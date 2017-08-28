Camila Cabello mourns the death of her dog
karla's dog, ringo, died a few days ago.
the ontd fave posted the above photo and the following message on unstagram:
i'm going to miss u so much Ringo, thank u for letting me be a part of your life... rest in peace angel
Such cute photos.
Just wanna add that those pictures of him are so precious. ♥
It's been a good while since her surgery, nothing else has popped up, and she doesn't show any signs of slowing down in the least. A year or two suddenly feels like a gift when you're told you might only get a few more months. I kind of feel like my expectations of losing her to old age were taken away from me and given back, so I just appreciate every day and love her every bit I possibly can.
I know the panic well. Just try to focus on the time you do have, love.
i'm gonna hug the shit out of my cats tonight and they will have to deal with it, period.
We will never know for sure because he died before the vet could look at him, but our best educated guess is that it was congestive heart failure. (By the time the symptoms showed, it was too late :() We only had him and his sister for seven months, but he was my shy little boy and I was so proud that I finally got him out of his shell after the first few months. I know we gave him a great and loving home, but it's really, REALLY hard going home and not seeing his orange floof everywhere. My partner is especially scarred because she was carrying the carrier with him in it when he passed. She says she could tell the exact moment because he suddenly became "Dead weight" :(
I'm sorry y'all I'm still trying to process the suddenness of it and talking about it helps. Jesus. What a shitty week.
My partner is hung up on trying to figure out what happened so we would know for future cats. I keep reminding her that we hadn't actually known him long enough to know what was abnormal behavior vs. personality tics. (Yes, we had him several months, but he spent the first few hiding behind the couch or in the cat tree box, lol.) HE truly was a massive sweetheart but you could also just tell he was a frail boy and I had this haunting feeling he wasn't going to be with us a terribly long time. Obviously I didn't think it would be this soon :(
My cat however is 16 and still healthy I hope he lives until atleast 25 <333 He was my first pet he is my forever boy
anyway... it's always hard to lose a beloved pet.