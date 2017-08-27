Just when you thought Scott Baio and his wife could sink no lower!

I hope they die painfully, tbh.





Why was Scott Mayo allowed to be in Arrested Development??? :/ Reply

He took over for The Fonz just like on Happy Days. Reply

an injustice in both cases Reply

I can't enjoy Bob Loblaw anymore Reply

Good post OP! Fuck the Baio's and anyone else that calls these attacks "false flags". Sorry you can't accept that you're on the very wrong, very violent, very racist side of history. Reply

I remember that dumb show he had where he thought it was cute he was 45 and still scared of commitment. I felt bad for his girlfriend THEN. Now she can rot tbh. These two miserable turds deserve each other. Reply

I just realized that every time I read about this the last two days, I was picturing Scott Wolf from Party of Five. I'm glad it's not. Just in case you were wondering, Scott Wolf doesn't seem to be pro-Tr*mp, but isn't a vocal opponent, either. Reply

Has he blocked Eliza Skinner yet? She's been on a tear against him. Reply

I did NOT post. I retweeted.



This whole thing is disgusting but I'm dying at this excuse. Reply

I know, right?! Like it's any better that you didn't make it up yourself when you shared it? Idiot. Reply

I'm sorry but if he was actually trying to provoke a conversation, you should kind of add a question mark instead of a period. Or you know, do a secondary tweet to explain what thoughts YOU had and ask for others. He's just trying to cover his ass Reply

As if there's a difference. I only retweet shit I agree with. Reply

I see the mods decided to play it fast and loose with the term 'celebrity' Reply

My brother's best friend's cousin died at the Pulse Nightclub shooting and he told the both of us like, it's truly so bizarre that people make up these theories that shootings like this are planned or fake or that all the people grieving are actors. He was like people were literally calling me and everyone grieving paid actors. People who believe this shit are truly sick fucks. If something horrible happens to them I wonder if they'll be so quick to doubt everything. Reply

That's horrifying and I hope his best friend's doesn't let all this get to him. I can't imagine how traumatizing it must be. Reply

I don't think he paid to too much thought, I think he just found it more bizarre. It must be like especially when you know the truth and it's personally impacting you how can anyone be so delusional to think otherwise. Reply

It's because they can't handle the truth, which is that shit happens, including random violence and death. If they can just figure out the key, it all makes sense, and then they can protect themselves. It's the same place that every bit of "Bad things only happen to bad people" comes from. Magical thinking. Reply

I know a few people who lost loved ones at Pulse and I was sick to my stomach reading comments online calling the relatives paid actors. People like that need to be committed. Idk how anyone can believe those things and be so cruel. Reply

WOW Reply

I briefly looked through some Sandy Hook conspiracy theories one time (of which I do not believe at all obviously but I wanted to see what they were even saying). It was as horrible as you think it is and one of the main screaming points is that they never released photos of the dead bodies. Like, you know, the bodies of the dead kids. Just imagine that-screaming on the internet demanding that photos of deceased children be posted for you to gawk at.

I think the fact that even some of the crime scene photos were released is awful.



That reply to Nelba Marquez-Greene is one of the more awful twitter responses I have seen. What trash. Reply

Even if they had released the pics, people would've still complained that it was 'disgusting', 'manipulative' and 'just a way to ban guns even tho guns aren't the problem!'. These people are fucking sick. Reply

One of the victim's fathers actively tries to debunk the hoax (to little effect sadly) and one of the more prolific truthers told him he wouldn't be satisfied unless the dad exhumed his son's body so he can take examine it.



I wish someone would convince these ppl that drinking bleach destroys the chips the govt embedded on their brains or something Reply

omg Reply

And you know that even if that happened, those pieces of shit would still say stuff like "the dead bodies in the autopsy photos are fake" or "the dead body they exhumed in front of me was some other dead kid's body, you can't prove that it was THIS guy's son and that he was killed in that school." Reply

that's horrific. i have nothing for that except i honestly hope people with that mindset die, quickly, and don't take any of us with them. Reply

And you know for a fact that those cretins only want to get their hands on the photos to troll the families of the victims. Reply

they did release some of the crime scene photos??? D: hopefully it was after they'd removed the bodies of the victims. Reply

however, maybe your children are in a better place



Ooh I'm gonna fight her







How can someone be so ugly?

Ooh I'm gonna fight herHow can someone be so ugly? Reply

She's probably one of the same people who called Heather Heyer nothing but a fat whore/fat pig. They're revolting human beings and I really don't care if they lose everything in life, their jobs/homes/money/etc fucking rot! Reply

how do people even start to think about stuff like this? like what makes you think everything in life is a big conspiracy and the government hires people to pretend to be dead, etc? WHAT? Reply

I wonder this all the time like why do they think this, why do they think the government plans this? For what purpose? Is it just so people think guns are evil? Like jesus christ. Reply

Is it just so people think guns are evil?



And to ultimately take them away from people so when the government comes to herd people into the FEMA camps in old Wal-Marts the people can't fight back.



I get a headache trying to figure out how people can believe this stuff. Reply

Man I am so ashamed of my 10 yo self for being so into Chachi when it was the Fonz all along I should have been looking at. Reply

it's ok bb. you didn't know. I mean hell, after school as a kid a friend and i would race home to watch Charles in Charge.





kids have no taste. it's not our fault lol Reply

Disgusting people Reply

