Actor Haaz Sleiman comes out as gay
- Actor Haaz Sleiman (41), born in Lebanon, has appeared in TV shows such as Covert Affairs, Nurse Jackie, and Of Kings and Prophets. His most recent series is The State, which has received some attention for its subject matter.
- He came out in a Facebook video in response to learning there had been more LGBTQ related murders in the U.S.A. in 2017 than in 2016: "I am a gay, Muslim, Arab-American man. And I’m going to take it even further: Not only am I gay, but I’m also a bottom. Not only am I a bottom, but I’m also a total bottom which means I like it up you know where. And I say this to all the homophobes living in the United States of America and across the globe… Why not? If you ever come to me, to kill me just because I’m gay… I will destroy you. I might be gay and I might be a nice guy, but don’t get it twisted because I will f--- you up."
- In a 2009 interview during his time on Nurse Jackie, he identified as straight. Sleiman said his response was only because he was surprised by the reporter's question after telling a Showtime representative that he did not want to answer personal questions. "I was so shocked. I froze. My body started shaking. And then I lied and said I was straight. Shame on gay people who are not kind to other gay people. He did that on purpose."
