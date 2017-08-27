Kathy Griffin announces new International Tour "Laugh Your Head Off"
Kathy Griffin, who took massive hits for her ill-advised pose with what looked like Trump's disembodied head (but which unfortunately was not), is bouncing back, announcing an international tour.
It's called "Laugh Your Head Off"
SOURCE
It's called "Laugh Your Head Off"
The "Laugh Your Head Off" World Tour. Tickets & Pre-Sale Info at https://t.co/zey0LOSPgE pic.twitter.com/Pcol9HKJzH— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) August 27, 2017
SOURCE
esp in red states
I'm happy that Trump's punk ass didn't finish her off. It was touch and go there for a second.
Since then we now know our president is a nazi supporter. So fuck him and do your thing Kathy! Nice title of a tour!
her stand up can be hit or miss and it certainly isn't for everyone
Also I'm gonna miss her on CNN's NYE. I might still watch tho b/c it's fun watching Don Lemon get fucked up
Do you know how much it was, the 2 tickets?
112£m? Are they good seats?
Edited at 2017-08-27 10:37 pm (UTC)
I find this hilarious, hope it comes out on netflix.. :D