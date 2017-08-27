REACT: DO TEENS KNOW 2000s MUSIC?

Teens have flop taste Try Again is so good. Reply

yeah it was my favorite song back in the day, so good

I really want to watch "Romeo Must Die" again. Aaliyah and Jet Li were so cute in that movie (and the MV too.)

I didn't know 2/8 songs, reptilia by the strokes and duality by slipknot



The mid 2000's are defined by the blockbuster album Breakaway tbh

Same for me. I've never been into that type of rock music, I only like classic rock.

The only reason I even know (thankfully) The Strokes is because of the Marie Antoinette soundtrack. I've been a stan ever since!

Those were the same two I didn't recognize, lol.

I knew the song by The Strokes, but not the one by Slipknot.

How'd they not know who Nelly was?

he hasn't really been relevant since like 2005 so I don't blame them

Tbf, I barely know some of these songs and I never listened to Nelly but I was kind of surprised the name didnt click, haha.

Did you forget about this (lucky you if you did)



lmao bye slipknot

All these teens girls gonna know about Aaliyah when that MAC line comes out and then act like they knew her before it like ppl did with Selena

True. What cracks me up is Aaliyah had commercial success with Try Again and Are You That Somebody (to an extent) but the majority of her career she was relegated to the 'R&B' charts. Aaliyah is iconic and legendary to girls in the 'hood but all of a sudden everyone wants to rewrite it. It's just funny. Same with Selena.

How did they pick that Slipknot song? I didn't even know that one and this was my formative era

Should have went with "Wait and Bleed", obviously.

Right? Even while listening, I couldn't pinpoint the artist/band.

this video made me angry

They always annoy me so much. I don't know why I watch them every time they're posted.

How tf did they not know the Rihanna one? Have I really gotten that old? I remember that shit was used in every movie trailer back then.



Edited at 2017-08-27 09:58 pm (UTC)

It's just...not an iconic song. Most people weren't aware of Rihanna's existence until Umbrella blew up and she became a star.

Ia

exactly

I want to seem them react to.....what was it..SOS.

tbh i was a teen during this time but i don't remember anything about rihanna before umbrella came out

Parent

The kid who was in disbelief that Nelly spent $2 million is going to have his mind blown when he reads up on MC Hammer.

Ethan's hairy pits mmm

somebody take the homo kid's gay card away 4 not knowing kylie



Edited at 2017-08-27 10:04 pm (UTC)

Reptilia is the best strokes song these flop children



God i miss the post punk revival

Dont know how they didn't know who Kylie Minogue is either.



Edited at 2017-08-27 10:09 pm (UTC)

I don't feel like anyone outside of the gay community does anymore.

I thought they'd know bc of xfactor, lol

tbh i didnt know until i started reading ontd

She's not really known in the US. I only learned of her b/c "Can't Get You Out Of My Head" was used in an iconic scene in Skins 2. Then later when I looked her up, I found out that she was the one who had the song "Locomotion".

Parent

They played that song a LOT on my local pop station and it's stuck with me ever since.

I like a lot of her songs, but she never got big in the US.

Parent

That girl who sort of knows who Kylie Minogue is because of the Kylie Jenner thing...

