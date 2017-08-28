jon snow bed eyes

GRRM Does Watch 'Game of Thrones' + FINALE LIVE VIEWING POST



-A few days ago there were rumours that GRRM stopped watching Game of Thrones because he was busy touring
-He denies those rumours and says that he just hasn't caught up with the latest season but that he plans on doing it when he finds the time, not that he completely gave up on watching the show


source



Are you excited for the finale, ONTD????
