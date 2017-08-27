Normani is such a great dancer. How do you pronounce her name?



+ What tracks from their album should I check out?

like armani but nor instead lol



honestly just listen to it start to finish, there's more tracks that are enjoyable than unenjoyable and it's short. highlights are deliver, lonely night, he like that, make you mad, sauced up, don't say you love me. Reply

That's interesting, I was saying Norm-uh-knee lol. And thanks! Reply

I love short albums lol Reply

the whole album is only 33 minutes so it's a quick listen Reply

yessss take out the trash Reply

Omg is that Camila shade? Reply

Yeah. But not really cause they put her in the middle where she always was.



At least they acknowledge she was their star. Reply

and yet they're performing and she aint Reply

idg what formation has to do w/ it considering they were in a straight line lol Reply

That yank is amazing lmao. Normani's split tho 😍 Reply

WHY did they perform Down and not He Like That?



Or Sauced Up or Lonely Night ugh this album has BOPS I can't believe Down was the lead single Reply

apparently MTV asked them to perform down



and it's kind of logic since it's been nominated for 3 vmas and won 1. but still, HLT is a way better song Reply

That's what I was thinking it was. They probably don't want every artist to come out and perform their new singles that nobody knows yet Reply

He Like That, Sauced Up and Lonely Night are easily the best three on the album omg Reply

i'm bebe rexha when she split lmao, the good sis better stan! Reply

i liked it. me and my bf were so confused at the beginning when we saw 5 people lol Reply

LMAO I was too. I'm like "5 ppl???". I looked down for second so I didnt see when the 5th one fall off so I thought I was seeing things. Reply

lollll. my bf was more shook then i was when she went flying Reply

What exactly did they do? The Camila moment and Normani doing the splits were the only good moments of this lol. But appreciate them for happening in the first place. Reply

i guess that's why that's the only 2 gifs in the post Reply

lmao as a 4h stan i'm always the first to admit their vocals always need work but their dancing is looking REALLY good now and that not so subtle shade was fucking perfect. it was quick, straight to the point. it was fucking amazing. i wish they had performed he like that but at least they added a fucking drop to down so it doesn't sound as boring now lol Reply

Ugh, Bebe is going to make me a fan. I hate myself. Reply

Why the hate? I like ha. Reply

Don't. She's literally a ball of hatred and jealousy against everybody else in the industry, it's so sad. Reply

Spill sis! Reply

Do you blame her? Her label has done her dirty. She's such a talented pop songwriter and she has proven herself time after time with hit features and her own solo hit and they still refuse to let her drop an album. They pretty much made her bankrupt to force her to sell the hook to "Monster" for Rihanna. Pete Wentz did her dirty too wasting her time with his flop Black Cards project. Reply

with a demi icon



LOL Reply

yasss! i srsly love their album, it's nothing ~groundbreaking~ but i legit enjoy all the songs and some are actually very good imo! Reply

Omg Reply

that split biiiiitch yas!!! Reply

