Britney posts about #Glory anniversary, works out + hangs out with her hot bf



In a rare introspective moment, Britney ackownledged the one year anniversary of Glory - her overlooked but critically acclaimed ninth studio album featuring the platinum hit Make Me and many more bops. She captioned a collection of pics from the era with "Wow! Can’t believe #GLORY has been out for a year!! Thank you to everyone who has supported this album!!!"



In honor of Glory, let's revisit some of the highlights of the short-lived era shall we...

The best music video


The best promo performance


Best interview


Best remix


But that's not all Brit is going these days.

She continues to serve us #fitnessinspo, showcasing her workouts



Also in photo form (which has since become her most liked insta post ever)


And she also gets silly with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.




