aw, so sad. losing a doggie is the worst

Aw, I can't stand her but that's so terrible.

Such cute photos.

Awww. :( I don't follow her but I know how awful it is losing a pet. RIP Ringo.



Just wanna add that those pictures of him are so precious. ♥



he probably died earlier this week and she's posting about it now to get more sympathy after the 5H shade. Straight out of Swiftan's book

I was going to ask if she posted this after the performance or before.

I don't like her at all, but I went to the post and it was made 19 hours ago, long before the performance happened. OP just posted it now.

I won't lie, that was my first thought (then I read she posted this before the performance so we can assume that it wasn't on puporse - or that someone told her about the shady performance upfront).

It was really hard for me to talk about my dog's death for the first few days.

ONTD wants Camila to be this evil person but youre worse than she could ever be just by thinking that.

That's sad. Dogs are the Earth's superior creature, and none of us deserve them. R.I.P and I wish her the best during the grieving process.

my dog is turning 10 years old and i don't know if i can handle her being gone tbh, we've been together since she was a month old



<3 hope u have many more happy memories with her

thank you <3

honestly i started worrying a lot (and crying lol) about losing my dog when she turned 10 but she's going to be 17 in a little over 5 weeks (and she's a medium sized dog!) you never know, so try to just enjoy the time as best as you can and not worry about it!

that's how my worries started lol i would feel like crying but wow that's so awesome about your dog!! i hope you've had continue to have great times too <3

my cat back home is 16. Oldest cat I could ever say I've had. She's such a sweet little lady and I'm dreading the day I get a phone call from home :(

Earlier this year, my 13 year old dog who I love more than anything developed a cyst on her thigh that turned out to be cancer. When the vet told me, he said he just had to put a dog of the same breed down for the same thing and then after removing it told me her life expectancy was anywhere from 100 to 700 days. The days leading up to her surgery and for a few days after, I would think about life without her and just sob.



It's been a good while since her surgery, nothing else has popped up, and she doesn't show any signs of slowing down in the least. A year or two suddenly feels like a gift when you're told you might only get a few more months. I kind of feel like my expectations of losing her to old age were taken away from me and given back, so I just appreciate every day and love her every bit I possibly can.



I know the panic well. Just try to focus on the time you do have, love.

how sad :( i can't handle pet deaths

oh fuck, i was just reading that kid's answer to why dogs die first and now this :( she must be heartbroken, losing a pet is really sad.



i'm gonna hug the shit out of my cats tonight and they will have to deal with it, period. Reply

My dog was killed by my neighbors dog and i was so fucked up for a long time. I had so many dreams where she was still alive and everything was good it really had an impact on me.

aw, losing a pet is always the hardest. I feel bad. :(

my sister's dog passed away four year ago and my niece's dog passed away last november. they were so different, the latter was so gentle and sweet, she was amazing. lol the other loved to howl and bark and he was really stubborn. i miss them a lot. i don't think you ever really get over losing a pet.

omg. I'm stil lrealing my boy's (cat) sudden death this past Wednesday. One day he was seemingly fine, the next he was dead on his way to the vet because he was acting so strangely. We had no idea he even passed until they took him out of his carrier and he was limp. I can't get the image out of my head.



We will never know for sure because he died before the vet could look at him, but our best educated guess is that it was congestive heart failure. (By the time the symptoms showed, it was too late :() We only had him and his sister for seven months, but he was my shy little boy and I was so proud that I finally got him out of his shell after the first few months. I know we gave him a great and loving home, but it's really, REALLY hard going home and not seeing his orange floof everywhere. My partner is especially scarred because she was carrying the carrier with him in it when he passed. She says she could tell the exact moment because he suddenly became "Dead weight" :(



I'm sorry y'all I'm still trying to process the suddenness of it and talking about it helps. Jesus. What a shitty week.

I'm so sorry bb. you can pm me if you need to talk more about it.

thank you :)

<3 <3 You gave him the best life he could ask for, and I'm sure he was the happiest little thing. Celebrate and remember the great times you had with him <3

<3 I'm doing a lot better but my partner is a lot more sensitive than I am (and suffers from major depression.) She also just upped her Zoloft dosage right before this happened so yeaaaah :(

*hugs* I lost my special boy a couple months back and it broke my heart. pancreatic cancer, and he went fast, in just a few weeks he went from this huge 25 pound cat. all muscle, no fat. he was just this huge cat. to not even 5 pounds, skin and bones. i knew when i took him to the vet the last time, since we'd been in the second i noticed he was losing weight, what was coming, but it's never easy. and at least i know. it's hard when you're not entirely sure. so i know since it's so fresh for you, how and why it's been so tough. but i'm glad you shared cause it'll help you the more you get it out, and are able to deal with it, process it, and know you couldn't stop it, but you gave him a good home, good food, and lots of love. that's huge.

thank you <3



My partner is hung up on trying to figure out what happened so we would know for future cats. I keep reminding her that we hadn't actually known him long enough to know what was abnormal behavior vs. personality tics. (Yes, we had him several months, but he spent the first few hiding behind the couch or in the cat tree box, lol.) HE truly was a massive sweetheart but you could also just tell he was a frail boy and I had this haunting feeling he wasn't going to be with us a terribly long time. Obviously I didn't think it would be this soon :( Reply

My dog is 6 years old and I want him dead already he's a little shit but he's a tiny chihuahua so he has way more years left. Even longer maybe because he's a little demon. Weeds never die.

My cat however is 16 and still healthy I hope he lives until atleast 25 <333 He was my first pet he is my forever boy Reply

He must have heard her sing.

Losing your dog is so painful, especially when it's been with you since childhood which is her case, and there are harmonizers making fun of Ringo's death because of 5H's trash despicable performance tonight.



You never waste the opportunity to show off how much of an habitual liar that you are, do you?

