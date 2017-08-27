Russell Brand marries Laura Gallacher
Russell Brand married 30-year-old lifestyle blogger Laura Gallacher in Henley-on-Thames yesterday (August 26). They've known each other since 2007, started dating in 2015, and have a 9-month-old daughter together. This is Russell's second marriage after divorcing Katy Perry in 2012.
source
ouch
you know how it is.
C'est la vie
but maybe they were only saying that because he ditched katy perry
I just found the comments from him about his sex life with Katy....
During a performance last week at The Soho Theatre in London, Brand made crude remarks about having sex with Perry. “I’d be having sex thinking, ‘think of anyone, anyone else,’” Brand said, according to Entertainmentwise. “When you’re married, it’s one person. That’s one more than a monk. It’s not that different.”
In last month’s edition of Vogue, Perry revealed that this was not the first time that Brand had made jokes about their sex life. “He started making jokes about me and he didn’t know I was in the audience,” she said. “I had come to surprise him at one of his shows.”
Gurl, please.