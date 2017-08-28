Vogue Italy cover features same-sex kissing

What awkward kisses these all are. Reply

mte. honestly "kissing" is a strong word for all of these.

The f/f one looks accidental and the lips aren't even touching in the m/m one, like, they didn't even try.

some of these aren't even making contact lol

Those girls are so pretty :') I want a gf </3

Awwww

:D i'll find one someday!

Mariacarla Boscono is a mf QUEEN!

flawless taste

congrats 2 lily on accomplishing the most dead faced look of indifference

lol

awful covers though

Love wins!

Wish the girl one was in color, it looks so plain compared to vibrant colors in the m/m and f/m covers

I agree

I feel cheated by the f/f cover - the m/m is so much better.

Fave gay magazine covers?







not to mention what's inside that issue 👀 not to mention what's inside that issue 👀

dont leave us hanging like this!

is that lily aldridge?

girl on the left of the f/f is lookin DUMB and ruining the shot

The last one looks creepily like a guy kissing his clone though. I thought the same thing when the Jackson/Ethan kiss from Teen Wolf showed up on my dashboard.

Is this the twins on the show kissing themselves? what da hell? Or do all the basic white guys on the show look alike lol?

Lol no it's one of the twins and Jackson, who apparently is back now. Isn't the other twin dead? I stopped watching in season 4.



But yeah, apparently Jeff Davis likes them all to look the same, just like Ryan Murphy. Reply

Omfg nooooo! It really does look like clones kissing each other.

what the heck jackson is back in the show? what happened to danny and the twin?

wait, so jackson is.. out forreal on the show?

??? when? how?

obviously I missed something in giving up on the last season Reply

this kiss is real? here i thought it was good photoshop lol (i visit tumblr once in a while + haven't watched TW since s3 so i am not in the loop)

does it count as a lip lock if their lips aren't even touching in the picture that was chosen for the cover

lmao Ikr what kinda bullshit

we take what we can get

omg lily 😍

i luv vittoria (the girl with lily aldridge). i did just read about her apparently messy breakup with her gf tho. sad bc they were cute - large nsfw image here

Omg I had no idea she dated Natalie. 😳Where the hell have I been? Can you share what you read about their breakup?

Edited at 2017-08-28 01:46 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-08-28 01:46 am (UTC) Reply

