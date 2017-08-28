Britney posts about #Glory anniversary, works out + hangs out with her hot bf
In a rare introspective moment, Britney ackownledged the one year anniversary of Glory - her overlooked but critically acclaimed ninth studio album featuring the platinum hit Make Me and many more bops. She captioned a collection of pics from the era with "Wow! Can’t believe #GLORY has been out for a year!! Thank you to everyone who has supported this album!!!"
In honor of Glory, let's revisit some of the highlights of the short-lived era shall we...
The best music video
The best promo performance
Best interview
Best remix
But that's not all Brit is going these days.
She continues to serve us #fitnessinspo, showcasing her workouts
Also in photo form (which has since become her most liked insta post ever)
And she also gets silly with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.
Source 1: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYRI1FP
Source 2: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYHEmr8
Source 3: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYJ4JaX
Source 4: https://www.instagram.com/p/BYR-73A
Me neither! I'd have guessed a couple months tops based on how many singles she put out.
Her bf seems to make her really happy, I'm starting to ease up on my early judgements that no one asked for lol.
Which album had Perfume on it? I really like that song.
she looks great and she's getting some hot young d. werk.
