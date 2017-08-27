Kathy Griffin announces new International Tour "Laugh Your Head Off"

She needs to tour in the US. UGH. Reply

Thread

Link

maybe i'm being dramatic but i'd feel worried 4 her safety if she were touring america

esp in red states Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She could always tour the west coast! :P Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

MTE Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

give her a year she'll come back in 2018 and I will certainly go just because... :D Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Local acts only wish Reply

Thread

Link

bless Reply

Thread

Link

Love the name. Take back your power Kathy sis. Reply

Thread

Link

that's clever lol Reply

Thread

Link

I'm happy that Trump's punk ass didn't finish her off. It was touch and go there for a second. Reply

Thread

Link

I've never seen her stand up. Is she actually funny or...? Reply

Thread

Link

I think she's funny Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yea it's great Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

depends on who you are Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

you should read her first book. i really fell in love with her after i read it. she talks about some really serious shit. i watched her d-list show after that and enjoyed it as well. i def have a soft spot for her now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'll look into it! Thanks for the rec. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA. I generally like her comedy, but I was really struck by the way she talked about the serious stuff as well, esp. her brother and her divorce. It's actually a really sincere memoir in addition to being funny. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she isn't traditional by any means, and kinda just tells stories and gossips with jokes thrown in. I don't totally love her style, but what I do love is that her material is always changing, as opposed to most big standup comedians who tour on the same shit for like 5 years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think she's funny in a weird way. I have nothing against her (her picture of Trump didn't affect my opinion of her), but i saw her in New York several years ago and I just didn't think she was THAT was funny. I want to like her, as she seems like a cool person, but...Joan Rivers on the other hand was HILARIOUS! We sat in a first row and she made tons of jokes about me and my (then) boyfriend. Still remember it! Kathy, not so much. I don't remember a single joke she made. But I hated her for her stunt for giving them (rpblcns) fuel against our side.

Since then we now know our president is a nazi supporter. So fuck him and do your thing Kathy! Nice title of a tour! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she used to be very funny. just watch any of her early stand up specials ('allegedly' is her best by far) but ever since she crossed over she lost her edge. she's not as acerbic and cynical as she used to be, which made her comedy gold. her timing is off, the jokes have no punchline and she has trouble staying on topic. i hope this controversy has lit a fire under her ass and breathed some new energy into her routine. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

life on the d list is perfect tbh, esp season 2 onward



her stand up can be hit or miss and it certainly isn't for everyone Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Great tour name.



Also I'm gonna miss her on CNN's NYE. I might still watch tho b/c it's fun watching Don Lemon get fucked up Reply

Thread

Link

Lmaooooooo oh, don. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i love this, i wish she never apologized Reply

Thread

Link

I'm trying to find tickets for her London show, but i can't find a reliable site :( Reply

Thread

Link

If you go to her official site it links to the presale on Axs. I just checked and best available for 2 is the Royal Circle row E. I so want to go but november is too busy :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I tried yesterday but it said it didn't have any dates available 😢

Do you know how much it was, the 2 tickets? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Weird, I just tried it 5 minutes ago! Did you enter the presale code? Those Royal circle seats were £112 for 2 (that's with all the lame fees in). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm trying right now and this time it lets me see the seats, but I don't have the presale code 😢 do you have it?

112£m? Are they good seats? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It was 'headsup' (all lower case). I couldn't see seats until I put in the code. Halfway up the Royal Circle for £55pp is pretty decent. I've not been to anything at the Palladium but the plan looks like most theatres (I've sat in similar spots for west end shows and had good views - I guess 1 comedienne on stage is a bit different though!). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i think her comedy style is beginning to feel outdated Reply

Thread

Link

Not a smart move unless she's paying for Beyoncé-level security. Reply

Thread

Link

oh nvm it's not in America Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, she's smart not to do it here Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao that name - I still can't get over that like "if you bend the knee" scroll on a fucking raven shit she got



Edited at 2017-08-27 10:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

I like that she's not touring the US, she's going to drag a lot of Americans lol. Reply

Thread

Link

LMAO Reply

Thread

Link

lol that tour name she saw the opportunity and she took it bless Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Go in. Reply

Thread

Link

lmfao... SHE DID THAT!!



I find this hilarious, hope it comes out on netflix.. :D Reply

Thread

Link

I'll 100% go if she does America, though I see why she wouldn't. :\ That whole thing was so shockingly blown out of proportion and while I still don't think the head thing was a great idea, she deserves to have a badass comeback just because the backlash was so OTT (and misogynistic, of course). Reply

Thread

Link

What a phenomenal name lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I was just scrolling past this like this was no big deal. 'Oh, Kathy Griffin's trying to bounce back, that's nice..wait, WHAT was the name again?'. She went for it, didn't she? Reply

Thread

Link

lmao the name and the logo are killing me, I'm glad she's making the best of this mess Reply

Thread

Link