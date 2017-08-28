August 28th, 2017, 02:13 am babarsuhail Rachel Crow - Dime (Music Video) Dime comes 5 years after her iconic debut single "Mean Girls".[click for video]source 1, 2 Current Music: Fifth Harmony - Make You Mad Tagged: music / musician, music video, nobody, slow news day, x factor (us) Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 3131 comments Add comment
i thought it was rachel true, oop
also i'm shocked she's 19 now? i thought she was younger
in my mind she looked the same as in the gif still lol
love ha for that gif
her voice is fireeee
and she looks good!!! <3
rooting for her
she can make better choices.
and this song is very jojo-esque.