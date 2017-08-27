Liam Payne Does His Best Henry Cavill Impression, Zedd Falls For Thirst Trap Again
Liam also posted this pic on his IG story, 26/8! 🔥😰 pic.twitter.com/x7uDICpgH5— Daily Liam Payne (@realdailypayne) August 26, 2017
Does Lime even own a shirt anymore? The chart-topper spent a day on a boat with his
Liam via IG story 😍😍😍 25/8 pic.twitter.com/cTdQxCEQEX— Daily Liam Payne (@realdailypayne) August 25, 2017
No word on where bb!Bear is. Next, Lime hopped into a pool, sharing his impressive skills on Instagram, with the caption: Rising out the pool like Henry Cavill.
His buddy Zedd has been spotted once again keeping an eye on Lime's timeline.
Sources: @Payno, 1, 2.
i know cheryl isnt smart herself but she isnt as stupid as him idk what they talk about
BeyoncéCavill.
I heard his song for like 10 seconds and turned it off. Maybe i'll give it another listen and see if it's listenable. He seems to be doing ok on itunes, he's been in the top 5 for quite a while but it doesn't seem to be translating onto much on the main US chart.