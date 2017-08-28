GRRM Does Watch 'Game of Thrones' + FINALE LIVE VIEWING POST
Don't spoil 'Game of Thrones' for George RR Martin — he's still a couple of episodes behind https://t.co/YHCl8tau3B pic.twitter.com/Gs7P0Wba1t— Business Insider (@businessinsider) August 24, 2017
-A few days ago there were rumours that GRRM stopped watching Game of Thrones because he was busy touring
-He denies those rumours and says that he just hasn't caught up with the latest season but that he plans on doing it when he finds the time, not that he completely gave up on watching the show
Are you excited for the finale, ONTD????
I am so thankful that they have done this, with Chrome Cast and the like it is basically no different from ordering HbO, experience wise!
And I am excited, but I might watch separately from this post given that spoilers are out there, and I dont want to accidentally be spoiled because of people who are slightly ahead. (Last season I learned To men's fate a few min early that way, alas).
But here's hoping it is worth 80 min!
Im ready
[Link to spoiler]I hate jon/Dany and there's no justification in the world for sansa and arya's writing and i doubt make up and wigs will make Rhaegar attractive 😬😬😬😬
Littlefinger better die omg
Is2g if it doesn't happen I'm gonna flip some shit
what are the top 10 or 50 episodes to watch to get into it?
you should watch since the beginning imo, this isn't a show where you can watch random episodes and get into it, just start with the pilot and then make yourself watch like 4-5 episodes and if you like it continue, if you don't, that's a good place to stop lmao
The best episodes tend to be episode 9 of each season
I love this.