2017 MTV VMA Arrival Post

Lorde


Shawn Mendes




Farrah Abraham


DNCE


Lizzo


Paris Jackson


Demi Lovato


Jack Antonoff


Lil' Yachty


Tyler Posey


Justina Valentine (omg mess, literally who?)


Noah Cyrus


Kendrick Lamar


Echosmith


Jeremy Scott and Jasmine Sanders


G-Eazy


21 Savage and Amber Rose


Laura Marano


DJ Khaled and family


Billy Eichner


Calvin Harris


Vanessa Hudgens


Kyle


Jessica Andrea and Logic


Cardi B


Katy Perry


Bebe Rexha


Machine Gun Kelly


Pink


Heidi Klum


Yara Shahidi


Millie Bobby Brown


Olivia Munn


Alessandra Ambrosio


Ludacris


Mel B


Lil' Uzi Vert


Christina Milian


Julia Michaels


Jared Leto


Kesha


Nicki Minaj




OMG at some of these looks...still updating, bear with me - this shit is exhausting!
Photo Sources: Getty Images
Tagged: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,