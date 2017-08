She's the biggest freak and I love her. Reply

Thread

Link

*pretentious art school student Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this reminds me of bring it on audition scene Reply

Thread

Link

omg hahahahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaoooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i love this i love her and i love how this means this will be the next single Reply

Thread

Link

Stole her outfit from project runway this week Reply

Thread

Link

omg this week's episode was a mess lol. the winning team was amazing, but man that girl shawn needs to go. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The twins are just not good on top of being really annoying. I'm also really surprised by how much they've been able to help each other so far. They're the ones who get caught cheating y/y? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Omg that was my first thought when it started!!



And I s2g if Shawn makes it thru another week I will indeed kill someone Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg, you didn't lie. This recycled materials challenge was a big flop. I'm starting to wonder if these people have any talent at all. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like ha but this was a mess lol Reply

Thread

Link

lol you do your thing Lorde. Enjoy yourself. Reply

Thread

Link

i love this song but this gave me uptown girls ballet performance vibes. Reply

Thread

Link

her album was so good. Reply

Thread

Link

nnn too accurate Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what the fuck is this performance Reply

Thread

Link

She's sick with the flu and couldn't sing so they turned it into this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don't really care about Lorde but I had to watch this because OP's title was enough to tell me that it would be something good Reply

Thread

Link

this was a choice Reply

Thread

Link

I've seen better performances by a bunch of third graders Reply

Thread

Link

what the fuck is this shit Reply

Thread

Link

She's sick with the flu and couldn't sing so they turned it into this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link