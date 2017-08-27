August 27th, 2017, 07:35 pm rrunawayy Taylor Swift- Look What You Made Me Do (Music Video) Source Tagged: music video, taylor swift Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 19241924 comments Add comment
she is a user here there's no way around it
LOL I live...
Probably one of my favorite music videos ever.
Agreed. It makes the song SO MUCH BETTER.
can't believe im agreeing but this is cool
she was holding a grammy lol and a katycat was next to her in the car?
there's also far more talented singer/songwriters who haven't been successful because they didn't have the connections TSwift did to start in the industry. I mean that applies to any nepotism beneficiary, too (better actors than Nic Cage, etc.) but TSwift tries to play her humble beginnings angle and acts like she was bullied when she was younger and it ain't cute.
Not to say that she didn't get a leg up in a big way, but her family is by no means solely responsible for her long career. But of course TheRedPill thinks women are inferior beings who are just handed everything anyway. Tho tbf Taylor is 27 which is over the hill for a woman in their eyes, they're prob extra salty she hasn't had the decency to just drop dead yet lol
i love her
as someone who was a taylor swift stan from 06 to like 2015... i was crying laughing at the old taylors from her other music videos. her extraness was one of my favorite things back then. i just wish this song was better but i always hate her lead single.
maybe she'll finally own up to her shit this era