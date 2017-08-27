music | sleigh anne.

Just when you thought Scott Baio and his wife could sink no lower!

On August 24, washed up, unemployed sitcom "star" Scott Baio joined the ranks of mass shooting false flag conspirators by posting (and later deleting) a tweet that questioned whether the grieving mother of Heather Heyer, the 32-year-old anti-racist demonstrator killed in Charlottesville, Virginia earlier this month, was the same woman as Donna Fagan-Soto, mother of murdered Sandy Hook schoolteacher Victoria Soto.




After being called out for his insensitive post, Baio reacted defensively, blaming "libs" for taking things out of context.







Baio was called out by Victoria Soto's siblings, and though the failed actor expressed regret for sending the tweets, he never actually apologised to the family for making light of their suffering. After comparing the loss of an 11-week fetus in utero to the brutal murder of first graders and their teachers, Baio deleted the retweet.




When Baio's wife Renee posted a tweet about recovering from surgery, Nelba Marquez-Greene, mother of Sandy Hook first grader Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, called her out for defending her husband's trash opinions. Renee Baio snapped, essentially telling Marquez-Greene that her daughter was better off dead.




Marquez-Greene responded:



Neither Baio nor his wife offered any apology for their comments. Instead, Renee Baio locked her twitter and Scott appeared on Fox and Friends this weekend to discuss PC culture gone mad.

twitter sources: ben landy's screenshots of baio's tweets, shannon watts' screenshot of renee baio's tweet, baio's tweets 1, 2, 3, and nelba marquez-greene's response
Tagged: , ,