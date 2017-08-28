Vogue Italy cover features same-sex kissing
The new issue of Vogue Italia is all about kissing apparently and to commemorate that along with a shot of a male and female model kissing (yawn) readers can also pick up a cover featuring a male/male and female/female lip-lock (yas).
And in video form
Source 1: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYTTLhi
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYTL3bhF
Fave gay magazine covers?
not to mention what's inside that issue 👀
But yeah, apparently Jeff Davis likes them all to look the same, just like Ryan Murphy.
obviously I missed something in giving up on the last season
Edited at 2017-08-28 01:46 am (UTC)