August 27th, 2017, 09:37 pm lydiainthesky Fifth Harmony performance at the 2017 VMAs Medley of "Angel" & "Down" (feat. Gucci mane)iconic performance with iconic moments source
+ What tracks from their album should I check out?
honestly just listen to it start to finish, there's more tracks that are enjoyable than unenjoyable and it's short. highlights are deliver, lonely night, he like that, make you mad, sauced up, don't say you love me.
At least they acknowledge she was their star.
Or Sauced Up or Lonely Night ugh this album has BOPS I can't believe Down was the lead single
and it's kind of logic since it's been nominated for 3 vmas and won 1. but still, HLT is a way better song
LOL