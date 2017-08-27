Russell Brand marries Laura Gallacher

I can't believe this is happening while Katy is at the VMAS. Reply

This is crazy that all this is happening while Lauren is away.



Edited at 2017-08-27 09:31 pm (UTC)

didnt katy meet him at the vma's?

ouch

ouch Reply

Ugh ~lifestyle bloggers

I wish I had no problems exploiting myself and my loved ones for clicks. It seems like an easy way to make a living.

being the petty bish i am, i'd be so #shook if my ex married someone he knew while we were together. even if there was nothing going on with them then, i'd be like "they were meant to be and i was just in the way~~~~~"

Yeah I'm in that position, that's basically what it feels like. I'm just the Karen of their Jim and Pam love story - no one likes Karen. :(

and like, she wears short skirts, i wear t-shirts, she's cheer captain...

you know how it is.



you know how it is. Reply

****I**** like Karen. Justice for Karen!!!!!

Karen is fantastic! And she totally deserve(d) better than Jim. Don't get me wrong, love jim/pam, but she deserves someone who can love her, fully and whole-heartedly and so she can return that.

Don't worry Karen goes on to work for the Pawnee Parks and Rec department and marries Rob Lowe!

Aww lol

Same! That sucks for her :/

He cheated on Katy a bunch too, right? With her friends as well? I would always wonder if they were messing around behind my back.

Russell even dated Laura for a few years before he married Katy.



Edited at 2017-08-27 09:43 pm (UTC) Reply

:(

C'est la vie Reply

I feel so sorry for you lmfao all of these replies got progressively more slightly depressing 😂

this poor woman

Wow, remember when he was supposed to be the next big thing here in the US? That sure ended quickly.

Didn't ONTD used to love him or am I hallucinating

ppl used to be like ~he's so intelligent and well-spoken~ etc etc in every post



but maybe they were only saying that because he ditched katy perry Reply

he doesn't seem to be that big in the uk anymore either

i keep forgetting he married katy....

i always think of this beautiful passage from his book (why did he write a book?) about katy and it was so touching and they broke up soon after

... so did he

oof LOL

I did not know he had a kid... nor did I know Kirsty Gallacher has a sister.

I'm not a Katy fan, but how he treated her was beyond fucked up.



During a performance last week at The Soho Theatre in London, Brand made crude remarks about having sex with Perry. “I’d be having sex thinking, ‘think of anyone, anyone else,’” Brand said, according to Entertainmentwise. “When you’re married, it’s one person. That’s one more than a monk. It’s not that different.”



In last month’s edition of Vogue, Perry revealed that this was not the first time that Brand had made jokes about their sex life. “He started making jokes about me and he didn’t know I was in the audience,” she said. “I had come to surprise him at one of his shows.” Reply

he has a history of making fun in public of the women he sleeps with, he truly hates women

Oh shit he's done this before her? That's so messed up. You would think at the absolute very least he would respect his wife enough to not do that.

He can be funny but he's honestly scum and a huge, fucked up misogynist. I read his book and was depressed after. His childhood was a mess and a half and he clearly only sees women as trophies.

wow he's trying to ruin katy's big night by announcing this

how did i miss that this grease ball had procreated???

He shouldn't even be around women

wow i had no idea he had a kid. wasn't one of the rumors about his and katy's break up (besides cheating) was that she wanted to have kids and he didn't? or maybe it was the other way around

Other way round iirc. He comes off as one of those guys who desperately want kids as a ~*legacy*~ etc. but with a woman who'll essentially do all the work of raising them.

i can't imagine him having a daughter. i wonder if it will ~change him

Lol at "lifestyle blogger."



Gurl, please. Reply

Every time I'm reminded that they were married, I just think of how they fought so hard to have a traditional Hindu wedding and people were like "nah, we only do this for white people when we know they're going to be together for 50 years" and they like swore up and down that it was the real thing and that their love would last forever.

