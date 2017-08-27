REACT: DO TEENS KNOW 2000s MUSIC?
- The Strokes - Reptilia
knew the song 1/8 knew the artist 1/8
- Nelly - Hot in herre
knew the song 8/8 knew the artist 2/8
-Kylie Minogue - Can't Get You Out Of My Head
knew the song 2/8 knew the artist 1/8
- Rihanna - Pon de Replay
knew the song 6/8 knew the artist 6/8
- Slipknot - Duality
knew the song 0/8 knew the artist 0/8
- Aaliyah - Try Again
knew the song 3/8 knew the artist 1/8
- NSYNC - Bye Bye Bye
knew the song 8/8 knew the artist 8/8
what's your favorite song from the 2000s??
The mid 2000's are defined by the blockbuster album Breakaway tbh
Edited at 2017-08-27 09:58 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-08-27 10:04 pm (UTC)
God i miss the post punk revival
Edited at 2017-08-27 10:09 pm (UTC)