Just when you thought Scott Baio and his wife could sink no lower!
Trump surrogate and frequent Fox News guest @ScottBaio is retweeting Sandy Hook truther memes pic.twitter.com/kukem5nRvn— Benjamin Landy (@Ben_Landy) August 24, 2017
After being called out for his insensitive post, Baio reacted defensively, blaming "libs" for taking things out of context.
Those that follow me clearly know I always posts links or RT links w/ "Thoughts" caption or commentary. It does NOT mean I agree or accept.— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 25, 2017
,@Lololeeta I did NOT post. I retweeted. That's what's wrong with libs. They assume, spin, bend and lie.— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 25, 2017
Baio was called out by Victoria Soto's siblings, and though the failed actor expressed regret for sending the tweets, he never actually apologised to the family for making light of their suffering. After comparing the loss of an 11-week fetus in utero to the brutal murder of first graders and their teachers, Baio deleted the retweet.
,@TeamVickiSoto I wish you nothing but the best after all you've suffered. Our politics are different, but your pain comes through clearly.— Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) August 25, 2017
When Baio's wife Renee posted a tweet about recovering from surgery, Nelba Marquez-Greene, mother of Sandy Hook first grader Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, called her out for defending her husband's trash opinions. Renee Baio snapped, essentially telling Marquez-Greene that her daughter was better off dead.
4) @MrsScottBaio protected her tweets due to backlash. Here it is: pic.twitter.com/VMAFHMSBhS— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) August 26, 2017
Marquez-Greene responded:
And for a mom to suggest to another that her children are better off dead? Girl, don't pray for me. Don't come for me. Pray for yourself. https://t.co/Prejbs68JJ— Nelba Márquez-Greene (@Nelba_MG) August 26, 2017
Neither Baio nor his wife offered any apology for their comments. Instead, Renee Baio locked her twitter and Scott appeared on Fox and Friends this weekend to discuss PC culture gone mad.
twitter sources: ben landy's screenshots of baio's tweets, shannon watts' screenshot of renee baio's tweet, baio's tweets 1, 2, 3, and nelba marquez-greene's response
Why was Scott Mayo allowed to be in Arrested Development??? :/
I hate re-watching and seeing him pop up.
This whole thing is disgusting but I'm dying at this excuse.
I think the fact that even some of the crime scene photos were released is awful.
That reply to Nelba Marquez-Greene is one of the more awful twitter responses I have seen. What trash.
I wish someone would convince these ppl that drinking bleach destroys the chips the govt embedded on their brains or something
Ooh I'm gonna fight her
How can someone be so ugly?
And to ultimately take them away from people so when the government comes to herd people into the FEMA camps in old Wal-Marts the people can't fight back.
I get a headache trying to figure out how people can believe this stuff.
kids have no taste. it's not our fault lol