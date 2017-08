That's got to be awkward. Reply

Thread

Link

Those spider lashes, those instagram brows, that contouring. Wow. Reply

Thread

Link

That's what she's known for. D: Her makeup look scares me tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It really looks like drag makeup :\ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol i literally thought she was a drag queen at first oop @me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

her insta photos are worse. they look so facetuned. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Google pics of her before her plastic surgery, the change is fucking insane. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

this headline confused the fuck out of me for too long Reply

Thread

Link

I keep thinking it's aamir khan and I'm like... Wuuuut? Reply

Thread

Link

sameee this happens every single time istg Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same! I popped in wondering why he had the sports tag. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I had a mild heart attack. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah the tweets didn't load & I was like, "His wife's name isn't Faryal..." Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SAME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The bratz doll look doesn't do well in anyone, including the dolls. Reply

Thread

Link

he's so hot. i wouldn't make him wear a condom either Reply

Thread

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he's such a douche so you might want him to Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Judging your taste rn. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She looks like a movie villain with that makeup. Reply

Thread

Link

This just gets messier and messier. Reply

Thread

Link

Reminds me of how close Megan fox was to freedom before she got pregnant again. Idgi when the woman decides to keep a baby with a man she's separating from Reply

Thread

Link

or you can keep the baby and not the man Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Ya like if she'd already decided to leave him.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i think if you're rich, you could prob afford to keep the baby without getting back together with the person. its always awkward when regular couples do it though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol they're so fucking messy. she was fucking around on him and he's been cheating on her. Reply

Thread

Link

was she really fuking around him? she is def. a mess but he was the one proven serial cheater.7 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she allegedly messed around with another boxer and he called her out on it. it's hilarious that he was upset considering how much he messes around on her. the boxer is denying that he hooked up with her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really hate couples like these smh... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This breakup is unsurprising. Their vlogs together are devoid of chemistry or even an inkling of liking each other :/ what kinda bleak life tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

ugh this just seems awkward Reply

Thread

Link

Honestly, I hope she files for immediate divorce the second it's confirmed that's it's his because that's bull shit.





But also I plan to be a vindictive future ex wife if my husband put me through this shit. Reply

Thread

Link

They're both equally messy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she's a mess as well Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Do tell 👀 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Idt she is girl, a lot of the accusations of stuff she's done is from Amir or his family who dislike her and have treated her badly Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yikes Reply

Thread

Link

.co.uk, actually Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link