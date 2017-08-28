seb 1

Vogue Italy cover features same-sex kissing



The new issue of Vogue Italia is all about kissing apparently and to commemorate that along with a shot of a male and female model kissing (yawn) readers can also pick up a cover featuring a male/male and female/female lip-lock (yas).

And in video form


Source 1: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYTTLhiFNe5/?taken-by=vogueitalia
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYTL3bhFwb2/?taken-by=vogueitalia

Fave gay magazine covers?
Tagged: , ,