she first came out, a lot of people (including myself) thought she was a light skinned black woman. Reply

She's full of bs. She started out in hip hop clubs singing Mary j bilge's songs. That album/songs were tailor made for her style until she jumped on the Linda Perry wagon. Reply

not exactly tbh. she's always been an R&B singer, it was more of the ~image~ she was forced in to that she didn't like



Edited at 2017-08-28 03:16 am (UTC) Reply

ikr Reply

didn't do There You Go....didn't do Most Girls.... Reply

It's because there was drama about that album. I always remember her making a stink about her R&B songs on Can't Take MeHome. Reply

was it her who said la reid and her had drama? Reply

Lets hope she's saving them for the superbowl sis Reply

She should have included this somehow Reply

mte Reply

Right? Pretty much the only songs by her I still jam to. Most Girls is fave. Reply

I think I have a little dust in my eye. That speech was lovely. Reply

damn she really didn't perform her old school hits that long or even any of the other ones Reply

I know. :/ I was waiting for the older stuff and was disappointed. Reply

I've not been into her music for a little while now but I have a lot of love for Pink. Reply

I always find it so funny that Pink is massive here in Australia, 'What about us' went number 1 the moment it was released, she has all the touring records in aus as well, even the theme song she made for the ellen charted lol Reply

This was so good!! Reply

Also I still hate her for the "stupid girls" video/song. I hate the whole tomboy vs. "sissy" girl narrative and the making fun of bulimia...sis I can't. Reply

I liked that song when it first came out and now that I look back, holy shit it was awful. I wonder if she has ever spoken against it at all now? Or does she just pretend like it doesn't exist? Reply

Looking back, 'Most Girls' kinda has that theme too. You don't need to tear down other women in order to make yourself feel like a better woman yourself! Hopefully she's learned from that since, since both songs are over a decade old at this point. Not to mention she has a daughter.. Reply

she denounced it and basically said she was putting the song into retirement Reply

Was it tomboy vs girly girls? What was pro tom boy about it? That the kid goes to play soccer at the end?



It was just commentary on the pressures of beauty and celebrity culture of the time. Could have done it in a better way for sure but. Reply

I'm actually really intrigued by this point of view. (not trolling, I promise.)

When I saw it, it struck me as a dig at the way the media was portraying the "it girls" as having to be skinny, skanky, rich, and they all were doing stupid stuff like that, and it was all over the media that Paris / Nicole / Lindsay were anorexic/bulimic, and that's all little girls were seeing on magazines.

I liked the message that she was showing that while there are people like that, she was also showing the polar opposite (being in sports, wanting to be president, etc.) Reply

I just remember JK Rowling making this big post on her website about how much she loved the song and how useless Paris Hilton/LiLo etc. were; and how quiet she was in comparison when they hired Depp for Fantastic Beasts. Reply

This was a very subdued performance for her. I know a lot of people on ONTD really don't like her and while she says some stupid shit every now and then, can be super extra + the Stupid Girls BS - she is one of the most consistent, hard working and able performers I've ever seen. She usually really brings it and while most people think her acrobatics are tired at this point, I don't think I'll ever get sick of them, it's just amazing what she can do and the fact she never wavers in her vocals is kind of incredible. Very few mainstream artists truly appreciate the importance of movement in music and I really respect her for showcasing truly incredible talent that often goes unnoticed. Reply

I usually hate medley performances and this isn't entirely exempt from that, but this is probably one of the best I have seen. I always feel like a lot of care and effort goes into Pink performances and I respect that. Reply

Can't Take Me Home was the first cd I ever bought as a young kid. Disappointed she kind of erased her past. Not really a fan of the new stuff. Reply

