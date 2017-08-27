Liam Payne Does His Best Henry Cavill Impression, Zedd Falls For Thirst Trap Again

his skinny legs though Reply

Thread

Link

horrible tattoos Reply

Thread

Link

I think his tats are actually the most subtle out of all of them, besides the one who doesn't have any.



And that's sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's got a soccer athletes body minus the thighs. Reply

Thread

Link

and the booty Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, especially that. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he needs to focus on leg day more Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eww

Reply

Thread

Link

his abs look weird in that first photo Reply

Thread

Link

*hot



Fixed it for you, no worries Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA it's a weird photo. His nipples look like they've been surgically reattached, the rippled skin makes the whole right tit looks like an implant. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Uh oh, Cheryl. Zedd wants your twig legged man! Stop skipping leg day, Loam! Reply

Thread

Link

Wtffff Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What wrestling move is this? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

OMG, he's reeeeally digging for gold down there, and thst nipple bite. My god! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

wat Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Is he sucking or biting?? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg [2] Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I roll my eyes for how homophobic most futbol players are but I bet all of them fuck like rabbits.



Edited at 2017-08-27 11:02 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol this how I celebrate w friends too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hft Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just glad this isn't another ts post lmao Reply

Thread

Link

he looks like peter dinklage in his most trashy of roles Reply

Thread

Link

this guy's dumber than a pack of crisps

i know cheryl isnt smart herself but she isnt as stupid as him idk what they talk about Reply

Thread

Link

That hideous chain he stays wearing kills me every single time lol Reply

Thread

Link

This calls for Tiffany Pollard's gif apologizing to Beyoncé Cavill. Reply

Thread

Link