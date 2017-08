This is one of the few movies where I want to go in as blind as possible! I'm not going to watch anything besides the initial trailer until I see the movie Reply

I can't wait until the plot synopsis for this is online. I'll eventually watch it though I usually like Darren's stuff. Reply

I can't wait to see this. I pray it's good and I usually like Darren's movies. Reply

21 year age difference. I'm so tired. Reply

yes it was very unnecessary Reply

i think that's a large part of the plot Reply

LOL Like Hollywood even needs an excuse, though. Reply

I feel this is a Vampire movie... Reply

oh brother! Reply

here for queen jlaw, here for king javier and whatever @darren as filmmkaer. but why should there be such a big age difference? nagl altho im glad javier is getting work Reply

I'm really excited for this, thank god i live in a selected city nowadays Reply

it looks good I just dont think I can deal before a lot of people telling me everything lol Reply

looks good. she reminds me so fucking much of natalie portman in black swan in these trailers, just a little lighter on the eyebrow acting. Reply

Why is her forehead so big Reply

I think they're deliberately misleading with the Rosemary's baby vibes. I'm betting on some kind of house is alive~ with the corpses he's buried or something.



Though from the way JLaw's voice is the brainwashing guess is mine, too. Reply

these are the weirdest trailers ever. Reply

The commercials look terrifying yet I still wanna see this lol Reply

Can't wait to see this. Sad that Clint isn't scoring films for Darren anymore though. Reply

