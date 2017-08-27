My 7 yr old son is a Swiftie so it's a very exciting night in our household. I enjoyed the part w/ all her different music video personas fighting. Reply

This is such a cute first comment. I can't believe she actually said "bitch" in a music video though. Reply

Thanks, Will! We're so into it! Reply

I'm not a fan of hers and I'm Team No One in the whole snake thing, but I loved the last ten or so seconds. Is she pretty much confirming what people said about Kim and Kanye editing the Snapchat videos Kim put out? Reply

aww :) Reply

are you me? Reply

This comment is so pure. It made me smile. :) Reply

Aww that's adorable 😊 Reply

My four year old just discovered music videos and is in love with Bruno Mars and Taylor. I guess their songs are the most catchy to kids. He watched Bruno and Bey's halftime show and announced she's the boss of everyone lol. Reply

I just want the end of this video on a loop Reply

that last scene lol

she is a user here there's no way around it Reply

what's with that bitch?



LOL I live... Reply

Brilliant. No joke. Reply

i loved it too Reply

Legit her best video.

Probably one of my favorite music videos ever. Reply

not a TS fan, but that was very impressive. Reply

lol "impressive" Reply

Agreed. It makes the song SO MUCH BETTER. Reply

yup Reply

let me add her to my trash sense of taste see icon Reply

For real. The song sucks, but that MV was genius. Kudos to her team. Reply

lol word



can't believe im agreeing but this is cool Reply

ia tbh Reply

Seriously, my gf came out of the shower like ... why are you so excited right now? NO REASON, IT'S NOT BECAUSE I'M A GROWN ASS WOMAN WATCHING T.SWIFT'S NEW VIDEO. Reply

Why can't she stay dad tho Reply

Because everyone was dad. Reply

I loved the "I Love TS" shirts so much. I wish she leaned in to the snake queen part a bit more, it was pretty cool looking. She could have cut the car crash. The ending was cute. The video matches the song. Beautiful gowns. Reply

mte Reply

i didn't get the car crash at all, what was the point of that? and that outfit choice? i was confused. Reply

calling katy's career a wreck?



she was holding a grammy lol and a katycat was next to her in the car? Reply

i liked the car crash a lot Reply

lmao beautiful gowns Reply

tom hiddleston is emailing taffy again to explain the shirt.



Reply

The top post on front page of Reddit is how her rich family bought her fame. Reply

i saw it, it's such bullshit. there are a million white rich girls who haven't managed to step foot into hollywood, but less maintain the level of fame taylor swift has. yawn. Reply

lol the point is rich people still have more opportunity to achieve fame Reply

how is it bullshit? take the stan glasses off honey. Reply

Well it's literally her wiki but...



there's also far more talented singer/songwriters who haven't been successful because they didn't have the connections TSwift did to start in the industry. I mean that applies to any nepotism beneficiary, too (better actors than Nic Cage, etc.) but TSwift tries to play her humble beginnings angle and acts like she was bullied when she was younger and it ain't cute.



Yeah but there are millions of amazing musicians who never a get a shot too. Most of whom are more talented than Taylor. Her main talent is basically being a drama queen and dating whoever will help her career. Reply

IKR. My husband was reading reddit and he was like "oh, okay, I stand by my hatred of Taylor Swift." Reply

I mean, she got more opportunities because they could afford to drop everything and move for her, but it's not like they bought her entire career lmao Reply

it's bs tho Reply

Lol @ all these ppl calling bs when the link is literally to her wikipedia... Reply

Posted by a TheRedPill poster, what a shock.



Not to say that she didn't get a leg up in a big way, but her family is by no means solely responsible for her long career. But of course TheRedPill thinks women are inferior beings who are just handed everything anyway. Tho tbf Taylor is 27 which is over the hill for a woman in their eyes, they're prob extra salty she hasn't had the decency to just drop dead yet lol



Edited at 2017-08-28 01:14 am (UTC) Reply

There are plenty of nepotism/rich kids out there who haven't managed to get 1/4 of what Taylor got. Say what you will about her but this bitch knows what she's selling and how to sell it. It's the same with Kim K, it might have been the sex tape that put her on the map but she would not be where she is right now if it wasn't for her own hustle (and Kris). Reply

I love it. So much. Reply

I love this way too much Reply

she really did that. Reply

I wasn't expecting to be this gagged. But it's kind of everything.. Reply

i love it

i love her

Reply

Same I want a gazillion icons from this Reply

She looks amazing in that motorcycle scene. Why can't her hair always be like that Reply

i got bored again lol Reply

mama came thru Reply

it's fucking amazing, lmao. i gasped when the shirts came out. Reply

lmao same Reply

the i heart taylor shirts? Reply

yep, i was slayed. Reply

Same lol Reply

same. covered my mouth Reply

I literally did too, out loud, SO LOUD! I loved it 🤣 Reply

i don't even have words for this tbh i'm just in awe.



as someone who was a taylor swift stan from 06 to like 2015... i was crying laughing at the old taylors from her other music videos. her extraness was one of my favorite things back then. i just wish this song was better but i always hate her lead single. Reply

tbh i don't like the song either but the video makes me like it? also i never noticed the "all i think about is karma" line before



maybe she'll finally own up to her shit this era Reply

One of my favorite lines is about the karma "maybe I got mine, but you'll all get yours" Love it! Reply

